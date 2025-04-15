Old places, new menus

Bored of eating the same thing twice? Fear no more, here's a list of restaurants that have shuffled things up to make sure you're never bored or short of choices while dining out.

La Bottega

La Bottega transforms into “Cucina Popolare Bangkok” in celebration of its 14th anniversary in Thailand and on Sukhumvit 49.

This year, La Bottega embraces its roots with “Cucina Popolare", a concept that celebrates simple and classic Italian dishes, evoking the warmth of cherished Sunday family gatherings. The essence of the bottega is captured alongside the offerings of a trattoria. “Our goal is to go back to our roots, focusing on honest, no-frills cuisine that brings people together,' says chef Marco Avesani.

Find dishes like Pâté di fegatini or hen’s liver pate with toasted seeds and sour onion or one of my new favourites (though tongue has always been a favourite of mine), Lingua tonnata, which is thinly sliced beef tongue served with capers and tuna sauce. I love a good meatball and the Polpette di coda all vaccinara or oxtail meatball with tomato sauce and Pecorino Romano did not disappoint.

Dishes like Trippa all Parmigiana or slow-cooked beef tripe in a rich tomato sauce may sound off-putting for a restaurant like La Bottega, but do not dis till you’ve tried it and you’ll be begging for more. Though bringing the indulgences is the Tortellini in crema, which is a rich cheesy sauce of Parmesan. What’s not to love?!

Desserts like the Poached pear with a rich sabayon or the Hazelnut panna cotta make dreams come true.

Nila

Offering a taste of Indian coastal cuisine at Amari Bangkok, Nila celebrates a year with a new eight-course tasting menu with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

The experience begins with three appetisers: Phal dhokla, a dish from India’s west coast, Gujarat. Made from soft, fluffy lentil flour, the delicacy is served with tropical fruits, sweet yoghurt and red chilli jam. The Wada bao, Mumbai’s most sought-after street food is given a spin. Batter-fried spicy mashed potato is wrapped in soft steamed bao. The Khara puff, a South Indian take on the classic puff pastry, is filled with a spiced vegetable mixture and served with a cranberry chutney.

The restaurant’s signature is the Peri-peri jheenga, a Goan-style prawn marinated in fiery peri-peri chilli peppers. Grilled over an open flame, it is served with smoked tomatoes and a sweet chilli chutney. The peri-peri chilli peppers was introduced to India by the Portuguese from Africa and gave rise to this dish, which is influenced by Goan and Portuguese cuisines.

The Kozhi chuttathu is a traditional dish from “God’s own country” — Kerala. Chicken drumsticks are marinated in yoghurt, red chilli and Malabar spices before being grilled and smoked. It is served with pickled beetroot, shallots, and a refreshing mint sauce. The Truffle Madras curry chop is a Gilled lamb chop topped with a rich Madras curry infused with the aromatic essence of truffle oil. Served alongside a tangy tomato sauce.

Machher jhol offers a taste of Bengal, where fish is an essential element. The classic Bengali dish would traditionally use a local carp called rohu, but at Nila sea bass is infused with bold, spicy flavours and is served with a velvety pumpkin puree seasoned in the aromatic panchphoran (a blend of five spices).

Dessert is a visual and tastebud treat. Filter kapi misu is a delightful fusion dessert that combines the bold, outstandingly rich flavours of Coorg coffee with the creamy smoothness of tiramisu. The classic South Indian twist on a traditional dessert offers a perfect ending to a delicious meal.

Additionally, Nila offers a selection of signature cocktails inspired by coastal Indian ingredients and spirits. The beverages range from refreshing, vibrant concoctions reminiscent of a bright seaside escape to bold, intense creations featuring cognac as the main ingredient, blended with traditional recipes.

Cannubi by Umberto Bombana

At the Dusit Thani Bangkok, Italian fine dining Cannubi by Umberto Bombana captures the essence of Italian spring on a plate in the new menu.

