Katy Perry launches into space with all-female crew on Blue Origin rocket

Pop star Katy Perry and five other women launched into space on a Blue Origin rocket and successfully returned to earth on Monday, marking the first all-female spaceflight in more than 60 years.

The crew lifted off on a New Shepard rocket from West Texas at 9.31am (8.31pm Thailand time) and travelled to the edge of space, where they experienced a brief period of weightlessness before returning to earth in a flight lasting around 11 minutes, according to a live broadcast by Blue Origin, the space company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos.

The six-person crew also included Bezos' fiance Lauren Sanchez, CBS host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, scientist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn.