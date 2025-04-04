Your horoscope for April 4-10

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Your energy, creativity and productivity are at their peak. Collaboration feels easy and managing resources is way less stressful than before. You could make faster progress on important projects than you thought possible. Plus, it’s the perfect time to clear the backlog. Artists, creators and creative entrepreneurs, your work and potential are getting noticed and new opportunities come knocking at your door.

(₿) You might hear good news about the money you've been waiting for. There's also a potential to earn extra cash through behind-the-scenes or informal work. You manage your budget well and can easily cover all your bills. If you're embroiled in a conflict, you'll get what you deserve.

(♥) Couples enjoy solid one-on-one time together. They may discuss serious stuff like wealth management and accumulating assets. They may not agree on every detail but will reach a happy medium. If your baby is due soon, they will be showered with gifts upon arrival.

(⚤) Whether you're trying to turn a situationship into a relationship or pursuing someone, your effort pays off. You may meet a younger admirer at your usual hangout.

♉ Taurus

April 20 – May 20

(⏰) You may expand your network and forge new and valuable connections. You communicate with colleagues and outsiders well. You have no problems meeting deadlines, whether solo or group tasks. Your quick thinking and people skills will result in increased sales, new customers, or something that'll make you grin like a Cheshire cat.

(₿) You have a great chance of success in negotiating your salary or fee. Seeking financial support or sorting out your debt also looks promising. You'll be able to close the deal that you've been working on. You'll be able to strike balance between fun splurges and future savings.

(♥) You and your partner will feel more in sync. Many opportunities for playful and romantic moments are on the cards so make use of them to reignite the romantic spark. You two might also stumble upon a fresh goal to work toward together as a team.

(⚤) You might meet new people both IRL and online. However, you keep it casual and stay officially single for the time being. You stay open to many romantic possibilities that come your way.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – June 20

(⏰) Golden possibilities come in. You may change your career track or relocate for a new job. However, focus on the present and don't dream about what's to come. A miscommunication with a colleague, boss or client is on the cards. Business owners may be offered a tempting deal that may come with hidden problems.

(₿) Brace yourself for tempting enticements and invitations to spend lavishly. Set a strict budget and stick to it, or else you may not have enough left to celebrate Songkran. You may receive a surprise windfall or find an old piggy bank that you forgot about. An old contact could bring you a freelance opportunity or some extra income.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time together and when to spend time apart. They are each other's sources of support, comfort and inspiration. They may map out their future together from couple goals to wedding plans. Any disagreements between them will be gone in a flash.

(⚤) You get to know potential romantic interests IRL and online. Someone you're familiar with may confess their love for you. You can't decide which one you should date but time will help figure this out. Your inner voice will be your GPS to clarity.

♋ Cancer

June 21 – July 22

(⏰) Your energy and confidence will be off the charts, making it super easy to connect with others. Your coworkers will notice your positive vibe and want to team up with you. You might even crush your deadlines and finish tasks early. Plus, your fresh ideas will hit the mark when you share them.

(₿) Financial negotiations should go your way. Your wallet is looking thicker. Just watch out for those impulse buys. Your friends tend to encourage you to live a little and spurlge while going out. A delayed payment should arrive soon.

(♥) An unexpected twist might open the door for you and your partner to talk about things you've been avoiding and you two discover new sides to each other. Exploring new places and trying new things together will bring you closer.

(⚤) You're giving the main character energy, catching eyes and stealing hearts both IRL and online. Some may want casual hook-ups with you while some want fairytale romance. Pause and get real about what you actually want. Listen to your intuition.

♌ Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Managing your tasks and resources may be harder than expected, but it's your chance to show what you've got. You may have a toxic relationship with a colleague or two but a senior colleague or higher-up has your back and will keep the wolves at bay. Job offers might pop up, so read the terms and conditions thoroughly.

(₿) You might come across an unexpected opportunity to make some extra cash. Stay thrifty because you may have to pay for something you don't see coming. Your appliance may need fixing. It's not the best time to lend someone money or jump into high-risk ventures.

(♥) Different schedules make couple time or date nights harder to plan. There are probably some unresolved feelings going on, and some messages might get lost in translation between you two. Really listen to what your partner is saying and you'll figure it out.

(⚤) You get to know potential admirers IRL and online. However, none meet your standards and you won't lower your expectations. You know what you want and you're not settling for less.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) What seems like routine tasks may be more complicated than you think. You might need to revise some tasks and adjust some plans due to unexpected requests and last-minute decisions from higher-ups or clients, but you’ll learn a lot from the process. Take extra care in handling confidential information — better safe than sorry. New job opportunities may appear, but read the fine print carefully to avoid any irreversible decisions.

(₿) Your digits are growing nicely. A friend or someone really close to you ma bring you good news. Set some cash aside for that rainy day fund. You'll never know what life may bring you. Beware of tourist traps while travelling abroad.

(♥) Something that has been kept in the shadows — a past secret or hidden financial issue — could surface. This might cause a temporary strain in your connection, but there's a clear intention and effort from both of you to preserve the relationship. Take time to listen and communicate clearly.

