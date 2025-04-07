Watch The White Lotus at Earth House

Looking for a fresh way to experience the gripping drama of The White Lotus? Forget watching alone in your living room and head to Earth House on Sukhumvit 53 for an unforgettable weekly viewing experience! Every Tuesday evening, the popular bar and restaurant transforms into the ultimate setting for fans of the hit MAX series.

The event offers an exclusive chance to enjoy the latest season of The White Lotus in a vibrant, communal atmosphere, surrounded by fellow fans. Set in Earth House's charming garden, attendees can watch two episodes each week, starting at 7pm and 8.30pm. With limited seating, reservations are highly recommended.

Each week, a special menu of Thai-inspired dishes and cocktails will be available, offering the perfect complement to the suspenseful twists and turns. Whether it's a tangy cocktail or a flavourful bite, the food and drink selections are crafted to enhance the viewing experience, bringing a taste of Thailand right to your seat. After all, no White Lotus experience would be complete without a little indulgence.

For those unfamiliar with The White Lotus, it's a dark comedic drama that explores the complexities of privilege, power and the seething tensions that bubble under the surface of an idyllic luxury resort. As each season unfolds, characters are drawn into a web of scandal, secrets and unexpected revelations. The plot twists, combined with sharp social commentary, make it one of the most talked-about shows of recent years.

The Earth House viewing party is an ideal place to dive into the latest season. Watch, chat and speculate on the latest plot developments with fellow fans in an intimate environment. Who knows what shocking twists await? But one thing's for sure -- it's an experience that's too good to miss. Reserve your seat now and join the fun every Tuesday at Earth House, Sukhumvit 53, for a thrilling evening of entertainment, delicious food and great company. Call 064-473-7188 to secure a spot and ensure a comfortable place to enjoy the show. Best of all, entry is free.