Asia's largest beach Polo charity event returns to Hua Hin
PUBLISHED : 17 Apr 2025 at 03:30

Princess Pa's Cup Beach Polo 2025. B.Grimm
Princess Pa's Cup Beach Polo 2025. B.Grimm

B.Grimm, in collaboration with Proud Group, InterContinental Hua Hin Resort and Bluport Hua Hin, recently hosted the Princess Pa's Cup InterContinental-B.Grimm Beach Polo 2025. This esteemed tournament, held under the Royal Patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, took place at the beachfront of InterContinental Hua Hin Resort in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The event aimed to raise funds for the "Kamlangjai Project" initiated by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, which supports and rehabilitates incarcerated individuals, providing them with vocational training, sports education and a pathway to reintegrate into society.

In addition to exhilarating beach polo matches with teams from Thailand, Hong Kong, Belgium and Germany, attendees also enjoyed a charity fashion show on horseback featuring esteemed models and celebrity participants, a variety of gourmet food, beverage stalls and interactive sponsor booths and an exclusive Sea Breeze Garden Party, culminating in a spectacular concert by the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra (RBSO) in collaboration with Fivera.

In this year's tournament, the champion was team Hong Kong while Thailand was crowned first runner-up. The third place went to a team from Germany and fourth to Belgium.

The winning team from Hong Kong. photo:

The opening speech was given by Harald Link, chairman of B.Grimm and president of the Thailand Equestrian Federation. photo:

cccccccccc Photos Courtesy of B.Grimm

