Award-winning Taiwanese film to be screened at TK Park

The 2025 Contemporary World Film Series will screen Old Fox (2023), an award-winning movie from Taiwan, at TK Park auditorium, 8th floor of CentralWorld, on April 26 at 4pm.

The film is at heart the simple story of father Liao Tai-Lai and his 11-year-old son Liao Jie trying to make ends meet in their small apartment building where they have friendly neighbours, an attractive rent-collector and in general lead a contented life. They have dreams of a better future, including buying a house to start a hair salon, in memory of his late wife.

Their relationship undergoes changes when the son encounters the tycoon-boss of his father, nicknamed the Old Fox for his cunning wiles.

The tycoon sees a reflection of his own rags-to-riches tale in the son and proceeds to advise him on how to use his inequality to score over others, including his father.

Meanwhile the father is disturbed to see his neighbour's monetary predicament when stocks fall and encounters an old girlfriend of his caught in a rough marriage. His son's changed attitude is another cause for worry. But he does not lose his equanimity.

It's a story that could happen in any part of the world, but it is particularly meaningful here as it offers a strong portrait of Taiwan in the 1980s when economic upheavals brought about societal changes.

Directed by Ya-chuan Hsiao, the family drama won awards at the Golden Horse and Taipei Film Festivals, created waves at well-known festivals in Tokyo, Toronto, Palm Springs and was Taiwan's official entry for the Oscars in 2025.

The film comes with English subtitles and there will be a reception of snacks and drinks after the screening, courtesy of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand.