Wacoal opens innovative space in Chinatown

Wacoal introduces "Wacoal Yaowarat Space", which is not just a contemporary lingerie boutique but also an art cafe located in Bangkok's Chinatown area.

As part of its business strategy, Wacoal is poised for growth in 2025 with plans to introduce new services, create additional sales opportunities and enhance the Wacoal shopping experience. Wacoal Yaowarat Space therefore aims to offer a unique blend of fashion, lifestyle and culture, offering customers an experience that extends beyond traditional retail.

"With 73 Wacoal Shop locations, we recently launched Wacoal Yaowarat Space as a new experience for customers in early 2025. This innovative space in Yaowarat, a district known for its unique cultural identity and diverse customer base, offers an ideal opportunity to create new experiences to attract a wider range of customers and expand our market reach. Wacoal Yaowarat Space is more than just a lingerie boutique; it also features a café and an art gallery showcasing works from emerging artists. This one-of-a-kind space appeals to both passersbys and tourists, offering an experience that goes beyond conventional retail. The standout feature of this location is the transformation of a historic building in the heart of Yaowarat into an art-inspired café, adorned with Wacoal's signature pink tones," said Inthira Naksakul, marketing director of Thai Wacoal.

The four-storey building, complete with a rooftop, provides varied experiences across its levels. The first floor offers lingerie collections, including limited-edition items such as sleepwear, T-shirts and pants. The second floor is a dedicated art zone, featuring exclusive photo spots and rotating exhibitions from different artists every four months. The inaugural phase features a collaboration with Milly X Mercy and the PPYY collection, as well as exclusive Wacoal-branded merchandise, including nano blankets, scarves, socks and water bottles, sold exclusively only at Wacoal Yaowarat Space. The third and fourth floors house Cups Café, designed in a modern style with chic photo opportunities and an inviting atmosphere is where guests can enjoy delicious food and signature Wacoal Blend coffee. The rooftop area offers panoramic views of Yaowarat, creating a perfect setting for social media-worthy moments.

Wacoal Yaorawat Space is located between Yaowarat Soi 11 and Soi Mangkon. The store is open daily from 10am to 10pm. It is accessible by MRT, a short walk from Wat Mangkon Station (Exit 1).

Wacoal Yaowarat Space.