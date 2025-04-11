Where to celebrate Songkran in Bangkok

Bangkok might be rather empty as most people prefer to go upcountry during Songkran. However, the city will not be lonely this long holiday as many shopping malls, temples and tourist attractions have prepared a string of grand celebrations and fun activities to make Songkran in the city as fun as ever. Here are some recommended events for revellers to check out.

Iconsiam Thaiconic Songkran Celebration 2025

At Iconsiam, Charoen Nakhon Road, until April 16

Held under the theme "Splashing Fun in the Maha Songkran Festival, a Stream of Thai Charm" to offer an immersive Thai-style experience to both Thai and international tourists to learn about the country's rich culture in a fun and safe way, the festival features many activities that capture the unique magnificence of Songkran in all dimensions.

The highlight is a 9m-high water tower which comes with spectacular effects at River Park. Children can expect safe and exciting water play in the kids zone and there is also a "Dry & Dash" zone to blow dry your body and hair and change clothes before continuing to enjoy shopping, dining and other activities.

Besides pouring water onto a marble Buddha image for blessings and joining the "Rod Nam Dam Hua" ceremony to show respect to the elderly, visitors are invited to build sand pagodas at Iconsiam Park on the second floor where a stunning sand sculpture by a leading sand sculptor is on display.

Also, prepare to witness a spectacular Songkran parade featuring celebrities who will showcase the charm of Songkran daily at 4pm until Sunday. More than 300 famous artists of various music genres are lined up to perform a mini concert daily from 6pm onwards.

At Sooksiam, meanwhile, the "Sooksiam Maha Songkran Maha Sanook" presents a water tunnel featuring vibrant lights, colours and sounds at the Central Region Pond. This is also a chance to pay homage to a standing Buddha image on loan from Wat Saket.

Then, experience the rich atmosphere of Lanna culture and indulge in a traditional khantoke meal featuring authentic northern Lanna dishes. Alternatively, enjoy specialties from all four regions of Thailand and shop for community products and refreshing dishes from Pracharat Rak Samakkhi Social Enterprise.

Visit facebook.com/ICONSIAM.

Thai Rhythm Songkran Festival 2025

At CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road, from tomorrow to April 14

Hailed as one of the greatest Songkran celebration in Bangkok, the event integrates water-splashing with a world-class music festival that brings together over 300 artists from all over the country, daily from 1pm onwards.

The line-up includes Joey Boy, Kratae Rsiam, Proxie, D Gerrard x Zbing Z, Jazz Spooknick Papiyong Kook Kook, Lamyai Haithongkham, Singto Namchok, Taitosmith, Ja Nongpanee and Zolar The Voice.

Participate in super fun Thai activities at Bangkok's most glamorous stage of ramwong folk dance, dunking tank girls and a giant slider that returns to bring vibrance and fun to the heart of the city.

Also, expect to see the duo Freen and Becky, who will debut as Songkran goddesses on Sunday at 3pm. Then, enjoy a special performance by Bilkin on April 14, also at 3pm.

Then, continue the fun with "FWD Music Live Fest 4", another free Songkran music festival, which will bring over 60 T-pop and J-pop artists to the stage, daily from 1pm to 10pm from April 18 to 20. The line-up includes Jeff Satur, Proxie, 4EVE, Three Man Down, Tilly Birds, Perses, The Toys, Tattoo Colour, Pretzelle, Zolar and Wolf Howl Harmony.

The festival is part of Central Pattana's "Thailand's Songkran Festival 2025", which also features a myriad of events blending culture and entertainment, at all Central shopping centres, until April 20.

Visit centralpattana.co.th/th/home.

One Bangkok, One Lagoon Splashing Songkran Rhythms

At One Bangkok, Rama IV Road, until April 15

Transforming the heart of Bangkok into a vibrant oasis inspired by the lagoon, the event blends the refreshing essence of water with contemporary Thai art and culture, offering a diverse range of activities through four distinct zones.

The "Mistical Forest" along One Bangkok Boulevard is decorated in an urban atmosphere surrounding a lush lagoon. Visitors can rejuvenate their body and mind with immersive sound bath sessions and enjoy neck, shoulders and back massages by Rlax at the activity pavilion.

At "Flow Paradise" in One Bangkok Park, everyone can dance the night away at electrifying concerts by renowned artists and DJs, enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting and sound on a spectacular stage, from 6pm onwards. Refreshing drinks are served at the Tropical Bar and children can enjoy colourful art installation.

The "Floating Vibes" at The Storeys Square presents a tropical market filled with crafts and art items; while the "Harmony Village" at Parade Square brings Buddha statues from prominent temples in Ayutthaya for visitors to bathe for good fortune. There, DIY craft workshops are available for One Bangkok members and a pop-up market brings stylish Thai designs and unique products from Sarapad Thai.

Visit onebangkok.com.

Thai Hansa Maha Songkran

At Benjasiri Park and Emsphere, Sukhumvit Road, until April 16

Hailed as the grandest Songkran celebration in the heart of Sukhumvit, the festival presents a variety of immersive Thai cultural experiences and summer splash.

Running in front of Emsphere is "Em District Summer Republic 2025", where everyone can cool off and get soaking wet at the 50m-long water tunnel while enjoying dazzling lights and electrifying DJ performances.

