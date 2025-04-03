A world of dinosaurs

The gigantic size of dinosaurs has always fascinated people and seeing them up close is an exciting experience. At "Dinolab Bangkok 2025 Jurassic Domination", organised by Japan Anime Movie Thailand and Inception, people can see life-sized dinosaurs created using animatronic techniques.

Spanning over 2,000m² at Iconsiam, this impressive exhibition was created by Inception, a renowned team from Taiwan which has received numerous awards, including the A' Design Award 2018 - Gold Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design; International Design Awards (IDA) 2018 - Honorable Mention; Good Design Award 2018 - Special Exhibition; and the Golden Pin Design Award 2018 - Design Mark.

Pitchapha Nalongphun, managing director of Five Star Agency, said the agency has collaborated with the curator of Dinolab on several previous exhibitions such as "The Conjuring Universe Tour" and "Modern Guru And The Path To Artificial Happiness".

"We always discuss exhibition ideas that are appropriate for Thai people," said Pitchapha. "I initially saw Dinolab three years ago. The exhibition was intriguing because dinosaurs are known to everyone. Though there are many events about dinosaurs in Thailand, only a few are indoor dinosaur exhibitions which cater to local preferences. Thai people do not like to spend time outdoors due to the heat.

"One impressive feature of Dinolab is dinosaur movements using a modern animatronic system to make movements lifelike. The original dinosaurs at previous exhibitions in other countries were damaged so Inception destroyed them. As a result, the dinosaurs at 'Dinolab Bangkok 2025 Jurassic Domination' were remade for Bangkok. We plan to bring the exhibition to other countries in Asia."

The exhibition is divided into four zones: The Boy's Room, The Lab, DNA Restoration Center and Dino Paradise.

The Boy's Room is described as the birth of a dream. Visitors walk into the bedroom of a boy who has a passion for dinosaurs. Everything in the room relates to dinosaurs, such as stuffed dinosaurs on a bed, dinosaur posters and dinosaur drawings on the walls.

Pitchapha explained that this zone aims to inspire parents to pay attention to their children's passion. While in the boy's room, an SOS sign appears on a TV. A scientist appears and claims that his laboratory and research were destroyed because a T-rex, an Allosaurus and Velociraptors had gone out of control. Then, the scientist asks visitors to save his lab.

Afterwards, a secret entrance opens and visitors have to take a train to view The Lab. While travelling on the train, visitors see a wrecked laboratory and a chained dinosaur roaring aggressively. When the ride ends, visitors arrive at the DNA Restoration Center.

The DNA Restoration Center is a fun zone featuring several dinosaurs. The first visitors encounter is an Allosaurus, which was North America's largest predator in the Jurassic Period. Allosaurus had a lifespan of 30 years but was sexually mature at 10.

In this area, visitors can enjoy riding moving dinosaurs. Pitchapha explained the dinosaurs were designed to support a weight of 100kg, so adults are also welcome to take a dinosaur ride as well.

To educate children, the area displays cartoon images and information about dinosaurs. Two cartoons compare the weight of an elephant and a T-rex. While an elephant weighs 3 tonnes, T-rex weighed 7 tonnes. A cartoon of a T-rex describes it to be the scariest dinosaur because it had the largest teeth among dinosaurs. Meanwhile, Stegosaurus is the dumbest because its brain was only the size of a walnut.

In the corner of this area is an Archaeology Room which displays dinosaurs and other creature fossils, magnifying glasses and restoration tools. Its aim is to stimulate the interest of young visitors in science and archaeology.

Additionally, the area is used to perform a stage play titled Dinolab Live Show. The play tells the story of Blue which appeared in Jurassic World. One of Blue's babies is sick and needs a blood transfusion, so visitors have to help save the life of the baby dinosaur. The play is available on weekdays at 12pm, 1pm and 7pm and weekends at 12pm, 2pm, 3pm, 5pm and 7pm.

Dino Paradise is an area where people can walk on an elevated platform to capture close-up photos with a T-rex.

The Allosaurus looks gigantic, but the T-rex is even bigger. Its height almost reaches the ceiling. Also, don't forget to look up to see the Pterosaur which can fly. While many dinosaurs are carnivores, Mamenchisaurus is the only herbivore at the exhibition. This dinosaur is recognised for its elongated neck and a long tail.

This area also features the Future Room which resembles a delivery room. Two staff wearing medical gown are seen taking care of baby dinosaurs in the room. This area has a long queue of people wanting to hold and bottle-feed the baby dinosaur and feel their movement while holding them.

The final activity is located in a sand area. Here, young visitors can brush in the sand to look for buried dinosaur skeletons just like an archaeologist.

In the exhibition, a documentary shows that scientists have attempted to bring dinosaurs back and search for their DNA. It raises the question that is it even possible and should we bring back dinosaurs?

"I wonder why we would want to bring back dinosaurs and how much control would we have over them. If it happens, I believe scientists must have decided that bringing back dinosaurs would be beneficial and they would be able to control them and keep them in a zoo. It would be acceptable if the bred dinosaurs were no larger than elephants, but if they are their actual sizes, they will be difficult to control. It may be difficult for dinosaurs to live as well," said Pitchapha.

"Dinolab Bangkok 2025 Jurassic Domination" runs at Attraction Hall, 6th floor of Iconsiam, until April 16.

Tickets cost 450 baht per person (350 baht for children and seniors) and 1,115 baht for a family of two adults and one child.

