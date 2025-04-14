Iconic rock band Guns N' Roses set for return to Kingdom

American hard rock band Guns N' Roses will make a comeback to the Kingdom for a one-night only gig next month.

Presented by AMA Media in collaboration with 411 Entertainment, the "Guns N' Roses 2025 World Tour Bangkok Concert" will take place at Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani, on May 13 at 8pm.

This is another chance for Thai fans to catch a high-energy performance by one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Formed in 1985, Guns N' Roses have endured as the most dynamic, dangerous and definitive American rock band in history to this day.

Embedded in popular culture, their landmark diamond-selling 1987 opus, Appetite For Destruction, stands out as the best-selling US debut album ever and the 11th best-selling US album of all time while their "Not In This Lifetime… Tour (2016-2019)" ranked as the fourth-highest grossing concert tour of all time.

In 1991, the band shook the world with the one-two punch of the 7x-platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II, clinching the top two spots of the Billboard 200 upon arrival. With total sales of 100 million units thus far, their catalogue also consists of G N' R Lies (5x-platinum), The Spaghetti Incident? (platinum), Greatest Hits (5x-platinum), and Chinese Democracy (platinum).

The upcoming concert is part of the band's massive world tour called "Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things". It will kick off in South Korea and hit many cities throughout Asia, Europe, India and the Middle East, headlining stadiums and festivals throughout the summer.

Tickets are priced from 4,500 to 15,000 baht (13,200 to 23,300 baht for VIP packages) and can be purchased from thaiticketmajor.com.