Your horoscope for April 11-17

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Brace yourself for a heavier workload due to surprise assignments, impromptu requests or filling in for a colleague. Your higher-ups and clients might raise their expectations and standards. However, you're confident that you can handle anything. A veteran colleague could lend a hand or offer guidance as needed.

(₿) You'll have the upper hand when negotiating your pay. You'll get paid your worth and nothing less. Your desire for shopping sprees and leisure splurges might spike. You may value joyful experiences over savings. Beware of tourist traps while travelling abroad.

(♥) Couples know when to spend time together and when to spend time apart. They don't agree on everything, but they know how to compromise. Expect lots of joys in celebrations, parties and adventures during Songkran. Your sexy time will be more intense and explosive.

(⚤) An intense vacation romance is on the cards. Enjoy the moments you have with them, but keep your expectations grounded, as passion may fade once you get home. A good friend may introduce you to someone who isn't your type.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) You finally break free from something that has been bothering you. You may exceed your personal benchmark. Your outstanding performance impresses your boss. With recognition comes more responsibility and pressure. Stay prepared for an unexpected opportunity.

(₿) Big risks could bring big rewards. Your financial instincts are on point. You receive a surprise windfall or stumble upon a stash of cash or asset you long forgot about. You can afford finer things in life while being on track with your savings goal.

(♥) Couples show love and care for one another. They treat each other the same way whether at home or in public. They don't put on PDA to show how much they love each other. Your relationship grows stronger, making you feel emotionally safe and secure.

(⚤) Whether you're trying to turn a friend into lover or rekindle an old flame, love is on your side. If you're not seeing anyone, you may meet someone interesting from a different culture. However, you two have more in common than expected.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) A system malfunction or resource management could slow you down, but a supportive senior colleague might step in and help you turn things around. Higher-ups welcome your ideas and opinions. An opportunity that many people desire may be handed to you. Don't rub it in their faces.

(₿) Watch your spending on entertainment and leisure. Don't indulge in gambling. Don't invest just because a friend recommends it. Do your research because it's your money. A delayed payment finally shows up in your account. A surprise gift or extra cash might come your way.

(♥) Something that has been kept in the shadows — a past secret or hidden financial issue — may surface. This causes a rift, but there are clear intentions and efforts from you both to preserve the relationship. Take time to listen and communicate clearly.

(⚤) Your crush may string you along while waiting for a better option. You may feel a bit disrespected and used. When someone shows their true colours, believe it.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – July 22

(⏰) You'll feel highly motivated and inspired. Your clever ideas, communication skills and multitasking abilities will shine, leading to outstanding performance. With solid support from those around you, your projects will gain momentum and make huge progress. Don't be surprised if your efforts are recognised (and possibly rewarded) by the higher-ups.

(₿) Taking on a risky investment might pay off. Keep an eye on your inbox — you might get some insider tips or a great opportunity from a friend. You stash away cash for rainy days while still enjoying little luxuries.

(♥) Couples may sit down to make a big decision together. They may not agree on everything, but you'll reach a happy medium in the end. You take care of your personal responsibilities and make time to take care of your partner. Expect plenty of sweet and romantic moments during Songkran.

(⚤) Whether you're trying to turn a friend into lover or rekindle an old flame, love is on your side. You may feel a deep connection with someone from a different culture. There may be a language barrier between you two but it won't stand in the way of your chemistry.

♌ Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You might have more on your plate because of some surprise assignments or filling in for a colleague. However, you're in a good headspace to handle them all without stressing out. Your out-of-the-box thinking is your superpower; you'll smash through tough problems and smooth things over even with the trickiest people.

(₿) You meet your income goals, but you still spend too much. Saving money should be an immediate priority. You may receive your share of inheritance, but it comes with hidden costs and fees.

(♥) Your relationship might feel like a rollercoaster, with moments of deep connection and intense arguments. Past issues, different goals and mismatched expectations could stir things up. Your partner may not be your soulmate but a karmic partner.

(⚤) A new crush might give you butterflies, but they could be a drama llama in disguise. An old flame could make a surprise comeback, maybe looking for a retribution. Proceed with caution.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You know how to work smarter, tackling tough tasks with ease and nipping conflicts in the bud. Your focus and creativity will help you keep everything on track. You meet all deadlines. Expect recognition from colleagues and higher-ups for your performance and positive attitude.

(₿) You'll be able to handle your income and spending without any trouble. An older man — an uncle or big brother figure in your circle — might come through with an exciting money-making opportunity. Scammers are gonna have a tough time trying to fool you.

(♥) Expect some ups and downs in your relationship. A mix of jealousy, conflict and competition could pop up, but with a little effort, you can talk things through and keep everything on track. You'll still have some peaceful moments together.

