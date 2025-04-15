A world of art awaits in Khao Yai
text size
Life
Social & Lifestyle

A world of art awaits in Khao Yai

SOCIAL & LIFESTYLE

PUBLISHED : 15 Apr 2025 at 03:30

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
Madrid Circle by Richard Long. photo courtesy of Krittawat Atthsis and Puttisin Choojesroom
Madrid Circle by Richard Long. photo courtesy of Krittawat Atthsis and Puttisin Choojesroom

The Khao Yai Art Forest has become a vibrant arts destination and sanctuary for art lovers, nature enthusiasts and travellers seeking a transformative experience.

Nestled within the stunning Khao Yai in Nakhon Ratchasima, home to Thailand's first national park just three hours outside of Bangkok, the Art Forest (or SilaPaa in Thai) offers an immersive experience where art and the natural landscape coexist seamlessly.

Under the direction of renowned architect Stefano Rabolli Pansera, the 85 hectare forest promotes healing through art, challenging conventional human-nature relationships while supporting artists whose works enrich this dialogue.

This unique space integrates exceptional contemporary art made in-situ or brought to the site and curated within the natural landscape, offering a rare opportunity to experience art and cultural programmes from both Thai and international artists.

Highlights include Fujiko Nakaya's largest fog sculpture to date, created with sustainable water-harvesting technology; Louise Bourgeois's iconic Maman spider sculpture, making its Southeast Asian debut; and Elmgreen & Dragset's exclusive K-Bar, open monthly and featuring a 1996 Kippenberger painting.

Also featured are Richard Long's Madrid Circle that transforms walking into meditative art and site-specific works by Thai artists including a video installation by Araya Rasdjarmrearnsook and sculpture by Ubatsat.

The Khao Yai Art Forest opens Thursday to Sunday from 9.30am to 5pm. Admission fee is 500 baht (1,800 baht inclusive of lunch and 2,200 baht inclusive of dinner).

Visit khaoyaiart.com.

Maman by Louise Bourgeois. Krittawat Atthsis and Puttisin Choojesroom

Maman by Louise Bourgeois. Krittawat Atthsis and Puttisin Choojesroom

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

Pregnancy scam bites; hammock attack; canine kill

Pregnancy scam bites; hammock attack; canine kill

Life
"A Useful Ghost" will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival

"A Useful Ghost" will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival

Life
Online arrival cards for Thailand take effect May 1

Online arrival cards for Thailand take effect May 1

Life
Iconic rock band Guns N' Roses set for return to Kingdom

Iconic rock band Guns N' Roses set for return to Kingdom

Life
Cannes to unveil film selection under pressure over industry abuse

Cannes to unveil film selection under pressure over industry abuse

Life

TRENDING

Try now