Guru's Weekly Buzz: April 4-10

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

EAT

Khao Chae / Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy is promotions showcasing khao chae, the quintessential Thai summer dish. Meaning “soaked rice”, khao chae features a bowl of chilled jasmine-water rice accompanied with a selection of sweet, sour, spicy and salty side dishes. Diners can enjoy this dish at 14 Marriott Bonvoy’s hotels in Thailand. At The Siam Tea Room at Asiatique The Riverfront, enjoy the dish with an appetiser of Grilled pineapple with dried chilli, golden beans and dried shrimp, and a welcome lychee drink. While The Siam Tea Room at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park, enjoy Snowy santol shaved ice with dried pork with bitter orange is on offer. Marriott Executive Apartments is offering this heritage-rich dish to eat in or takeaway at Bistro M, and Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit’s 57th Street restaurant will present a sublime set menu throughoutSongkran. At The House of Smooth Curry, The Athenee Hotel, the dish uses organic rice from Amnat Charoen province, and at Flavors, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, a live station will be available at the international seafood buffet. Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok’s MoMo Café and Chon Som All Day Dining at Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport will both present khao chae as part of their Songkran celebrations, from April 11-15. At Bangkok Baking Company, JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok, chef Tang Tananton Bunnag showcases the dish, while at Thara Thong, Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok, enjoy the summer delicacy in a riverside setting. The Lobby Lounge at Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse serves six condiments with the rice. At Le Méridien Chiang Rai Resort, the dish highlights Thai and Lanna flavours. Rayong Marriott Resort and Spa showcases the dish at C-Salt Café. Finally, khao chae is paired with endless Andaman vistas at Takieng, the beachside dining destination at Renaissance Phuket Resort and Spa.

Khao chae / Phra Nakhon / Until April 20

Capella Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon restaurant is offering khao chae for lunch until April 20. Chef Kannika Jitsangworn's set is also available for takeaway with a specially designed package. Diners can pair the meal with a selection of Thai herbal drinks or curated wine pairings.

Khao chae / Ventisi Restaurant / April 5-20

Ventisi Restaurant at Centara Grand at CentralWorld presents a refreshing escape from the heat with khao chae being offered alongside the restaurant’s international lunch buffet.

Songkran spirit / Goji Kitchen + Bar / From April 11-15

Goji Kitchen + Bar at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is offering live stations highlighting regional delights from the four corners of Thailand at its international buffet. Throughout Songkran, the buffet offers a dedicated khao chae station showcasing Thailand’s traditional summertime dish. Indulge in a sumptuous buffet at Goji Kitchen + Bar during the Songkran celebrations from April 11-15, featuring lunch, dinner and a special Sunday brunch on April 13.

Anniversary celebration / Viu / April 6

Viu at the St. Regis Bangkok joins the hotel celebration of its 14th anniversary with a special edition of its Signature Sunday Brunch on April 6. The Birthday Brunch will feature special dishes, premium ingredients, free-flow Champagne, a caviar trolley and the excitement of lucky draw prizes. The Sunday Brunch menu highlights the vibrant culinary traditions of Southern Europe, emphasising the joy of sharing meals with loved ones. The "At the Table" service further enriches the experience.

STUFF

Tattoo master / Anantara Siam Bangkok

Anantara Siam has introduced a Sak Yant tattoo experience with Arjan Neng, one of Bangkok’s most revered Sak Yant masters. The collaboration invites guests to embark on a sacred and transformative journey, guided by one of Thailand’s most respected spiritual practitioners. From the initial consultation to the final blessing, each session is designed to be a deeply meaningful encounter with Thailand’s mystical traditions. Sak Yant is an ancient spiritual practice that combines Buddhist prayers (khata), geometric patterns and animist symbols, with each design infused with sacred energy to bring protection, good fortune, strength and success to the wearer. Guests can choose from four experiences under the guidance of Arjan Neng.

JOIN

Gimbap event / Four Seasons Bangkok / April 12

A one-of-a-kind event celebrating Korean comfort food, "kimbap" (or gimbap), hosted by Summer Lee will take place on April 12. A "narang sopung" or picnic will take place at The Lounge of Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok. Chefs from Bangkok and Seoul will collaborate to create their own versions of kimbap, paired with creative cocktails, including a special soju-based drink. This casual, pre-dinner event will feature snack-sized portions of kimbap. A portion of the sale proceeds will support the chefs' creative contributions.

