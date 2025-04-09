Thai fashion has sprung!

A glimpse into Thai fashion brands and their collections for Spring Summer 2025.

Vickteerut

Vickteerut Spring/Summer 2025 explores the emotional resonance of sculptural and structural elements in clothing. Drawing inspiration from Art Deco, the collection experiments with form to evoke playfulness, luxury, and modernity through innovative pattern-making and tailoring.

Graphic effects emerge from the deliberate placement of striped fabrics, embodying Art Deco’s signature geometry and clean lines. This sharp, masculine edge is evident in structured blazers and matching pencil skirts. Sculptural tailoring extends to blouses, suit-collar vests, and midi dresses, all crafted from classic tailoring fabrics to sensually amplify empowerment.

Oversized twill and neoprene tops — cropped at the upper hip — are paired with flared mini skirts, reinterpreting the modern flapper aesthetic. Biker jacket details and removable faux-fur collars introduce an unexpected, playful attitude. This boyish charm resonates with La Garçonne, the rebellious 1920s fashion movement that redefined femininity.

The structured aesthetic is juxtaposed with the fluidity of 1930s-inspired silhouettes, where simple lines contour the body, embracing a softer, more sensual femininity. Flowing draped pieces in luxe materials — silky crepe, sequins, and lurex mesh — exude bold yet effortless elegance, striking a balance between strength and fluidity.

At the Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show, Vickteerut unveiled the "Forme" collection, which continues to stand out with its signature precision tailoring.

This season, the brand incorporates meticulously arranged striped fabrics to create striking graphic patterns, further crafted into garments that emphasise structured silhouettes. Luxurious materials such as lurex, crepe, and lamé are elegantly draped into tops, Aladdin-style trousers and flowing dresses, striking a perfect balance within the collection.

The brand collaborated with the Glenfiddich Club Grand Celebration to mark the launch of the collection.

Sretsis

Sretsis’ Spring/Summer 2025 collection, “Portraits Of A Lady”, celebrates the multifaceted nature of the modern woman, showcasing her versatility, strength and individuality.

Through a series of meticulously crafted pieces, the collection explores how a woman gracefully transitions between various roles from mother and sister to lover, friend, boss lady and traveller. Each role offers a unique perspective on femininity, creating a cohesive portrait that honours both her strength and her aspirations.

The collection seamlessly blends Sretsis' signature old-world elegance with the unexpected twists and freedom of the modern world. Each piece, thoughtfully designed by creative director Pim Sukhahuta, reflects the adaptability and resilience required to navigate the complexities of contemporary womanhood. Highlights include the surreal “Lily In The Sky” and “Hold My Hand” prints, which were exclusively developed for Spring-Summer 2025 in collaboration with celebrated illustrator O Terawat Teankaprasith.

This season, Thai silk takes centrestage in timeless pieces designed to effortlessly integrate into any wardrobe. The “Raja Pattern” jacket, a reimagined version of Sretsis' classic Gentlewomen Jacket, pairs traditional silhouettes and fabrics with modernised proportions, offering a fresh take on old-world glamour.

A wardrobe of timeless essentials is not complete without the inclusion of classic denim and for Spring-Summer 2025, Sretsis presents three essential fits. The Jagger Jeans feature a wide-leg silhouette and mid-rise waist in light blue and faded black washes, romanticised with “Sretsis Heart Lace” inserts at the knees.

The On My Knees Jeans offer a signature boyfriend fit with high-waisted design, heart-shaped back pockets, and an embroidered tulle jeans tag, along with “Rosa” embroidery at the knees. Finally, the Unicorn Bit Jeans come in a bootcut fit with high waist, detailed with Sretsis’ iconic Unicorn Bit hardware and pintuck seams to elongate the legs.

In addition to denim, the collection celebrates the timeless appeal of classic linen. These linen styles are elevated with intricate embroidery, bringing a touch of beauty to the summer essentials. From mini skirt suit sets to capelet shirts, these pieces feature beautiful blooms and lace gloves, perfect for the carefree woman on the go. Whether worn in matching sets or paired with vegan corn leather basics and the must-have “Unicorn Belt”, these ensembles combine effortless style with practicality.

“Portraits Of A Lady” is a tribute to the complexity of modern womanhood, offering a wardrobe that supports and celebrates every aspect of her life from motherhood and sisterhood to romance, friendship, leadership and adventure. For evening wear, the collection offers ethereal, cloud-like dresses, including the Victorian-inspired Lilibeth Dress in 100% cotton voile, accented with signature lace and tulle trimmings. The collection also includes essential tea dresses in rayon and cotton gauze featuring the dreamy “Hold My Hand” print, as well as the Lily Sky Cape Dress in 100% silk chiffon with the “Lily In The Sky” print, all designed to make dreams come true.

“Portraits Of A Lady” is available at the Sretsis Summer Pop-Up at Gaysorn Village, all Sretsis boutiques and online.