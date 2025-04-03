Toy Expo kicks off at CentralWorld

'Hero vs Monster" is the theme of Thailand Toy Expo 2025, which kicks off today and runs until Sunday across a space of over 5,000m² at CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road.

Hailed as the largest toy and collectable expo in Asia, the 13th edition gathers art toy designers from over 300 leading brands from 14 countries including the US, Europe, Japan, China, Hong Kong and South Korea. Also, many exclusive editions of art toys will be launched for the first time at the event.

Prepare to witness Labubu Bangkok limited-edition presented in collaboration with world-famous artist Kasing Lung; and Kamen Rider Art Toy, a collaborative collection between JPX and Toei featuring Nong Toy as Kamen Rider Black and Nong JP as Shadow Moon.

Other global collaborations include Punk Dunkers x Bua Khao; Mookda x Hidden Wooo; Coarse x JPX featuring Kachapati New Legacy; and Ozai x Nong Toy featuring Ozai A Wind-Up Bear.

Among top art toy designers set to show up at the expo will be Kasing Lung, Hiroto Ohkubo from Instinctoy, Oyakata Punkdrunkers, Coarse, PlanetBear, Sooya and Ayan.

photos courtesy of Thailand Toy Expo

The expo is also the first venue to mark the 50th anniversary celebration of Super Sentai, a famous animation from Japan. It presents an exhibition and an amazing show featuring the two latest teams direct from Japan -- Bakuage Sentai Boonboomger and No.1 Sentai Gozyuger -- today at 4.30pm. There will be two more shows daily on Saturday and Sunday.

Besides the world's first showcase of gigantic art toys from leading brands, 10 cool prototypes from the final round of "TTE Character Contest" will be unveiled. Created by Thai designers, they were selected from over 200 entries by global judges. The winner will be announced on Sunday at 1pm.

Other activities include the "TTE Cosplay Competition" featuring amazing costumes under the theme "Let's Battle" on Sunday at 3pm and a string of art toy workshops to learn the art of art toys in depth, discuss and exchange experiences to inspire the art industry and promote Thai culture.

There is also a "Spiritual Zone" that combines art toys with Thai art and culture. On showcase are the works of Thai cultural designers such as Krob Krua Putthasil (Buddha art family).

