The golden diver

Based in Bienne, Omega underlines the use of high-performance materials in producing its professional dive watches.

Exclusive alloys used by the Swiss brand include Bronze Gold, which shines on two new Seamaster Diver 300M, differing in the mesh bracelet or an integrated black rubber strap.

These bold versions are inspired by the self-winding 007 Edition worn by the suave secret agent in No Time To Die (2021).

The 42mm case and mesh bracelet of the tough James Bond timepiece are made from lightweight, corrosion-resistant and biochemically-inert Grade 2 titanium, whose dim grey colour harmonises with brown on the aluminium bezel ring and dial.

The colour scheme of the Bronze Gold Editions combines burgundy on the oxalic anodised aluminium bezel ring with matte black on the sandblasted aluminium dial with PVD 18K Bronze Gold hands.

Bronze Gold enriched with 37.5% gold, palladium and silver aesthetically appeals with a soft-pink hue. Because of the corrosion resistance without verdigris oxidation, the material will age slowly while retaining a beautiful patina over a longer period of time.

Sporty version of the new Seamaster Diver 300M with a rubber strap.

Crafted from the skin-friendly alloy, the 42mm case has a helium escape valve at 10 o'clock -- a defining feature of the Seamaster Professional Diver 300M since its debut in 1993.

Omega's waterproof heritage traces further back to 1932, when the Marine, housed in a patented double case sealed with cork, became commercially available to diving pioneers. In addition, it featured an adjustable clasp with a diver's extension so that wearers could comfortably fit the watch to their own wrist.

In 1940, Omega had to meet the volume of a large order as well as military requirements in supplying the British armed forces and its allies with robust water-resistant timepieces that presumably served in combat during World War II.

The launch of the post-war civilian version in 1948 marked the centenary of the company, founded by Louis Brandt in La Chaux-de-Fonds.

Named Seamaster, it was strategically Omega's first watch family for a pedigree of waterproof models. Iconic members included the Seamaster 300 launched along with the Speedmaster and Railmaster as a trio of professional watches in 1957.

Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806.

Today, the Seamaster has grown to include Heritage Models and Instruments as well as the Aqua Terra 150M, Diver 300M and Planet Ocean collections.

Since 1995 and starting with GoldenEye, Omega has equipped James Bond with various Seamaster timepieces for changing styles and with different functions for his action-packed missions.

The latest Bronze Gold Seamaster Diver 300M watches provide a power reserve of 55 hours thanks to the Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806, revealed by the caseback's sapphire crystal.

Since 2015, the precision, performance and magnetic resistance of Omega's movements have been guaranteed by the Master Chronometer certification, with tests certified by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology.