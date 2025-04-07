Cut from the same cloth

A second-hand sewing machine hums from a two-storey house in a remote village in Ra-ngae district of Narathiwat. Rahimah Saud has been at the helm since her early 20s. Going through seasons of life, the 49-year-old single mother is now sharing the spinning wheel with her daughters.

"I have been sewing for nearly 30 years. I took it up because in those days there weren't any dressmakers in my neighbourhood," said Rahimah. "There are now still only three."

Rahimah, the last child of her family, has lived here all her life. Nestled in Marubotok, the village is a Muslim community of around 200 households which is said to be cut off from the world, except a nearby train that sends a slight tremor upon arrival. Villagers follow their customs and live on the farm, growing rambutan, durian, longkong and rubber.

Rahimah, however, described her job as "temporary and seasonal", which makes it difficult to generate a steady income for the family of five. Her average earnings are around 2,000-3,000 baht per month. It rises to 10,000 baht during Hari Raya, or Eid al-Fitr, an important religious holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.

Fadira and Misbah Tohseutae. (Photo: Thana Boonlert)

Fadira Tohseutae, 22, has helped her mother with sewing and household chores from an early age. As education is the route to other options in life, she finished high school and went on to do a diploma in accounting. However, she did not hear back from employers in Hat Yai. A lack of resources also made a bachelor's degree too far-fetched, so she ended up being out of work.

"After completing high school, most girls get married. If not, they leave for Bangkok or other cities to find jobs. For me, I want to give my family a better life," she said.

Nisumeeda Tuanmaerah, a youth mentor in Marubotok, said despite her personal ambition, Farida is worried about her mother and younger sister, Misbah Tohseutae, who graduated from high school but found herself in the same boat. While her eldest brother, 27, is working as a cowherd, her youngest brother is about to finish high school. If he discontinues education, he will follow in her footsteps.

Rahimah Saud, her daughters and Nisumeeda Tuanmaerah. (Photo: Thana Boonlert)

"Through the network of village health volunteers, I asked Farida, who is a NEET, to reintegrate," said Nisumeeda.

There are many people aged 15–24 who are "not in employment, education or training" (NEET). The International Labour Organization in 2024 found that nearly 1.2 million young people (12.5%) in Thailand fall in this category. Many factors thwart their access to better opportunities, particularly in the four southern border provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Songkhla. According to Unicef Thailand, Narathiwat has the highest rate of NEETs at 28.2%.

An in-depth research by Unicef Thailand and Chulalongkorn University's College of Population in 2023 revealed that females are more likely to be NEETs than males. Due to housework and caring responsibilities, they are discouraged from moving away and pursuing a career. As a result, they have insufficient time for training or further education, which leads to economic hardship.

Fadira Tohseutae, Rahimah Saud and Misbah Tohseutae in front of their house in Narathiwat. (Photo: Taleh)

In a briefing session, Sunthorn Mudlae, director of the Narathiwat Provincial Labour Office, responded to inquiries about the ratio of young NEET men and women. He spoke of the existing dichotomy of public and private spheres for both sexes in Muslim communities.

"Unlike men, women are encouraged to stay at home. Of course, they can travel back and forth for a short course, but should not stay overnight for a long course," he said.

Youth mentors shared experiences that highlight the impact of gender on NEET youth. Aoythip Saiworn and Suraiya Abu said young women who get married actually want to work but are hindered by responsibilities. Consequently, they choose to invest in their children's education for a better future.

Building on the European Union's Reinforced Youth Guarantee, Unicef Thailand launched a pilot project to reduce the number of NEET youths. Following a breakthrough in Udon Thani, this year, Unicef Thailand has joined hands with the Ministry of Labour to focus on the four southern border provinces.

Misbah and Fadira Tohseutae. (Photo: Thana Boonlert)

Between July 2024 and January 2025, the pilot project in Narathiwat recruited 335 NEET youths (224 males and 111 females), with a reintegration rate of 77%.

Navigating constraints imposed on women, Farida and Misbah took a five-day course in dressmaking at the Narathiwat Provincial Labour Office, followed by an online business course. Soon, she will also receive two-months' training. These opportunities allow them to see a glimmer of light. Now, they are sharing tips with their mother, building their brand "Famiiis" (a combination of their names) and tapping into social media from the dim-lit corner of the two-storey home.

"We put renovations on hold due to lack of money. If we earn more, it will follow and we will have more rooms," she said, full of hope.