The spirit of spring is brought to life in a six-course tasting menu created by executive Italian chef Andrea Susto in honour of the season’s most exquisite ingredients. Guided by the culinary philosophy of celebrated chef Umberto Bombana, the menu invites diners to savour the rituals and freshness that define springtime in Italy — a time of renewal, abundance and joy. Available for both lunch and dinner until June 15, the menu offers a sensory voyage through the finest flavours of the season.

To commence the journey, diners are welcomed with a delicate amuse-bouche in which beetroot plays a starring role, teasing the palate with a vivid taste of the season. This is accompanied by a warm mushroom consommé — a comforting sip that gently prepares the senses for the culinary symphony to follow.

The appetiser is a beautifully composed Sicilian red prawn carpaccio — a dish that pays tribute to one of Italy’s most cherished preparations. First created in 1950, carpaccio has become a staple of the nation’s culinary tradition. Chef Susto enhances the natural sweetness of the prawn with a subtle touch of jalapeño, introducing a modern twist while honouring the dish’s heritage.

For the second course, white asparagus confit is paired with a slow-cooked organic egg and chive oil — a poetic nod to spring’s twin signatures of rebirth and freshness. The interplay of white and green asparagus offers a harmony of flavours and textures.

Midway through the experience, guests are offered a choice of two pasta courses, both inspired by the Italian coastline. The first features semolina gnocchetti in a seafood jus delicately paired with Hokkaido uni and “Cime di Rapa", a treasured Italian green with a sweet-bitter profile. The second is handmade tagliolini served with crustacean jus and charcoal-grilled Carabineros prawn — a dish that evokes the warmth of seaside afternoons and the richness of the Mediterranean.

The main course presents a choice between land and sea. For seafood lovers, the charcoal-grilled madai fish is a seasonal masterpiece, accompanied by clams, a fragrant basil sauce, and pan-fried razor clams resting on a bed of Agretti — a rare and prized Italian green. Alternatively, the veal tenderloin Milanese, prepared in classic style, is a tribute to tradition. Served with handpicked seasonal vegetables, it reflects the chef’s reverence for quality and authenticity.

A refreshing citrus yuzu semi-freddo serves as a prelude to dessert — its mousse-meets-gelato texture and tartness elegantly cleanse the palate after the rich, savoury courses.

The finale is the restaurant’s signature: hazelnut chocolate with hazelnut gelato and vanilla sauce — a comforting yet elevated end to a springtime sojourn through Italy. An optional wine pairing complements the spring menu.

Nobu Bangkok

Nine dishes, unique to Thailand, have been added to the vast menu at the world’s highest Nobu restaurant. Executive chef Andrew Bozoki has sourced sustainable seafood from small-scale fishing communities, responsibly reared meat from Thai farms and fresh vegetables, herbs and spices from Thailand’s lush countryside, to craft these dishes.

A choice of two vegetable dishes highlights the bounty of nature. Okra tempura shichimi is a bowl of tempura-fried okra, topped with salt, shichimi, calamansi, dry miso and katakuriko or dogtooth violet. Celtuce dry miso is an elegant cold starter that elevates celtuce (also known as stem lettuce) with yuzu olive, dry miso, kizami yuba and chives.

The free-range ducks, which have a high natural fat content, are used for the Duck salad pomelo tamarind. A tropical twist on the traditional duck salad is enhanced with a Thai-style tamarind and sesame dressing, pomelo, sesame seeds, mixed microgreens, kaiware (radish sprouts) and coriander. The Duck leg confit anticucho elevates the French classic with the Asian flavours of calamansi, garlic, pickles, shitake and yellow and red anticucho sauces, topped with chives.

