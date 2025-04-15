Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra concludes historic Russia tour

The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra (RBSO) has returned to Thailand following a debut tour in the Russian Federation, marking a significant milestone in the orchestra's four-decade history.

As part of the closing of the year of cultural exchanges and tourism between Thailand and Russia, the RBSO captivated audiences in two of Russia's most iconic concert halls -- the Grand Philharmonic Hall in St Petersburg on April 2, and Zaryadye Concert Hall in Moscow on April 4 -- with full-house performances that highlighted the richness of Thai music and cultural diplomacy.

Led by Maestro Vanich Potavanich, the orchestra presented a programme composed exclusively of works by distinguished Thai composers, showcasing Thailand's vibrant and evolving music scene.

Audiences were deeply moved by Siam Soundscapes by Thai National Artist Dr Prof Narongrit Dhamabutra, which fused modern symphonic language with Thai traditional motifs, and the emotionally resonant Fantasia On Themes Of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, celebrating the late King Rama IX's musical legacy.

Violin soloist Haik Kazazyan.

A particular highlight was the performance of two orchestral works composed by HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya -- Le Mariage De Minuit - Fantaisie Pour Piano Et Orchestre and Nefreretta for violin and orchestra. These pieces, rich in narrative and lyricism, were brilliantly interpreted by young yet masterful Russian soloists Dmitry Masleev (piano) and Haik Kazazyan (violin), signifying a strong musical dialogue between the two nations.

The tour took place amid great anticipation and heartfelt support. In St Petersburg, Governor Alexander Beglov welcomed the Thai delegation and offered words of solidarity following the recent regional earthquake that had impacted Thailand. Thai Ambassador to Russia, HE Sasivat Wongsinsawat, emphasised that the music performed was a true representation of Thai identity and cultural pride.

The concerts were attended by many dignitaries, including the Honorary Consul in St Petersburg, Yuri Kovalchuk, Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation, Olga Lyubimova, who gave an opening speech, and Evgeny Tomikhin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Kingdom of Thailand, who praised the tour as a significant cultural bridge.

Piano soloist Dmitry Masleev.

"This concert tour by the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra marks a historic moment in Thai-Russian cultural relations. Music, with its profound ability to unite people beyond language, truly deepens the friendship between our nations," said Ambassador Tomikhin.

The Russian audience was impressed by the songs and talents of Thai musicians and compositions, with thunderous applause throughout the music halls in both cities. Russians found the songs performed by the RBSO to be exotic and praised the beauty and potential of the Thai orchestra, saying that it was of international quality.

Prestigious Russian outlet Izvestia praised the RBSO for bringing "the flavour of the East combined with academic symphonic tradition" and described the performances as a cultural bridge "between civilisations".

This tour not only elevated the international presence of the RBSO but also reinforced the power of music as a universal language. Deputy Permanent Secretary of Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chettaphan Maksamphan, summed up the sentiment perfectly, saying: "The audience welcomed us with open hearts. It was a wonderful evening that conveyed the essence and soul of Thailand -- no translation was needed."

With this successful tour, the RBSO has continued developing towards a world-class symphonic ensemble and reaffirms its important role as a cultural ambassador.