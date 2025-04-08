Chinese boy band to perform in Bangkok

Produce Pandas, a plus-size, cheerful boy band from China, will kick off their Produce Pandas World Tour 2025 in Bangkok with a live concert on Friday, at 5pm, at Lido Connect, Rama I Road.

This marks the band's first official tour in Southeast Asia, invited by the Tourism Authority of Thailand as part of the "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism And Sports Year 2025" initiative, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations this year.

During the 120-minute live concert, Produce Pandas will entertain fans with songs from their albums, Thai songs with a Chinese touch, Chinese songs well-known to Thai people, Thai songs popular in China and a guest performance by 101KG, a new plus-size dance group from Thailand.

After the show, there will be a poster signing and selfie session, starting at 7pm. Members of the band -- Mr.17, Ding, Cass, Husky and Luu -- will autograph posters for VIP ticket holders and take selfies with fans who purchased Selfie tickets.

On Saturday, Mr.17 will conduct a dance workshop while Luu will give a health and exercise workshop, allowing fans to play games and learn lifestyle tips and exercise techniques. The time and location of both workshops will be disclosed to ticket buyers only.

On Sunday, Ding Husky and Cass will host the "Panda Foodie Day" adventure at Ibis Styles Bangkok Silom Hotel from 1pm to 5pm. During the three-hour activity, the three members will take fans to the market to select ingredients, cook Thai and Chinese dishes and enjoy tasting together.

Fans will also have a chance to spend time with the boy band on a one-day exclusive trip to Pattaya on Monday from noon to 8pm.