Practice Insight meditation in Bangkok
text size
Life
Social & Lifestyle

Practice Insight meditation in Bangkok

SOCIAL & LIFESTYLE

PUBLISHED : 1 Apr 2025 at 03:13

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

Listen to this article
Play
Pause

If you want to go from being concerned about economic and political restrictions and other threatening situations, to being at ease in yourself and empowered, Vipassana Meditation (also called Insight meditation) is a great option for you. It can help you to take a long, clear look at your situation while remaining balanced and energized.

You’ll quickly understand how this practice is unlike other forms of meditation that you may have heard about.

It’s a completely different approach from meditation practices that aim for intensive concentration and that tend to be reclusive and austere.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about and practise traditional Buddhist Vipassana (Insight) Meditation at the House of Dhamma.

In general, courses are one or two days long, quiet but not silent, in an air-conditioned room and, if you prefer it, you can sit on a chair.

All you need to be able to do is stand, walk, sit or lie down and breathe.

House of Dhamma opens on Wednesday to Sunday from 10.00 am - about 16.00 pm.

View their 2025 course list at https://houseofdhamma.com.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

Copyright questions loom as ChatGPT's Ghibli-style images go viral

Copyright questions loom as ChatGPT's Ghibli-style images go viral

Life
Cut up in pieces; wronged wife's fury; robber's lament

Cut up in pieces; wronged wife's fury; robber's lament

Life
Your horoscope for Mar 28 - Apr 3

Your horoscope for Mar 28 - Apr 3

Life
Gyeongju's cultural heritage on display in Bangkok

Gyeongju's cultural heritage on display in Bangkok

Life
Asia's top strider riders to race it out at The Mall Bangkae

Asia's top strider riders to race it out at The Mall Bangkae

Life

TRENDING