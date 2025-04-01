Starbucks launches new Peanuts-inspired drinks, merchandise with Joe Kind Snoopy

Starbucks and Peanuts have come together to launch a brand partnership that celebrates kindness, coffee and community. This exciting collaboration will also feature a brand-new Peanuts character, Joe Kind Snoopy, created exclusively for Starbucks.

Inspired by Starbucks commitment to making a positive impact in communities it serves, Joe Kind Snoopy represents the belief that even the smallest acts of goodwill can have a profound impact on people's lives. Like Starbucks, Joe Kind Snoopy's mission is to encourage people to connect through the simple, everyday joys of life.

The collaboration is available throughout Starbucks Global Month of Good when partners (employees) around the world come together, in the spirit of Joe Kind Snoopy, to make a positive impact on the planet and in the communities Starbucks serves.

Highlights from the collection include merchandise such as a stainless steel cold cup, stainless steel tumbler, plastic cold cup, stainless steel water bottle, ceramic mug as well as beverages including Joe Kind Snoopy Chocolate and Caramel Oatmilk Latte and Joe Kind Snoopy Chocolate and Caramel Oatmilk Frappuccino.

Available now, fans can find the Peanuts Joe Kind Snoopy collection at the nearest Starbucks store or online through Starbucks Official stores on Shopee and Lazada.

Joe Kind Snoopy chocolate and caramel oatmilk latte. photos courtesy of Starbucks