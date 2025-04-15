A world of art awaits in Khao Yai

The Khao Yai Art Forest has become a vibrant arts destination and sanctuary for art lovers, nature enthusiasts and travellers seeking a transformative experience.

Nestled within the stunning Khao Yai in Nakhon Ratchasima, home to Thailand's first national park just three hours outside of Bangkok, the Art Forest (or SilaPaa in Thai) offers an immersive experience where art and the natural landscape coexist seamlessly.

Under the direction of renowned architect Stefano Rabolli Pansera, the 85 hectare forest promotes healing through art, challenging conventional human-nature relationships while supporting artists whose works enrich this dialogue.

This unique space integrates exceptional contemporary art made in-situ or brought to the site and curated within the natural landscape, offering a rare opportunity to experience art and cultural programmes from both Thai and international artists.

Highlights include Fujiko Nakaya's largest fog sculpture to date, created with sustainable water-harvesting technology; Louise Bourgeois's iconic Maman spider sculpture, making its Southeast Asian debut; and Elmgreen & Dragset's exclusive K-Bar, open monthly and featuring a 1996 Kippenberger painting.

Also featured are Richard Long's Madrid Circle that transforms walking into meditative art and site-specific works by Thai artists including a video installation by Araya Rasdjarmrearnsook and sculpture by Ubatsat.

The Khao Yai Art Forest opens Thursday to Sunday from 9.30am to 5pm. Admission fee is 500 baht (1,800 baht inclusive of lunch and 2,200 baht inclusive of dinner).