(⚤) If you're pursuing someone, you may come to terms with the fact that you two aren't meant to be together as lovers. Let those who like you for you come into your life. Someone you met online may not be what you expected IRL.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) No breathers for you. Both your main job and side hustle throw urgent tasks your way. Your boss and client count on you. Double-check your messages to avoid any mix-ups. A well-deserved payoff awaits at the finish line. Those in between jobs may be offered a casual position with little to do.

(₿) Expect to see unexpected benefits from your previous endeavours. You can manage earnings and expenses well. Someone in your family or close circle may ask for a loan. Beware of Ponzi schemes and investment scams.

(♥) Work deadlines and packed calendars might make it difficult to spend time together. You two might not see eye-to-eye as much as usual. You could be feeling frustrated about unresolved issues and your messages might be misconstrued. Try to be super patient and really hear your partner out — things will become smoother over time.

(⚤) Your personal and work calendars are jam-packed. You have no time (or energy left) to think about finding love. Your ex, who's already in a new relationship, may try to reconnect. You're their Katy Perry's Josh Groban. Bonus points if you get it.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You may experience a eureka moment, freeing you from something you've been struggling with. Your performance and efforts will get noticed by higher-ups, but with recognition comes added responsibilities and more pressure. However, you're more than ready to level up and handle these challenges. Get ready for an opportunity to work or trade with foreigners.

(₿) Financial negotiations will work in your favour. Investors manage portfolios with finesse and knowledge, staying calm and confident even in the face of market volatility. No scammers can fool you. Someone close to you may ask for a loan.

(♥) Expect exciting adventures or fun activities with your partner. Any lingering issues between you two are likely to be addressed and resolved. Cross-cultural couples may discuss their wedding plan and which country to settle down in.

(⚤) New romantic prospects pop up from within your social circles to your inboxes. But you keep things casual, not wanting to tie yourself with someone. You're happily living your best single life while exploring what (and who) truly clicks with you.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Things might move a bit slower and important documents or supplies could take longer than expected to reach you. While you're waiting for something, use that time to fine-tune your plans or catch up on smaller tasks. If you hand in a two-week notice, your boss may make you an offer to convince you to stay.

(₿) The payment you've been waiting for finally show up in your account. Your friend brings you a freelance offer but you have to say yes quickly. Handling your debts will feel easier. Your fortune may come with hidden costs such as tax, fees and maintainence.

(♥) You'll find many opportunities to get cosy or spice things up with your partner. Some fun adventures and new experiences together are also in the cards.

(⚤) If you're stuck in a situationship that's going nowhere, you should cut your losses. If you're still holding onto a past relationship, you finally let go and move on. You open yourself to fresh starts. Someone new, perhaps younger and from another country, could also make your heart flutter.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Handling drama and competition from certain colleagues might requite extra patience. Changes of heart from higher-ups or clients keep you on your toes. Be ready for frequent reviews and revisions, but in the end, everything will come together just fine. Employers, your competition may try to steal your top performer away.

(₿) Financial/investment decisions you made start to pay off. Financial negotiations are likely to wrap up nicely with a win-win situation. You strike a balance between spending and saving.

(♥) Little bumps on the road won’t stop you two from getting closer and understanding each other better. A stranger who isn't aware of your relationship status may slide into your DMs.

(⚤) If you're in a not-quite-official relationship, a goodbye conversation is in the cards. Though, let’s be real — you probably saw this coming. Focus on your own happiness first. There's no timeline to love. Just go with the flow.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Expect your plate to be full of various small tasks coming your way. You may hit a few bumps with coworkers, but a supportive senior will step in to provide positive environment for all. You may be asked to be part of transparency initiatives or to uncover irregularities. A friend might tip you off about a job opening at a big-name organisation.

(₿) Opportunity to earn extra income through behind-the-scenes work or invisible contribution is on the cards. Beware of get-rich-quick scheme or spiritual scams. It's always wise to put money away in case of emergencies.

(♥) You might have a serious argument with your spouse about home life or finances. Different viewpoints could cause tension, but they'll lead to smarter choices for you both in the long run. With a little effort, you can make peaceful and meaningful moments together.

(⚤) You may have feelings for a single parent but you wonder if you'll always be their second or third priority. Someone in your family may also hold stigma against them. A romance scammer with hot profile pics may slide into your DMs.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – March 20

(⏰) You may experience a eureka moment, freeing yourself for a dead-end situation. Your energy and creativity are off the charts and you're ready for anything. What seems difficult may be easy for you. The higher-ups might be impressed by your performance, so get ready for some exciting opportunities ahead.

(₿) You can easily cover your bills. Beware of rug pulls, Ponzi schemes or MLM scams. Be mindful of your belongings while travelling abroad even in a country that's known to be safe.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time together and when to spend time apart. Their sexy time becomes more meaningful. They're are each other's sources of encouragement and inspiraiton. They may discover an exciting new shared goal. Your baby should arrive without complications.

(⚤) Admirers of the same and opposite sex are on the cards. You may think you have your orientation figured out but it may not be so. Look inside yourself and open your mind to possibilities. You may learn something new about yourself and become more authentic.