Alternatively, celebrate Songkran in full swing with top DJs and artists while indulging in exclusive food and beverage promotions at "Em Wonder Summer Spirit" at Wonder Space on the 5th floor.

More entertainment is presented at the nearby Benjasiri Park as many top artists will perform on stage, from tomorrow to April 14, from 3pm to 9pm. The line-up includes Burin Boonvisut, Ja Nongpanee, and The Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band.

Shoppers at Emsphere, Emporium and EmQuartier will also get immersed in modern Thai-inspired summer aesthetics as the three shopping malls are decorated with art installations, traditional crafts and contemporary artworks. Many fun activities are also arranged until April 31.

Visit facebook.com/Emsphere.at.emdistrict.

The Mall Lifestore Songkran Festival 2025: The Epic Songkran

At all branches, until April 16

The Mall Lifestore Bangkae is a destination for Songkran water play in the western zone of Bangkok as it brings a sand beach playground stretching over 15m long and a water splash tunnel over 20m long, at M Green Park and M Lifestyle Hall, ground floor. Everyone can dance in the water along with music by a DJ and have fun with the "Handsome Men Fall into Water" game, daily from 4pm to 9pm.

At the Bangkapi branch, enjoy "Harbor Island Songkran Party", a water party held at a large floating water park on the 3rd floor, tomorrow and Sunday, at 1pm. This is also a chance to showcase your style in a fashion showdown, which comes with three fun categories -- "Kids Summer Dream", "Family Summer Fun" and "Summer Fantasy" -- on April 16 at M Space, ground floor. Up for grabs are cash prizes worth over 200,000 baht.

Among the activities prepared for everyone at all branches include summer beach balls for kids, a music festival featuring famous singers and a special meet and greet session with popular stars, traditional Thai games and workshops for the whole family, as well as traditional Thai dance and cultural performances by students. Exclusively on Sunday and April 14, there will be many rounds of a long drum parade, starting at noon.

Visit facebook.com/themallgroup.

Songkran Mega Rich

At Megabangna, Bang Na-Trat Road, until April 15

Set to be a Songkran destination in Eastern Bangkok, the festival blends traditional Thai festivities with modern artistic flair under the theme "Mega Riches at Megabangna -- Rich in Blessings, Rich in Fun, Experience the Full Spectrum of Richness".

There are four themed zones. The "Mega Rich Landmark" at the main entrance features vibrant Thai pop art for photo ops, highlighted by Mega Lucky Giant, a 5m-tall sculpture symbolising prosperity and protection; a divine hand sculpture; as well as a Nang Kwak deity.

The "Rich in Blessings" at the entrance to Mega Foodwalk is an opportunity to bathe and pay respect to a replica of Luang Phor Than Jai from Wat Phra That Doi Kham. This cherished Buddha image from Chiang Mai is renowned for its ancient lineage and believed to grant fervent wishes.

Then, dive into the festive spirit at the "Rich in Fun" zone which will open at Foodwalk Plaza from tomorrow to April 15. There will be fun games like balloon throwing, egg scooping and gun shooting. Popular bands will be performing tomorrow and Sunday from 4pm to 7pm and young vibrant dancers are invited to show off their best movies in K-pop, T-pop and breakdance during "Random Dance BKK". On April 14 and 15, enjoy special performances that fuse ballroom dancing with ramwong folk dance, from 4pm to 6pm.

Prepare to make a splash at "Rich in Friends" which will also open from tomorrow to April 15 at Mega Plaza. Featuring a massive pool with large sliders, this is a perfect spot for youngsters aged 5-14 to make new friends and celebrate the vibrant Songkran festival. There is no entry fee but places are limited to 100 persons per 45-minute session, daily from 10am to 8pm. Advanced registrations can be made by adding Line: @megabangnaofficial.

Held to please the palates of all festival-goers, the "Megabangna Maha Songkran" brings a delicious array of both savoury and sweet traditional Thai dishes from over 80 renowned vendors. It will wrap up on April 16.

Visit facebook.com/megabangnashoppingcenter.

Bangkok Water Festival 2025

At 12 historical landmarks, from Sunday to April 15

Held under the theme "Maha Songkran, Maha Sanook (The Grand Songkran, The Grand Fun)", this 10th edition continues to reflect Thainess through many activities at 10 waterfront attractions on the Chao Phraya River and two more destinations.

They include Wat Pho, Wat Arun, Wat Rakhang, Wat Kalayanamitra, Wat Prayun, Asiatique The Riverfront, Maharaj Pier, Yodpiman River Walk, Sook Siam@Iconsiam, Guan Yu Shrine in Klong San, Klong Ong Ang in Samphanthawong and the newest attraction this year -- Chinatown Market Chaloem Buri in Yaowarat.

Highlights include a river procession of Buddha images from five royal temples, a holy water "tunnel", Buddha bathing ritual, Rod Nam Dam Hua ceremony, a community market, cultural performances, Thai traditional games and Thai sports competitions. There will also be a bike tour around Bangkok and kayaking in Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem.

Free shuttle boats will be available at each of the 10 piers from 9am to 6pm on all three days.

Visit facebook.com/WaterFestivalThailand.