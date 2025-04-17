Submissions open for Italthai portrait competition

Thailand's premier national portrait competition is back, calling artists nationwide to capture life's journey on canvas to vie for a total prize pool of over 900,000 baht.

In its fifth edition and presented by the Italthai Group in collaboration with River City Bangkok, the "Italthai Portrait Prize 2025" is open to both Thai nationals and foreign residents in Thailand -- be they seasoned professionals, passionate art enthusiasts, or students eager to make their mark.

They are required to explore and interpret the essence of life through brushstrokes under the theme "Life: Growth, Dream, and Failure". Life, after all, is a canvas painted with unique experiences -- shaped by perspectives, circumstances, values and cultures.

Some lives are coloured by struggles, hardship, sorrow and the relentless weight of societal expectations. Others are illuminated by joy, hope, dreams, freedom, love and personal triumphs beyond words. Like strokes of colour on a blank canvas, each journey is distinct, whether bright and exuberant or dark and sombre.

Through this theme, artists are encouraged to express their personal interpretation of life's journey -- its aspirations, challenges, and transformations -- through the profound medium of portraiture.

All submitted artworks must be original live portraits -- painted from live sittings rather than from photographs or other references. However, the subject need not be a family member or acquaintance; artists may also depict figures who have left a lasting impact on society or the nation.

Selecting the finalists and winners will be a distinguished panel of seven esteemed juries from the business, public, and private sectors.

Up for grabs are four prestigious awards -- Portrait Prize worth 500,000 baht, Packing Room Prize worth 200,000 baht, People's Choice Prize worth 100,000 baht, and Youth Prize worth 100,000 baht.

Beyond cash prizes, winners will gain invaluable exposure, with their works exhibited at "Italthai Portrait Prize 2025" exhibition at River City Bangkok, offering them a chance to present their artistry to the wider public and the art community at large.