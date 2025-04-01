Practice Insight meditation in Bangkok

If you want to go from being concerned about economic and political restrictions and other threatening situations, to being at ease in yourself and empowered, Vipassana Meditation (also called Insight meditation) is a great option for you. It can help you to take a long, clear look at your situation while remaining balanced and energized.

You’ll quickly understand how this practice is unlike other forms of meditation that you may have heard about.

It’s a completely different approach from meditation practices that aim for intensive concentration and that tend to be reclusive and austere.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about and practise traditional Buddhist Vipassana (Insight) Meditation at the House of Dhamma.

In general, courses are one or two days long, quiet but not silent, in an air-conditioned room and, if you prefer it, you can sit on a chair.

All you need to be able to do is stand, walk, sit or lie down and breathe.

House of Dhamma opens on Wednesday to Sunday from 10.00 am - about 16.00 pm.

View their 2025 course list at https://houseofdhamma.com.