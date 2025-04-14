Hop into Easter fun

Egg season is here and by that we mean eggs coloured in bright pastels, ready to be buried and hunted, and if they are chocolate — eat! But, what goes well with these eggs — rabbits and Easter! To get into the Easter spirit, Guru By Bangkok Post has rounded up places, in Thailand and beyond, where you get sink your teeth into sweet treats.

InterContinental Bangkok

Easter is a time for regeneration and strength-building for the balmy days of summer ahead. It’s a time to eat well at Espresso and Butter.

At Butter, a selection of confectionary eggs is on the menu, alongside some sensational pastries and seasonal cakes. Of the "egg-septional" offerings, stand out is the Hoppy, a playful chocolate bunny that spreads joy with hidden Easter treats, and maintaining the merry theme is a great Hopping Berry pastry of white chocolate, mixed berry compote and yoghurt. A traditional Pastiera Easter Cake rich in sheep-milk ricotta cheese also makes a fantastically tasty seasonal gift. Easter goodies are available daily until April 20.

At Espresso encompass sublime made-to-order specials such as Risotto with porcini mushrooms and black truffle, Grilled Hokkaido scallops with green peas and pancetta sauce, Grilled Atlantic sea bass with black mussel guazzetto, and Poached eggs with lobster ragout and Sturia caviar hollandaise sauce.

A selection of seafood on ice stars Steamed golden king crab, Chilean king crab, Bue swimmer crab, and Meaty whelks, while other toothsome offerings from the land and sea include river prawns and fresh oysters, green asparagus soup with clams, pan-fried foie gras, roasted or grilled prime Australian wagyu beef, and bunny muffins and an Easter chocolate selection that will delight youngsters and the sweet-toothed alike. The Easter Brunch at Espresso is on April 20.

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

The resort will be hopping into spring with a series of Easter activities. Throughout Easter Sunday, little ones can enjoy plenty of fun and games at Little Sea Gypsies Kids’ Club, while parents and kids can share precious family moments with an Easter egg hunt.

As day turns to night, all ages can unwind at Chao Leh Kitchen’s Easter Dinner Buffet — an immersive feast filled with international delights, including crisp salads, fresh seafood, premium grilled and roasted meats, and much more. Fans of Asian cuisine will love the dedicated Japanese and tom yum noodle soup stations. And of course, every meal can end with plenty of Easter-inspired sweets, including bunny cakes, chocolate eggs, Easter carrot cakes, and more!

Conrad Bangkok

On April 20, savour a brunch featuring curated seasonal specialties at the Café@2 restaurant of Conrad Bangkok. Easter eggs-periences include egg-hunting, egg and face paintings, dip cupcake and Bozo balloon.

Indulge in a Salmon corner, a variety of seafood on ice, including Fine de Claire No. 4 oysters, king prawns, blue crabs, Boston lobsters and black mussels, as well as grilled delicacies like roasted beef tenderloin with black truffle jus and herb-crusted lamb rack with mint sauce. Dive into traditional Thai favourites and delectable Easter-themed desserts from the live dessert station and ice cream corner.

Immerse yourself in a culinary journey with offerings that include popular dishes from our Cantonese restaurant, Liu, and Japanese restaurant, KiSara. Make your way to the kid's playground and join in the fun with not just one, but two thrilling egg hunts.

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is celebrating Easter Sunday with an extravagant Easter Egg Hunt and gourmet Easter brunch at Stock.Room. The gourmet Easter Sunday brunch features an unlimited spread of fresh, premium seafood on ice — diners can curate their own bespoke seafood platter with choices like freshly shucked oysters, mussels, shrimps, squids, clams, king crab, rock lobster and more.

For extra indulgence, brunchers can also enjoy unlimited à la carte dishes, including highlights like Toro tuna and foie gras, Mediterranean baked snow fish, Secreto Ibérico and Bellota pata negra with burrata and caramelised pears, Eggs Benedict with crispy pork skin and Flat iron steak and eggs. On top, there’s all-you-can-eat cold cuts, cheeses and salads from the Deli salad bar.

