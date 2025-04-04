Planet Ocean meets Worldtimer

Two decades ago, Omega introduced the Seamaster Planet Ocean with a water resistance of 600m as a reliable tool for deeper underwater adventures.

Over the years, the dive watch has shown its versatility through additional chronograph and GMT functions. In 2025, Omega's innovative Worldtimer has finally made its way into the Planet Ocean collection.

Since 2017, the complication has been featured in the Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M, whose Worldtimer range now include stainless steel, 18K Sedna Gold and titanium versions.

Lighter than stainless steel, scratch-resistant and hypoallergenic, ceramic is the material of choice for the Planet Ocean counterpart, fashioned in the bold Deep Black style.

The 45.5mm brushed case with the characteristic helium escape valve and unidirectional bezel are made from black ceramic -- the latter featuring a laser-ablated diving scale, polished in positive relief.

Continents appear on a Grade 5 titanium surface.

The design of the central Worldtimer display presents the continents on a Grade 5 titanium surface, with a view over the North Pole created via laser-ablation and varnish.

Surrounding this topographic map is a 24-hour indication, dividing night and day, beneath the hesalite glass. The dial's outer section in DLC black is further embellished with a laser-ablated and polished honeycomb pattern.

Tracking multiple time zones, the display includes Auckland, Bangkok, Dubai, Moscow, Los Angeles and other reference cities, not to mention Omega's hometown of Bienne at GMT+1.

The Swiss brand has released the new Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M Worldtimer in two versions that differ in the turquoise or grey varnish, the colour of the Super-Luminova and details of the black rubber strap.

Both models run with a power reserve of 60 hours, thanks to the automatic Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8938, revealed by the sapphire crystal caseback.

The Deep Black style with grey varnish and Super-LumiNova.