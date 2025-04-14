Jungle adventure runs until Sunday

Children and families have until Sunday to go on an adventure and get up close with exotic animals in the second episode of "The Mall Lifestore Jungle Walk 2025", which is running at MCC Hall, 3rd floor of The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi.

Titled "Journey Through the Enchanted Land of Exotic Creatures", the event has transformed over 3,000m² in the heart of the shopping mall into a lush, immersive jungle, allowing everyone to explore a spectacular world filled with over 300 rarely seen animals.

For the first time ever, visitors can enjoy an up-close wildlife viewing experience from a treehouse, featuring fascinating creatures such as red lechwe antelope, caracal wildcats and the striking toco toucan.

A highlight is the "Capybara Open Zoo", where everyone can meet adorable social media stars Bobby and Babe capybaras. This is also a chance to ride ATVs through a cave-themed safari to spot majestic predators like Harris's hawks, Siberian owls and white-faced owls.

The event includes a rock-climbing zone over five metres tall and the "Exotic Camp Café", where guests can interact with unique animals such as ball pythons, bearded dragons, fat-tailed geckos and more. Meanwhile, cat lovers will enjoy the "Best Cat Village Café", home to rare breeds like the Sphynx, Bambino, Genetta and Kinkalow.

A string of family-friendly activities have also been arranged. Children can join the "Young Wild Explorers" programme, where guides lead educational tours and share fascinating facts about the animals on display.

Other attractions include dinosaur fossil digging, horseback riding and feeding various animals such as parrots, sulcata tortoises, rabbits, hamsters, goats, sheep and ponies. Tree seedlings will be given away while Pawsville Animal Hospital offers complimentary pet health check-ups.

Entry is 50 baht (free for children under 90cm in height).