Calling all egg hunters, seasoned pros and rookie eggs-plorers alike! It is time to grab baskets and gear up for an egg-ceptional search: scouring the sprawling Studio 4 on the 6th floor, hunting high and low for an Easter bounty of colourful eggs. The Morning Hunt and Afternoon Hunt will be held on April 20.

Searchers will need sharp peepers (and quick moves!) to pounce on the Easter Bunny’s cleverly hidden treasures. Little explorers will be thrilled to crack open their finds and discover the delightful surprises tucked inside. Plus, a special award awaits the ultimate egg detective who collects the most eggs.

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Goji Kitchen + Bar at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, will host an Easter brunch on April 20.

Expect Maple-glazed Easter ham, Slow-cooked leg of lamb, Salmon Wellington with a Champagne-infused choron sauce, Cream of asparagus soup and Braised beef shepherd’s pie. There will also be a special egg brunch station, as well as Eggs royale with waffles, duck egg and duck confit.

An Easter brunch would be complete without Easter brioche bread, chocolate bunnies, hot cross buns and plenty of Easter eggs.

The St. Regis Bangkok

The Easter Brunch offers a feast and a day filled with fun activities, including Easter egg-hunting and egg-painting on April 20. The brunch features the "At The Table" service, highlighting Mediterranean-inspired dishes such as Uova tonnate, a classic Italian recipe of eggs filled with a rich tuna sauce, Homemade tagliatelle with rabbit ragout, and a carving station offering a tender Roasted Australian lamb leg with assorted grilled vegetables.

The Easter Sunday Brunch begins with a selection of freshly baked homemade bread and an impressive seafood tower, featuring steamed blue crab, lobster claw, Mediterranean mussels, Argentinian prawn, sea snails, king crab and french oysters, including Rougié foie gras crostini and Italian cold cuts and premium cheeses.

To round off the afternoon on a sweet note, a tableside Colomba service, presenting Italy’s traditional Easter cake, which is shaped like a dove, symbolising peace and the arrival of spring. The dessert corner includes a variety of indulgences such as an ice cream station, chocolate fountain and freshly made crêpes, along with a delightful selection of classic Easter chocolate eggs in various designs and festive Easter bunny-themed desserts.

Centara Grand at CentralWorld

This Easter, immerse yourself in a world of indulgence at Centara Grand at CentralWorld, where exquisite flavours and festive cheer come together in three exceptional culinary experiences.

Step into Mill & Co and discover an array of handcrafted pastries, rich chocolates and freshly-brewed coffee. Indulge in a refined "Easter Afternoon Tea" at Tea & Tipple, which offers a choice of two, featuring freshly-baked scones, pastries and savoury bites, complemented by premium teas and coffees. Each set includes a signature chocolate egg.

Cocoa XO’s Chocolate Cave is offering handcrafted Easter chocolates, desserts and signature chocolate cocktails. There is also an Easter Chocolate Chocolatier Buffet.

The Ritz-Carlton Bangkok

Enjoy the Easter Bloom Brunch at Lily’s at The Ritz-Carlton Bangkok, including a Seafood Raw Bar, à la minute Easter creations served tableside and an Easter Dessert Gallery curated by executive pastry Chef Sylvain.

The limited-edition chocolate collection, features the Valrhona White Chocolate Rooster, encasing fruity candies and crispy feuillantine. The 70% Dark Single-Origin Chocolate Egg is filled with hazelnut pralines and an assortment of mixed nuts. Children will delight in an Easter Egg Hunt and egg-painting activities, while all guests will have the chance to receive surprise gifts ranging from spa upgrades and a complimentary afternoon tea to a luxury stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok.

The atmosphere of the Easter Bloom Brunch is enhanced with floral-infused welcome drinks and a live performance. Guests can also purchase a numbered piece of the Limited Edition Easter Egg Collection, available at Lily’s Bakery Counter.

Shangri-La Bangkok

Follow the sweet scent to Chocolate Boutique and discover an irresistible array of handcrafted chocolate treats by executive pastry chef Alexandar Hekimov. From a whimsical Easter Bunny House to a Rabbit Easter Egg, each creation is crafted with love to bring joy to your Easter celebrations. The “Hoppy” 2025 Easter Delights are available at Chocolate Boutique April 20 and are home-delivered.

