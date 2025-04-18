Architect expo back in BKK

A wide range of comprehensive design and construction innovations will be displayed during Architect'25, which will kick off on April 29 and run daily from 10am to 8pm until May 4, at Impact Challenger Hall 1-3 of Muang Thong Thani.

Held under the theme "Past Present Perfect" to reflect on the journey of Thai architecture from past to present by the Association of Siamese Architects under Royal Patronage (ASA), the expo aims to connect global professionals in architecture through exhibitions, seminars and knowledge-sharing sessions.

This is a platform for leading global brands to showcase design works, construction materials and architectural innovations at an international level. The event is expected to attract more than 325,000 visitors from Thailand and abroad.

Among notable exhibitions are "Past Present Perfect" which explores and reinterprets architectural values from the past; "From The First Piece To The Latest" which demonstrates the progress of architectural designs; and "Story Of 3 Generations".

Besides exhibitions from four architectural organisations -- the ASA; the Thailand Interior Designers Association; the Thai Association of Landscape Architects; and the Thai Urban Designers Association, there will be a showcase of entries from the ASA Experimental Design Competition held under the theme "Future Nostalgia In Architecture".

At the activity and service zone, there will be a space for selling books and souvenir, a corner providing free house design consultations, a networking event for ASA members, and an "ASA Day Hey" concert. On the academic side, there will be the ASA Forum focusing on intergenerational knowledge exchange and ASA Professional Seminar gathering Thai experts from different fields relevant to current architectural practice. This year will also see a special ASA Classroom offering workshops and training in architectural software.

Another key highlight is the Thematic Pavilion which will showcase six collaborations between designers and construction material brands that offer green technology, future materials, sustainable design and digital technologies applicable to real-world construction alternatives. Also, witness exciting entries from the Best Innovation Award 2025.

Free shuttle bus services will be provided between the venue and MRT Chatuchak Park and Rama IX stations daily from 9.30am to 8.30pm. Visitors will also have a chance to receive special privileges from over 29 leading brands across food, beverages, hotels, and transportation categories.

Those who pre-register will receive a limited-edition guidebook and have a chance to win souvenirs worth over 1,000 baht.