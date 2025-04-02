Shangri-La Chiang Mai hosts charity dinner to stop the smoke

As North Thailand faces its annual air pollution season, the Warm Heart Foundation, in partnership with Shangri-La Chiang Mai, is hosting Stop the Smoke, an exclusive charity dinner aimed at raising awareness about the harmful impact of wild burning and supporting innovative solutions for carbon removal and sustainable agriculture.

Shangri-La Chiang Mai is organising this charity dinner on Thursday to raise awareness within the community about the devastating impact of seasonal burning that affects northern Thailand from February to June each year. This initiative seeks to generate funds to sustain the dedicated efforts of NGOs like Warm Heart Foundation and Biochar Life in promoting the production of biochar as a cleaner, more effective alternative to wild burning.

Warm Heart Biochar Life, a project under the Warm Heart Foundation, promotes sustainable agricultural practices by transforming agricultural waste into biochar. This innovative process not only boosts soil health and crop productivity but also mitigates air pollution by providing an alternative to open-field burning, a major cause of smoke and PM2.5 pollution in the region.

Through both traditional low-tech methods and high-tech WasteX units, Warm Heart Biochar Life empowers local farmers to convert harmful waste into valuable biochar, benefiting both local communities and contributing to global climate change mitigation.

Warm Heart Biochar Life. Photos Courtesy of Warm Heart Foundation

The funds raised from the Stop the Smoke charity dinner will support Warm Heart Biochar Life's efforts to scale up biochar production, educate communities and provide farmers with tools and training to adopt sustainable practices. By reducing harmful emissions and improving soil quality, this project aims to create a lasting positive impact on the environment and the livelihoods of local farmers.

The dinner takes place at Shangri-La Chiang Mai, from 6pm. Enjoy an evening of French fine dining with a six-course menu curated by executive chef Guillaume Comparat, accompanied by soulful live jazz and blues entertainment.