Fans of Thai seafood can savour the Seabass umami, whihc is a grilled fillet and served with a salad of calamansi, yellow anticucho, coriander and red onion, topped with dry miso powder. The Slipper lobster tempura creamy spicy is a trio of rock lobsters, fried in a light tempura batter and enhanced with calamansi, chives, yuzu olives and a creamy and spicy sauce. The Grouper 4 ways presents the fish in four styles: as a zesty ceviche, perfectly sautéed with dashi ponzu, lightly tempura-battered with amazu ponzu and wrapped in tacos with a spicy ponzu.

Sartoria By Paulo Airaudo

On the 56th floor of EA Rooftop at The Empire, Sartoria by Paulo Airaudo transports diners to Tuscany. The kitchen is helmed by chef Ales Donat Forbord.

With an open kitchen, the menu is a “tailored” (pun intended as “sartoria” means “tailoring” in Italian), modern interpretation of classic dishes. The finest seasonal ingredients, sourced from Thai and Japanese producers, are used to craft the tasting menus that marry classic Italian recipes with unexpected twists.

Signature dishes include Duck cappelletti with butter and thyme, and Pasta alla chitarra with gamberi di mazara and sour butter. The open fire is used to chargrill premium meats and seafood in the time-honoured Italian style. The Risotto carabinero is salty and creamy and utterly delish with a parsley sauce and kumquat.

“Sartoria by Paulo Airaudo is my first restaurant in Southeast Asia and it tells the story behind each dish inspired by Italian culture,” says chef Airaudo.

Coba

Coba now welcomes chef Olivier Limousin, who returns to Bangkok with a fresh vision, bringing new energy and creativity. The kitchen under the new chef will push culinary boundaries while staying true to its core philosophy: to offer pleasure, discovery and a sense of wonder through food. Each dish is a testament to craftsmanship, blending bold flavors with artistic presentation.

Anju

Anju Korean Rooftop Restaurant & Bar has launched a new menu by head chef Young-Dae Shim, though it remains rooted in the restaurant’s modern Korean cuisine philosophy.

Chef Shim draws inspiration from the street food scene of South Korea, infusing Anju's menu with enhanced flavour profiles. The restaurant has also incorporated a state-of-the-art charcoal oven, which serves as Anju’s latest “secret weapon” for crafting perfectly grilled meat, fish and vegetable dishes.

Menu highlights include the Mala chili garlic chicken, a popular snack featuring numbing Sichuan green and red peppers, and the Beef oyster blade jeon or Korean pancake. The Kimchi fish cake udon soup delivers warming comfort while the Perilla oil cold soba noodle comprises al dente fresh buckwheat noodles, hon tsuyu sauce, slow-cooked pork and a hint of jalapeño.

Communal dining dishes include the Hamachi gamtae ssam, a combination of sea trumpet seaweed, sliced jalapeño and tangy sour kimchi and the Crispy kanimiso gimbap, featuring crispy nori, creamy kanimiso and vibrant ikura, accompanied by a zesty Sriracha sesame aioli. The sous-vide Braised Wagyu beef shank comes in a flavourful beef broth and delicate enoki mushrooms.

The Cro-boong and croissant ice cream is a combination of crispy almond croissant filled with chewy kirimochi and sweet red bean, and a scoop of croissant ice cream. The To-ba-bing tomato basil bingsoo features marinated tomato, vibrant green apple basil ice cream, delicate olive oil caviar, aromatic basil leaves, a drizzle of olive oil, crisp sliced green apple and a side of rich melted Anju chocolate.

New cocktails include Hallabong, inspired by Korean fresh orange; the Mugunghwa, drawing inspiration from Korean flowers; and the Chogroni, a Korean twist on the classic negroni.

Stock.Room

Chef Nuch Woranuch, Thai chef de cuisine at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, brings her winning dishes from television’s “Iron Chef Thailand”’s One-On-One Battle to Stock.Room.

"A Taste Of The Champion" tasting menu includes vegetarian options and is offered every Friday and Saturday in the Cooking Studio. Diners can experience chef Nuch’s culinary vision.

