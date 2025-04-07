Exhibition presents a year's worth of art

While many Thais believe working in art is a poor career path, painter Nares Chong has tried to prove them wrong in "Full Time", which is running at BNC Creatives RCA until April 30.

He uses artwork as a tool to demonstrate that art is a profession that can truly earn a living. For this show, he set a goal to create art by drawing one picture a day for a year without taking a break no matter what.

Nares spent each day last year from Jan 1 to Dec 31 creating one piece of artwork and the result was 366 acrylic paintings, each measuring 23cm by 30cm.

His work is comparable to the regular work of ordinary professionals. In fact, it is no different from writing a diary or a daily record, except that it is recorded with brushwork, lines and colours on canvas.

Each of his 366 paintings has a personality and attitude according to emotions, events or situations that the artist felt that day.

His paintings are not limited to any particular, specific or fixed art form but flow in different ways while still maintaining their unique identity in the free flow of lines and colourful brushwork.

Covering abstract, semi-abstract and figurative, the paintings are combined with words, similar to poetry, which takes texts from subjects he was interested in such as literature or Buddhist philosophy inserted into colourful paintings.

Nares' continuous practice of art is similar to the Buddhist practice of cultivating mindfulness in daily life. For him, being an artist is not just a career to support his life but also a way to fulfil his heart and soul.

BNC Creatives RCA gallery is on Rama IX Road and opens daily from 10am to 6pm (except Monday).