The Easter Sunday brunch at Next2 Café is a lavish spread of global delights, brimming with delectable treats and all-time favourites for the little ones while enjoying views of the Chao Phraya River. Kids can dive into a world of excitement with Easter-themed activities, from an egg hunt to an egg-painting station. The Easter Brunch Buffet is available on April 20.

The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon

Join the "Boozy Bunnies Brunch" on April 20 at The Standard Grill, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, where brunch goes bold with bottomless bites, bubbly vibes and a playful twist.

Enjoy unlimited a la carte dishes and live stations, feast your way through French oysters, cold cuts, deviled eggs, a roaming burrata trolley, a signature The Standard Grill tartare, lamb cutlets, lobster bisque and other elevated brunch classics. Plus highlights from our wood fried grill section including Wagyu, tiger prawn, salmon, and more. Unlimited desserts are curated by Drop by Dough.

Dress to impress in your bunny best and win a prize for the most fabulous look.

Baur au Lac, Zurich, Switzerland

This Easter, immerse yourself in a world of opulence and artistry as we unveil the season’s most extraordinary Easter egg creations. From the Limited Edition 1844 Easter Egg at Baur au Lac to the meticulously crafted "Rocks & Reflections" by Tarek Ahamada at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, each masterpiece offers a glimpse into the finer details of luxury.

This Easter, experience a truly special creation — 50 handcrafted chocolate eggs, each reflecting Baur au Lac’s dedication to excellence. Made from our finest milk chocolate, they hold a luscious filling of velvety Piémont hazelnut cream and crunchy caramelised hazelnuts.Painted in soft shades of blue and adorned with refined gold accents, this year’s edition is a tribute to timeless elegance. Nestled in signature blue packaging, these eggs make an unforgettable gift or a personal indulgence.

Le Bristol Paris

The Easter Collection 2025 by Chef Johan Giacchetti at Le Bristol Paris, pleasure is an art, and excellence is a tradition that spans centuries.

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, the palace is unveiling an Easter collection as refined as it is delicate, crafted by its head chocolatier, Johan Giacchetti. Sculpted from grand cru cocoa, Le Bristol Paris’ signature Easter egg pays homage to the artistry that permeates the soul of the Palace. Its finely chiseled design, an extraordinary feat of craftsmanship, echoes the wrought iron of the historic elevator and the gilded bronze accents of Louis XV commodes. Mahogany is transformed into intense Venezuelan dark chocolate, while acanthus leaves entwine in delicate arabesques of Madagascan chocolate — a technical mastery reserved for the most exceptional maisons.

Beneath its elegant shell, available in 70% dark, milk or white chocolate, lies a delectable treasure: delicately caramelised chocolate fish, almond and hazelnut pralines. And to mark this centenary, a special surprise is hidden inside the large dark chocolate edition — a Le Bristol Paris 100th anniversary keychain, a tribute to the Palace’s legendary keys. The keys are not merely symbolic; they are real, imbued with the history and authenticity of the place.

Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes, France

Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc will reopen on April 18, celebrating Easter weekend with indulgent delights and memorable moments. Tarek Ahamada, the legendary palace’s esteemed pastry chef, has channelled his talent into a sensational chocolate Easter egg creation to mark the season’s opening.

Inspired by the serenity and beauty of the property, chef Ahamada was especially influenced by the natural elements that define the French Riviera’s unique allure to create his chocolate masterpiece. Measuring 20cm in length and 15cm in width, the exclusive Easter egg translates the essence of Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc through artistry and intricate detailing that capture hints of the breathtaking nature surrounding the hotel.

One side of the delicate egg is beautifully sculpted to evoke the rugged coastal cliffs and the hotel’s iconic infinity pool, carved into the rock — a nod to the property’s unmatched natural architecture. The opposite side captures the magic of the Mediterranean, featuring patterns that illustrate the water’s gentle movement, echoing the indescribable feeling of this location where land meets the sea.

Through this special Easter creation, Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc pairs haute cuisine with true artistry to celebrate the one-of-a-kind beauty of the French Riviera.