Guru's Weekly Buzz: April 11-17

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

EAT

Seasonal menu / Red Sky

This season, indulge in the exquisite flavours of white asparagus as Red Sky presents an exclusive limited-time menu by chef Luca Russo. A coveted delicacy, white asparagus is known for its delicate sweetness and tender texture, making it a true highlight of spring’s finest offerings. Begin with a refreshing Mazara red prawn carpaccio with white asparagus and citrus gel or opt for the White asparagus with truffle mousseline and Oscietra caviar. The Risotto with white asparagus, pan-seared Hokkaido scallop and lime offers a decadent, creamy indulgence. Seafood lovers can delight in the Pan-seared fillet of Atlantic sea bass, served with white asparagus and beurre blanc, while meat enthusiasts will savour the Gundagai lamb fillet with a herb crust, white asparagus and toasted almonds.

Afternoon tea / The Peninsula Bangkok

The Lobby will play host to the Spring Afternoon Tea, a celebration of seasonal flavours and artisanal craftsmanship. Curated by executive chef Hans Zahner and executive pastry chef Jimmy Boulay, the tea begins with a drink featuring yuzu, Julius Meinl 1862 coffee, coconut and Fentimans Oriental Yuzu tonic. The tea showcases an enticing array of assorted savouries and pastries, The Peninsula’s signature scones, featuring classic plain and fragrant Hojicha tea scones, served with berry jam, tropical mango jam and mascarpone cream.

Dinner buffet / W Bangkok

The W Bangkok introduces the "Saturday Dinner Buffet" at The Kitchen Table, offering seafood, premium sushi, smoked BBQ meats, vibrant local dishes and more.

Dim Sum Dreams/ Shang Palace / Until April 30

Shang Palace Chinese Restaurant is offering golden crispy taro puff and swan dumpling to cheesy spinach siu mai. Finish on a sweet note with Pandan almond bun. Dim Sum Dreams is available until April 30 at the Chinese restaurant at the Shangri-La Bangkok.

Cantonese Cuisine / Nan Yuan Chinese Restaurant

Nan Yuan Chinese Restaurant at Avani Ratchada Bangkok is offering Cantonese cuisine in a setting where modern elegance blends seamlessly with traditional Chinese charm. Nan Yuan is celebrated for its handcrafted dim sum, succulent Peking duck and a refined Cantonese menu. Indulge in the Double-boiled conch and black chicken soup, along with Steamed crab claws with curry powder.

Bangkok meets Hong Kong / The St. Regis / Until May 31

In celebration of hotel anniversaries this month, The St. Regis Bangkok and The St. Regis Hong Kong co-create an afternoon tea experience. “The Culinary Artistry Of Two Cities” Afternoon Tea features signature treats, available at The Drawing Room until May 31. The St. Regis Bangkok marks its 14th anniversary while the St. Regis Hong Kong celebrates its sixth anniversary. Bangkok’s offering showcases executive sous chef Matteo Fontana’s skills through the savoury delights and executive pastry chef Nuntida Panyabaramee on the sweet side. The Hong Kong-inspired selections are from executive sous chef Hugo Cheng and assistant pastry chef Tommy Sin Tong Mei.

Afternoon tea / Waldorf Astoria Bangkok / Until May 31

Celebrate Japan’s iconic sakura season and the arrival of spring with Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea at Waldorf Astoria Bangkok. The menu features a selection of handcrafted sweets, including Amaou strawberry mousse, Yuzu madeleine and Red berry glacé. Other highlights include Uji matcha sponge; Banira and Sakura Dream. The savoury selection showcases Uni dango, Kani umami and Hotate aburi. The afternoon tea set is served with freshly baked scones and a choice of Mariage Frères tea or freshly brewed coffee. To complement the experience, guests can indulge in two seasonal beverages, Ume Yuzu Fizz and Suika Punch.

Sakura Afternoon Tea / The Okura Prestige Bangkok

The Okura Prestige Bangkok unveils the “Sense Of Sakura Afternoon Tea” at Up & Above Restaurant and Bar. The seasonal afternoon tea's savoury selections include Watermelon with wild Hokkaido smoked salmon and yuzu; Beetroot and cheese mousse tartlets; Chor phraka krong; and Cheese croquettes. Savour the sweetness of Koji amazake, Sakura genmaicha, Strawberry sakura marble cake and White sakura lychee tartlet. One can also add two glasses of Billecart Salmon Brut Reserve Champagne.

