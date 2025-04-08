The Peninsula Bangkok celebrates new beginnings

The Peninsula Bangkok, in collaboration with River City Bangkok, has launched "New Beginnings: The Spirit Of Songkran", an art exhibition featuring works by 17 contemporary Thai artists. The exhibition is open to the public from now until June 30 on the 2nd floor of the hotel.

In celebration of Songkran, which symbolises new beginnings and the welcoming of positive energy, "New Beginnings: The Spirit of Songkran" reflects on the theme of renewal. The exhibition showcases artists' diverse interpretations of new beginnings through innovative use of textures, colours and materials, offering fresh perspectives on transformation and change. The artworks not only reflect moments from the past and present but also offer new viewpoints on the idea of transformation.

To further enrich Songkran celebrations, The Peninsula Bangkok is pleased to present a special art workshop led by Supoj Kunanukun, one of the participating artists. Supoj is renowned for creating vibrant pigments from natural earth materials collected from various locations. He will lead the workshop, allowing participants to create their own artwork using his distinct materials. The workshop will be held from April 13-15, with limited spaces available. Sessions will take place at Thiptara, The Peninsula Bangkok, from 4pm to 5pm and from 5pm to 6pm.

The Peninsula Bangkok