(⚤) You may meet someone interesting at a new hangout or Songkran party. However, you're not the only one who fancies them and you will have to make an effort to stand out among their admirers.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Your creativity and intuition are at their peak. You use gut feeling and facts before making a decision. Everything goes as planned and your efforts will be well appreciated. You might get the opportunity to work with big names and high-profile people who can give your career or business a massive boost.

(₿) Delayed payments that you've been waiting for finally land in your account. It's better late than never. You may soon secure a new income stream. Financial negotiations are likely to go your way.

(♥) Get ready for many happy moments with your partner. You and your partner are on the same wavelength. You two are a support system and advice hub for each other. Your relationship will be extra sugary. Your sexy time may get a little wild.

(⚤) Those inexperienced with love may meet someone who makes them feel elated. Those with more experience meet someone who resembles their exes but with a better vibe.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You radiate positive energy and confidence. Any stalled projects are finally going to pick up speed. Working with others produces bigger outcomes and you'll crush your goals together. New ideas or projects you kick off will get solid support, making it a great time to take the leadership role.

(₿) Your financial plans and goals are about to bear fruit. A big sum of money is heading your way. You can manage your income and pay off a debt. Your entrepreneurial friend may help you secure a new income stream. Make risky investments with money that you can afford to lose.

(♥) Expect more meaningful moments with your partner. You'll understand each other better and communicate smoothly, sparking a relationship renaissance. You both feel ready to take on new adventures and shared goals.

(⚤) You radiate confidence and charm. A Songkran date is on the cards. A friend of a friend might have a thing for you. A foreigner might flirt with you.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) You'll have no trouble with keeping your focus, managing tasks and dealing with wishy-washy, nit-picky people. Things are moving forward smoothly. A higher-up may notice your performance. This spotlight could boost your career, but be prepared for office drama. A great opportunity awaits artists, creators or creative entrepreneurs.

(₿) You have a strong hand when negotiating your pay or rate. You might receive some valuable insider information or a heartfelt gift from a close friend or family member. Managing your earnings, expenses and investments will be a breeze.

(♥) You attend to responsibilities and also make an effort to make your partner happy. Expect a growing warmth, a deeper connection and meaningful experiences in your relationship. If you're two-timing, you may decide to end the affair before getting caught.

(⚤) If you're getting to know someone, you two may be smitten with each other and decide to make your relationship Facebook official. During your trip back home during Songkran, you may meet your first love.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You might often find yourself playing peacemaker. Handling tough colleagues and high-maintenance Karens or Kens will feel easy. You'll meet all deadlines, whether they're for group or solo tasks. Your quick-thinking and people skills will lead to more sales or a well-earned win that leaves you smiling. A career upgrade could pop up on your radar.

(₿) You tend to make smart financial decisions. You're well aware of how much you make and how much you should spend. No sneaky scammers will be able to get you. An older man — a friendly uncle or big brother figure in your circle — could bring you an exciting money-making opportunity.

(♥) Your love life is about to get a lot smoother. Communication with your partner flows better, making it easier to connect deeper. Expect plenty of joyful moments at celebrations, parties and unforgettable adventures. You and your partner will discover a meaningful new goal to work on together.

(⚤) You meet a few admirers of the same and opposite sex. You may think you know yourself well, but once you let go of the old mindset, you may discover something new. Don't judge what your heart wants.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) You can adapt to sudden changes and challenges well. Expect to shine as the problem-solver. You inspire your teammates to join forces and tackle deadlines with a positive attitude. You may be offered a new job, but your current boss may make a counteroffer to make you stay.

(₿) Unexpected costs might pop up, but extra cash may unexpectedly come to you. You may complete a thorough review of your finances to get a clear picture of your financial stability. This leads to clear plans to tackle debts or make new investments.

(♥) Couples enjoy more quality time with each other. You two listen more to each other. If you're two-timing, you may get caught and be forced to choose. If you're too slow, you may end up single.

(⚤) A vacation romance may come with hidden red flags. Be open to the possibility of love, but keep your expectations grounded. This could be over once you're home. An old flame or someone from your dating past might slide into your DMs for a casual hook-up. Say no.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – March 20

(⏰) You'll handle sudden changes to your work plans with calmness and quick adaptability. Sharing or presenting your ideas will land well with your audience. You communicate with your team well and you may even pick up fresh skills along the way. A group project seems poised for success.

(₿) The rewards of your hard work are just around the corner. Your desire for shopping sprees and leisure splurges might spike. Live by Yono, not Yolo, because the trade war is here! Stash some cash for emergencies — better safe than sorry.

(♥) Lingering tension will die out eventually. You and your partner will find it easier to connect. Expect real talks, good laughs and plenty of fun-tastic moments from celebrations, parties and adventures. Your relationship will be extra sugary. Your sexy time will get a little wild.

(⚤) If you're stuck in a situationship that's going nowhere, you should decide to pull the plug. If you still hold onto a past relationship, you could finally let go and move on. You might be ready to open yourself to fresh starts. A younger, foreign snack could also make your dopamine go brrrr.