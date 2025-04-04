Central presents the surrealism of Yosuke Ueno

Central Department Store under Central Retail and in collaboration with INSTINCTOY -- a Japanese brand known for its unique designer toys and led by distinguished artist and the founder Hiroto Ohkubo -- present the exhibition "The Beautiful Noise Presented By INSTINCTOY", which features the latest collection of works by Japanese artist Yosuke Ueno. Together, they bring this extraordinary exhibition to Thailand for the very first time.

Ueno made his mark in the art world with his extraordinary talent, distinguished by his vibrant colour palettes infused with deep meaning, intricate details and astonishing compositions. His work often blends human characters with animals or imaginative creatures, creating a unique visual narrative. Ueno's art is influenced by pop culture, animation, street art and traditional Japanese aesthetics and often take on a surreal or dark undertone.

His distinctive style has made him a prominent figure in contemporary art, attracting collectors and art enthusiasts worldwide, including a strong following within Thailand's art community.

This exhibition brings together a line-up of iconic characters such as Erosion Hapico, Hapico, Lily, Iggy and more, showcasing a diverse range of works. Each piece has been specially created to embody the concept of this exhibition, featuring large-scale sculptures, a collection of 18 hand-painted canvases and original framed paintings in a limited edition by Ueno. Additionally, the exhibition highlights INSTINCTOY's signature art toys and figures, along with an exclusive collaboration collection, available only at Central at CentralWorld and Central Online.

The collaboration between Ueno and INSTINCTOY aims to create a space where creativity can evolve into new forms. Every artwork in this exhibition radiates boundless potential, offering visitors a chance to discover new experiences and fresh perspectives on themselves. The artist hopes that this exhibition will serve as a source of inspiration and transformation for those who attend.

"The Beautiful Noise Presented By INSTINCTOY" runs from now until Sunday at Event Arena, 1st floor, Central at CentralWorld. Admission is free.