Seafood Dinner Buffet / InterContinental Bangkok

The "Premium Seafood Dinner Buffet" at Espresso is offered every Friday and Saturday, and includes Irish and Fine De Claire oysters and caviar. There are also Golden King crab leg and Canadian lobster or river and white prawns, New Zealand green mussels and swimmer crabs. There is a BBQ Station, a carving station and a Chinese BBQ station. Desserts include Crepe Suzettes and Thai mango with sticky rice. The station even includes a chocolate fountain.

Matcha and macarons / Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok / Until May 31

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok has launched the "Matcha Meets Macarons", a collaboration between chef Yusuke Aoki and executive pastry chef Franck Istel. Chef Aoki is renowned for his expertise in haute French pastry and his desserts will be served at 1897 Lounge. The savoury selection begins with Parmesan sablé with ceps and champignon mushroom, Smoked foie gras with cherry glaze, Cinnamon and aniseed puff pastry, Crispy nori taco with avocado, Salmon gravalax and wakame, Truffled egg mayonnaise sandwich and more. The pastry collection includes Matcha opera layered cake, Yuzu vanilla white chocolate vacherin, Strawberry verrine with sakura jelly and Milk blanc manger, Mini chocolate canelé, Petite Tropézienne à la vanille and mangue, Lavender-infused chocolate lollipops and Black truffle macaron.

JOIN

New exhibition / Sac Gallery / Until May 31

Sac Gallery will present the "Resonant Abstractions", the solo debut by artist D-Jai Kosiyabong, curated by Miranda K. Metcalf, until May 31. Kosiyabong masterfully interrogates the intersection of visual art, sound, language and memory, creating an immersive multi-sensory experience that challenges conventional perceptions of communication. "Resonant Abstractions" features a collection of abstract paintings paired with "sound" that extend beyond traditional artistic boundaries. Kosiyabong’s innovative approach transforms linguistic patterns into dynamic visual compositions whilst simultaneously translating these visual elements into layered sound experiences.

Jazz and fine dining / Red Sky / April 19

Experience an evening of jazz and gastronomy as the New York Round Midnight Orchestra (NYRMO) brings its "Asia Tour 2025" to Red Sky on April 19 for a one-night-only performance. The jazz ensemble will transport diners to the golden era of New York’s jazz scene, set against the backdrop of Bangkok’s skyline. Chef de cuisine Luca Russo's a la carte menu will be on offer.

Cold plunge package / Le Méridien Bangkok / Until June 30

Le Méridien Bangkok introduces its "Cold Plunge Machine", enhancing the hotel's wellness offerings alongside its European-inspired spa and flow onsen experiences. Le Méridien Bangkok has launched a "Well-Being Package" for couples that includes a three-night stay in a Circle Wellness Club room, club benefits, daily breakfast and a "Comfort Welcome Set". The package also includes a 30-minute flow onsen session, a 60-minute Thai or Discovery massage, access to the new cold plunge therapy. The package is available until June 30.

Trattoria tour / Appia Trattoria / April 24-25

Appia Trattoria has been serving classic Roman dishes inspired by the recipes of chef/owner Paolo Vitaletti’s mother, Pia. After 12 successful years, Appia has launched the "The Trattoria Tour", which will showcase some of the best Italian chefs from around the world, who will bring their signature recipes and cooking styles to Bangkok. The "tour" finishes in November. Kicking off the tour, on April 24-25 is chef Diego Rossi from Trippa, Milano, and chef Alberto Xodo from Testina, Hong Kong. Together with chef Vitaletti, they will be serving a 10-course set menu. Dishes include White asparagus with dill sauce and trout roe, Pappardelle with chicken innards ragu, Sweetbreads and guanciale charred over coal and Strawberries-marinated with genziana, thyme and whipped cream. The tour continues with Xemei, the Venetian-focused hotspot helmed by twin brothers, Max and Stefano Colombo; Mazzo in Rome, led by Francesca Barrecca and Marco Baccanelli; and Lorenzo Ruta from Taverna Migliore in Sicily.