Dishes include a Tom yum steamed egg custard with Alaskan king crab, Crispy croquettes with shrimp chilli paste and salted egg yolk, a vibrant Soft-shell crab pomelo salad and Grilled lamb chop with fragrant Thai herbs and dried red curry.

Viu

Viu at The St. Regis Bangkok presents two new set menus: the five-course Signature Set Menu and the customisable Business Lunch, crafted by executive sous chef Matteo Fontana.

The Signature Set Menu features VIU’s signature dishes and offers a taste of the Mediterranean. The journey begins with a Lime-marinated “rosso di mazara” carpaccio, a homage to Italian seafood mastery, pairing thin slices of red prawn with creamy burrata, vibrant orange gel and caviar. The Bell pepper and tomato orzotto brings a rustic Mediterranean touch with a barley risotto topped with silky Stracciatella. Chef Fontana's signature Homemade braised duck leg ravioli is inspired by his grandmother's recipe and comes with a pumpkin purée, earthy morel mushroom sauce, parsley foam and crispy leeks.

Choose between the Filetto di Manzo “alla Rossini”, featuring Australian Wagyu tenderloin with brioche, sautéed spinach, foie gras, truffle carpaccio and beef jus, or the Pan-seared Atlantic toothfish Puttanesca style, which presents a celebration of Mediterranean flavours with its robust tomato sauce, olives, capers, anchovies, garlic and chilli. The meal concludes with a Deconstructed Valrhona tiramisu.

The Business Lunch can be tailored from options such as Insalata di tonno alla Mediterranean, a fresh Italian tuna fillet salad in Mediterranean style; Pappardelle al ragu’ d’anatra, homemade pappardelle pasta with slow-cooked duck, Kalamata olives and gremolata; and Affogato al caffe’, a traditional Italian dessert with vanilla ice cream and a shot of hot espresso.

Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu

Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu, at The Okura Prestige Bangkok will launch its “Spring Guestronomic Journey Menu” on April 18.

Embracing the vibrant essence of the spring, chef Gerard Villaret Horcajo has introduced an à la carte section, along with the tasting menu options, though the à la carte is only available from Wednesday to Friday. Among the highlights is the Koji-grilled Fukuoka inada featuring the flavours of koji-grilled Japanese amberjack, complemented by the subtle earthiness of pickled takenoko or bamboo shoots and yama (brown) enoki with a rich hamaguri (clam) veloute. The Jean Larnaudie foie gras offers the indulgence of foie gras along with artichokes and toasted brioche, enhanced by the nutty notes of 24-month-aged Gruyère.

The Langoustine mi-cuit provides a refreshing option with a vibrant spring gazpacho, bursts of flavour from shoyu ikura, and Khao Yai corn. The Hokkaido Wagyu A4 striploin is served with Awaji onion, foyot sabayon and a Japanese mustard sauce.

The Spring Guestronomic Journey Menu features Saddle of lamb with shåibazuke for pickled vegetables and ninnikume garlic. For dessert, choose between the Parisian style rhubarb flan or Dekopon orange.

Duet By David Toutain

The fine dining restaurant Duet by David Toutain at The Ritz-Carlton Bangkok has unveiled its Spring 2025 menu, under the helm of executive chef David Toutain and head chef Valentin Fouache.

The spring menu features two tasting course journeys. The Essence Course with six acts and the Experiment Course with eight acts. Each course explores the culinary philosophy that celebrates nature’s equilibrium, using premium seasonal ingredients such as nasturtium flowers, bronze fennel, épicéa, fig leaves and meadowsweet.

Creating a symphony of flavours, from earthy root vegetables and aromatic herbs to delicate floral notes. Elevated with refreshing hints of citrus and refined touches of legendary Eastern ingredients like wasabi and miso. This spring menu promises a refined culinary journey, Conveying the artistry of modern French cuisine in every bite.