Football legends / The Ascott Limited / April 25-26

The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the official global hotels partner of Chelsea Football Club, will bring the Famous CFC to Bangkok on April 25-26. Scheduled for April 25-26, the two-day celebration will be held at Ascott properties across Bangkok, including Ascott Embassy Sathorn Bangkok and Somerset Rama 9 Bangkok, promising an extraordinary experience for Chelsea supporters and members of Ascott Star Rewards (ASR). The Famous CFC will feature Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola. Win an evening with Zola in Bangkok under a campaign for ASR members. Participants who book and stay with Ascott will have the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime fan experience with Zola, including passes to the Ascott x Chelsea pre-match party, featuring a special appearance by Zola.

Pool party / W Bangkok / April 13-14

Get ready for the ultimate Songkran celebration at W Bangkok with "Songkran Splash Away Pool Party — Tropical Escape 2025" on April 13-14 at Wet Deck. The tropical escape features performances from a world-class DJ line-up, including headliner Groove along with support DJs from Aberlux, DJ Nana, DJ Natsha, Dj Joe Cola and Daniel. W Bangkok has also partnered with top-tier beverage brands. Pre-sale price available until April 10.

Songkran party / Nikki Beach Koh Samui / April 13

On April 13, Nikki Beach Koh Samui is bringing the vibrant spirit of Songkran to the beach with a special edition of "Amazing Sundays Brunch". The event will feature live cooking stations and an impressive buffet, curated by executive chef Brandon Souris, traditional Thai dancers and live entertainment plus tropical beats from the beach club’s resident DJ. A water-pouring ceremony will also be held.

Art market / Slowcombo / April 4-6

"#PicnicPicjaiArtMarket2" organised by Art Atmos will be held at Slowcombo from April 4-6. Discover more than 60 art and craft vendors, featuring Thai handmade crafts, visual design pieces, quality lifestyle products, creative activities, food and live music. On April 5, there will be a "Ayurvedic Talk Meal That Heal" where participants can unlock the ancient wisdom of ayurveda through the art of mindful eating.

7.5-year anniversary / Tropic City / April 6

To celebrate their 7.5-year anniversary, Tropic City is kicking off a full day filled with drinks and dancing on April 6. The bar hosts Sine Ployparima Suripat from Vesper, Dicky Hartono of Firefly Bangkok, Ryan Dela Vega from Aqua, Gabriel Valdes from Dusit Thani Bangkok, and co-founders Philip Stefanescu and Sebastian De la Cruz will be doing a stint in the bar. On the decks, there’s an exciting line-up of local favourites, including Takamichi, Seelie B2B with Brent Burns, Mumsfilibaba, Korn Lee and Jayja.

TRAVEL

New chapter / Amanor Hotel Chiang Mai

The newly transformed Amanor Hotel Chiang Mai brings butler-inspired luxury to the north, blending modern sophistication with personalised service. At the core of this transformation is a philosophy inspired by butlers. Having admired the dedication and professionalism of butlers from an early age, founder of Manor Group John Lim envisioned the rebranded hotel as a place where attentiveness, discretion and meticulous service come together to create a truly exceptional stay. The name is derived from the Latin “manere”, meaning to stay. The Deluxe Rooms offer a contemporary retreat with plush bedding and modern amenities for relaxation. For a more indulgent escape, the Premier Suites elevate the stay with spacious interiors and outdoor bathtubs. The Manor Suites provide a true urban sanctuary, featuring an expansive layout, a grand bathroom with a walk-in changing area and more. To celebrate its new chapter, the hotel introduces the Blue Lotus package, which includes a two-night stay in a suite, a Thai couple massage, sunset cocktails and complimentary airport transfers. Available for stays from April 1 to June 30. Visit the website.

Songkran and Easter / Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach

Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach invites guests to celebrate Songkran and Easter with exciting activities throughout this month. Join the Songkran festivities on April 13 to enjoy a traditional drum parade, water blessing ceremony, playful water activities and a sumptuous BBQ dinner featuring Thai specialties and fresh seafood. From April 17-20, indulge in a luxurious Easter High Tea, followed by fun-filled children's activities and an Easter Sunday buffet dinner showcasing international culinary delights on April 20. Visit the hotel's website.

Photo: Patrick Jacobs

Jazzy Hua Hin / Hua Hin International Jazz Festival / May 1-4

The Hua Hin International Jazz Festival is set to return next month as a four-day fest across seven stages in the resort town. The festival will be upgraded for on-the-beach one-day activity into four days festivities from May 1-4. Expect beachside jazz concerts to jazz lounges and talented Thai jazz musicians. Visit the festival's website.

Flexible stays / Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok, Sukhumvit 22

Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok, Sukhumvit 22 is offering two packages, the "Flexi Stay" package includes extended stay by six hours to check-in early or check-out late, 20% discount on F&B and complimentary breakfast. The "Bed & Brew" package includes 20% discount on F&B, one signature meal, two compliementary drink vouchers and 50% discount on breakfast buffet. The booking and stay periods are until Sept 30. Visit the hotel's website.