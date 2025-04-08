EDM titans headline Siam Songkran 2025

Siam Songkran Music Festival 2025 will return bigger and bolder for four electrifying days, headlined by global EDM titans, at Arena Area, Bravo BKK, Rama IX Road, from Friday to Monday.

This year's festival embraces the theme "The Dawn", symbolising a new era of immersive festival experiences.

The line-up is a dream come true for electronic dance music enthusiasts, featuring an unprecedented series of first-time collaborations in Thailand. Dimitri Vegas and Steve Aoki will give debut performances as a duo in Thailand, while trap fans will see a rare collaboration between Yellow Claw and Flosstradamus.

Alesso will also make his Thai Songkran debut and Hardwell will return for a comeback after his 2023 show. Also expect to see more than 40 international and regional DJs, with more headline acts.

This year, the event emphasises the Kingdom's soft power by integrating elements of fashion, art and sustainability into the festival. Partnering with leading Thai fashion brands, Haus Of Prime, Vinn Patararin and Lalalove, the festival aims to showcase contemporary Thai design on a global stage.

The event also introduces an upgraded Premium VIP zone, offering an exclusive festival experience that extends beyond the dance floor. Festival-goers can explore a curated merchandise collection, further elevating the festival's status as a hub for music, fashion and lifestyle enthusiasts.

Ticket prices start at 2,100 baht for a one-day pass and 4,900 baht for a three-day pass. VIP and Premium VIP options are available for those seeking an elevated experience. For VVIP inquiries, contact Line OA: @siamsongkran or email vvip@oneasia.ventures.