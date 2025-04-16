Netflix tests new AI search engine to recommend shows, movies

Netflix is testing new search technology for subscribers that employs artificial intelligence to help them find TV shows and movies, expanding its use of the technology.

The OpenAI-powered search engine lets customers look for shows using far more specific terms, including the subscriber's mood, for example, the company said. It will then recommend options from the company's catalogue.

Some customers in Australia and New Zealand can already use the tool, which is only available on iOS devices. The test will soon expand to several markets, including the US, Netflix said.

The AI-powered search will let customers pose inquiries that go well beyond genres or actors' names -- as an alternative to the current tools on the service. Netflix has long used artificial intelligence and machine learning for certain purposes, like its vaunted recommendation algorithm, which pushes titles based on a customer's viewing history.

The company has been experimenting with ways to expand use of the technology, whether for internal processes or filmmaking. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos has said AI will help improve filmmaking but won't replace creative personnel like screenwriters and actors.

Yet management is sensitive to potential criticism of the use of AI technology. Many in Hollywood have worried that companies like Netflix will use artificial intelligence to cut jobs and reduce costs.

Typically when Netflix introduces a new feature, it just rolls it out to customers. In this case, subscribers must choose to test it out.