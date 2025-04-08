Dynasty Restaurant unveils new menu

Hot on the heels of his triumph on 'Iron Chef Thailand 2025', chef Tse Chi Wai or "Jacky" has unveiled his winning menu for Chinese food lovers.

The head chef of Dynasty Restaurant at Centara Grand Ladprao Bangkok — the first ever Dynasty — won the “Premium Dim Sum Elevation” challenge on the Feb 22 episode of "Iron Chef Thailand 2025". With two decades of experience, working for acclaimed restaurants in Hong Kong such as Cordis Hotel's Ming Court and InterContinental Grand Stanford's Hoi King Heen, he presented a fresh take on dim sum, combining traditional Chinese culinary with premium ingredients.

To commemorate his win, Dynasty Restaurant offers a special selection of à la carte dishes crafted by chef Jacky. Among the highlights are six signature dishes featured in the competition, such as Crispy truffle leung fun, Salmon with Singapore chilli sauce and fresh milk mantou, Crispy fried ha gao with salted chilli, Salmon spring rolls with wasabi cream, Seven-coloured lobster dumplings with superior broth and Braised chicken in lotus leaf.

Salmon with Singapore chilli sauce and fresh milk mantou is particularly savoury as the thick fillet is coated with salted egg sauce before being fried until golden. It goes great with the gravy-like, mildly spicy sauce. Salmon spring rolls with wasabi cream contains a hidden surprise in the form of leng (spicy pork spine), which is mixed with salmon and used as a stuffing. Braised chicken in lotus leaf contains priced ingredients such as roasted duck, Japanese dried scallops and abalone.

Located on the M floor, Dynasty seats 200 people and boasts 13 private rooms for special occasions. Diners can also enjoy the usual Chinese favourites such as Peking duck and Scallops in XO sauce or indulge in an all-you-can-eat dim sum deal, featuring more than 36 items with Chinese tea and chrysanthemum tea for lunch or dinner. Visit the hotel's website.