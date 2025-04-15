Songkran spectacular!

Discover a great Songkran celebration atmosphere in ‘Thailand’s Songkran Festival 2025’ at all Central shopping centers nationwide, which serve as festive landmarks where Thais and tourists from around the world flock to enjoy concerts, water-splashing, shopping, eating, spending leisure time, and family activities, packed with great entertainment.

View the Songkran celebrations at centralwOrld, at: https://youtu.be/eXveGiGgYH0

Enjoy non-stop fun with music festivals and water splashing: 18-20 April 2025 in the heart of centralwOrld Square in the ‘FWD Music Live Fest 4’, a free water-splashing concert, featuring over 60 T-POP and J-POP artists to create fun-soaking moments, led by Jeff Satur, PROXIE, 4EVE, Three Man Down, Tilly Birds, PERSES, THE TOYS, Tattoo Colour, PRETZELLE, ZOLAR, WOLF HOWL HARMONY and many more.

Marking locations for continued fun: ‘Wan Lai Songkran’ at eight branches: centralwOrld, Central Chiangrai, Central Lampang, Central Phitsanulok, Central Hatyai, Central Pattaya Beach, Central Pattaya Marina Outlet and Central Nakhon Pathom. Wan Lai highlights: on 18 April 2025, welcome Victoria Kjaer Theilvig (Miss Universe 2024) as Miss Songkran, along with the ‘Queens of the Four Continents’, who will join in the water-splashing at the Wan Lai festival at Central Pattaya, one of the biggest and most entertaining Songkran celebrations in Thailand, which attracts tourists from all over the world to experience the Songkran aftermath of full water-splashing. Join us to create the ultimate Songkran sensation nobody should miss.

Shopping, eating, spending leisure time and having fun at Central nationwide

Snoopy Family Zone – discover a special fun zone for kids that we have co-created with Playland to present a combination of the adorable Snoopy & The Peanuts™ gang and water-splashing area, inflatable amusement park and fun ball pit, giving every family a huge amount of fun and happiness throughout the entire festival.

Thai Market: Shop, taste, and enjoy local Thai food and signature Thai dishes from all over the country in one place and enjoy deliciousness in an authentic Thai atmosphere. Relish over 200 original recipes of savory and sweet dishes and refreshing menu choices to cool you down during the summer, and enjoy the charm of local culture through food, art, handicrafts and contemporary Thai cultural performances.

For more details on Thailand’s Songkran Festival 2025, visit https://www.centralpattana.co.th/en/shopping/shopping-update/event/1353/songkran-2025