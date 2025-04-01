Thai silk takes centre stage in Buri Ram

More than 2,000 pieces of woven textiles and silk crafts sourced from all 23 districts of Buri Ram are presented through a modern and spectacular high-fashion exhibition "Colors Of Buriram 2025", which is running at Chang Arena in Muang district, daily from 10am to 9pm until April 16.

Held under "The Gradients" concept, the textile exhibition aims to preserve and build upon the "Pha Thai Sai Hai Sanook" project initiated by HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. It presents Thai fabrics from a fresh perspective, making them more modern, versatile and suitable for everyday wear across all age groups.

Visitors will be guided through the rich evolution of Thai silk and learn about silk production -- from silk reeling, weaving and dyeing -- to the development of contemporary Thai-inspired clothing.

The exhibition is divided into five distinctive zones, each highlighting a different aspect of Thai silk's history, artistry and future.

"The Traditions" reveals the splendour of Thai silk and its historical significance and artistic evolution; "The Cultivation In Fashion" focuses on the integration of Thai silk into contemporary design, adding charm to today's fashion landscape; and "The Cultivation Of Creative Lifestyle" highlights the innovative uses of Thai silk in accessories and everyday items.

"The Reclamation And Innovation" is a dual-focus zone dedicated to preserving ancient Thai silk traditions while simultaneously exploring and developing modern silk innovations across Thailand.

Meanwhile, "See Now, Buy Now" is a curated space where visitors can explore premium Thai silk fabrics handwoven by local artisans and purchase exclusive silk patterns displayed in the exhibition.