Wellness festival / Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort / May 1-11

The 11-day "Sol Wellness Festival" event brings together more than 28 wellness specialists and artists for a soulful celebration under the sun from May 1-11 at Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort. Throughout the festival, guests can partake in more than 90 hours of holistic experiences, with four to six bookable sessions per day, accommodating 10-20 participants per session, blending wellness, arts and entertainment tailored to nourish the mind, body and soul. Devasom Khao Lak is offering a special package, available to book for stays from April 30 to May 12, which includes complimentary access to festival entertainment and a 10% discount on a Sol Festival Day Pass.

Ibiza party / King Power Mahanakhon / April 12-15

King Power Mahanakhon will throw a “Songkran Mahanakhon Ibiza Splash” to celebrate the Thai New Year. The four-day free-of-charge revelry from April 12-15 will be filled with music, water, food and entertainment. Brave an 8m-high water slider or a rain tower. Catch live performances by various Thai artists, with Joey Boy closing the party on April 15. A DJ line-up will put everyone in an Ibiza-party mood. Catch high-energy dance shows complemented by visual effects

Party in Phuket / Zenmaya Oceanfront Phuket, Trademark Collection by Wyndham / April 15

Zenmaya Oceanfront Phuket will host a foam pool party overlooking the Andaman Sea on April 15. The party will feature entertainment and activities, including a "muay talay" showdown. Partygoers can also join friendly water gun battles or dance to energetic beats by the resident DJ at the Zeabreeze Pool Bar. Walk-in guests can join the festivities with a day-pass ticket, which comes with food and drinks credit. Club Wyndham Asia members will receive complimentary entry to the pool party and a 20% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages. Also, Zenmaya is five minutes from Patong in case you want to keep the party going.

Songkran privileges / SF Cinemas / April 12-15

SF Cinema celebrates Songkran with special perks for senior moviegoers. At SF Cinema in CentralWorld and Emporium, SF+ Senior package members get to watch a movie on certain seat types for free. SF+ members may want to check in with SF Cinema's social media for promotions such as soft drink purchases with free movie tickets and a set of three popcorn bags at a discounted price.

Revelry in Rangnam / King Power Rangnam / Until April 15

A six-day Songkran celebration is underway at King Power Rangnam, which acts as the main hub for festivities in Bangkok's Rangnam area. The beach-themed Songkran celebration is a joint effort between King Power Group, TAT, BMA and the Rangnam community, aiming to promote Rangnam as a Songkran destination. The organisers bring beach vibes from Koh Pha-ngan, Koh Samui and Pattaya to Bangkok with something for revellers of any age. Besides the good old water splashing, there's a line-up of T-pop artists and DJs, mini-concerts from April 11-13, games and free massages. Top spenders at King Power Rangnam, Srivaree and Phuket receive sizeable discounts and free roundtrip flights to Hong Kong.

STUFF

New perfumes / Gucci

Add elegance to the everyday with Cushion de Beauté, Gucci Beauty’s 90% skincare-based glow cushion foundation designed to deliver a medium buildable coverage and a healthy-looking, rosy glow that lets the skin breathe. With 12 shades, Gucci Cushion de Beauté is an ideal on-the-go beauty tool: it offers an ultra-caring, 24-hour hydrating formula with a natural, luminous, and colour-true finish. The foundation itself is refillable, allowing wearers to reuse the same compact and cherish it as a piece of art. Meanwhile, Gucci: The Alchemist’s Garden bridges alchemy with modern perfumery to create an innovative range of luxury scents. Gucci’s collective of perfumers treated four flowers — Italian Orris, Damascena Rose, Neroli and Osmanthus — in four different ways, which have translated to four perfumes. The Alchemist’s Garden offers the Eaux de Parfum Vanilla Firenze, Fiori di Neroli, Osmanthus Nectar and Tears From The Moon.

STAY

Bunk and bond / Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok / Until Dec 31

The "Bunk & Bond" at Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok offers the ultimate staycation package designed for four. Enjoy a spacious room for up to 4 persons with comfy bunk beds, daily buffet breakfast, and a welcome snack platter featuring salted popcorn, spicy mixed nuts, tortilla chips and guacamole. Sip on a glass of cocktail or mocktail as you kick back and enjoy the fun. Get 20% off à la carte dining, including in-room dining, plus a complimentary one-time free-flow drinks session for four, valid for two hours at Greenhouse Restaurant & Terrace Bar. Gather your crew for the "Come 4, Pay 3" All You Can Eat feast at Greenhouse Restaurant. Valid until Dec 31.