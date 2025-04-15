Katy Perry launches into space with all-female crew on Blue Origin rocket
Katy Perry launches into space with all-female crew on Blue Origin rocket

PUBLISHED : 15 Apr 2025 at 10:21

WRITER: Reuters

Pop star Katy Perry comes out of the capsule in which she, journalists Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez, who is also billionaire Jeff Bezos' fiancee and other participants, landed back on earth after blasting off into space on a Blue Origin rocket, as part of the New Shepard Mission NS-31, marking the first all-female flight crew in more than six decades, in West Texas, Texas, on Monday. (Photo: Blue Origin/handout via Reuters)
Pop star Katy Perry and five other women launched into space on a Blue Origin rocket and successfully returned to earth on Monday, marking the first all-female spaceflight in more than 60 years.

The crew lifted off on a New Shepard rocket from West Texas at 9.31am (8.31pm Thailand time) and travelled to the edge of space, where they experienced a brief period of weightlessness before returning to earth in a flight lasting around 11 minutes, according to a live broadcast by Blue Origin, the space company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos.

The six-person crew also included Bezos' fiance Lauren Sanchez, CBS host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, scientist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

