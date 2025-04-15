Centara opens doors to island paradise

Centara Hotels & Resorts officially opened doors to Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives earlier this month. Nestled within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, this retreat marks Centara's fourth property in the Maldives.

The resort features 142 beachfront and overwater villas and residences ranging from 78m² to 290m². With direct access to a private stretch of beach or a serene slice of the ocean, guests can enjoy as much connection or seclusion as they desire. Each accommodation is crafted to complement the island's natural charm, featuring a private pool, jacuzzi, or both, with select villas offering connecting options for families and groups.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives also invites guests on a gastronomic journey across its diverse dining venues. The Gallery serves as a vibrant all-day dining hub, featuring live tandoor and teppan grills. Bluefin brings a sophisticated Mediterranean beach club atmosphere, with fresh seafood and live music, while Coco Drift, the resort's swim-up bar, offers laidback cocktails and light bites. Sunset Social presents a premier champagne bar set over shimmering waters, while The Club offers exclusive fine dining, featuring raw bars, expertly paired tapas and wines, and intimate buffet setups.

Just a short speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives also offers Spa Cenvaree Retreat, an oasis of holistic well-being where immersive spa experiences rejuvenate mind, body, and spirit. Alternatively, explore the vibrant underwater life or enjoy family fun at the diverse children's clubs for both teenagers and little ones.

The opening of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives also signifies the completion of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a visionary project set to redefine experiential travel in this breathtaking destination. As part of this exclusive multi-island destination, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives blends sophisticated tranquillity with immersive experiences, catering to discerning travellers seeking a refined escape while also granting guests unprecedented access to the thrilling water attractions and vibrant facilities of neighbouring Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives.