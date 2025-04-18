Your horoscope for April 18-24

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Sudden changes, restructuring or new policies could impact your role. You might find yourself handling bigger tasks with added pressure. Politics, competition and power struggles may test your patience, so stay calm. On the bright side, you get to show what you’re made of and turn challenges into growth opportunities.

(₿) The effort you put into your side hustle pays off. Someone older in your network might throw a freelance opportunity your way. Think twice before lending money or jumping into big purchases like real estate.

(♥) Couples have more responsibilities that they need to take care of. Spouses put more time and effort into bettering their family life. A misunderstanding here and there won't leave an emotional scar. Intimate and cosy moments are on the cards.

(⚤) You're glowing with confidence and charm. When you ask someone out, they're likely to say yes. An acquaintance from work may show romantic interest.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Expect to gain traction in expanding your network and building valuable connections. Your new ideas and projects will be well-received. Your creativity and gut feeling will help you navigate challenges. A group project seems destined for big success and much praise from colleagues and supervisors.

(₿) A friend might tip you off about a great opportunity or share valuable inside info. You're likely to have the upper hand in financial negotiations and make wise money decisions. You're well aware of how much you make and how much you spend.

(♥) Conversations with your partner will flow more easily, bringing you two peace and joy. You two support and understand each other, making your bond warm and strong. Sexy time becomes more meaningful as you two seek a deeper connection, physically and emotionally.

(⚤) You get to know potential love interests IRL and online. However, none make your heart flutter. You know what you want and you're not settling for less. You seek one true love.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You'll get to connect with more people inside and outside your workplace. Professional contacts can help level up your career. You meet all deadlines whether they're for solo or group tasks. A small celebration for a positive outcome is on the cards. A friend might tip you off about a job opening or business opportunity.

(₿) Money may surprisingly come to you. Expect the unexpected. You may recieve a sudden windfall or be hit with a surprise bill or fine. Make sure you're watching your wallet and stay on track with your budget. Pump the brakes on big purchases and high-risk investments.

(♥) Your partner may feel left out due to your busy work schedule and social life, potentially leading to some doubt or insecurities on their part. Be open about your feelings. Set aside time to have a one-on-one with them. Small gestures can make a big difference for them.

(⚤) Beware of a romance scammer with a picture-perfect profile. They may slide into your DMs. Don't let a charming mask break your heart and your bank. If you're seeing someone who's already taken, be prepared for a rude wake-up call. Well, you made your bed.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Solo assignments will be easy for you. However, team projects might go off the rails or be a major pain and test your patience due to petty drama, flaky people and meetings that go nowhere. Take quick breaks during the day; it'll do wonders for your focus and output. A sudden travel for work, impromptu pitches and unexpected negotiations are in the cards.

(₿) Be ready for unexpected bills or fines. Keep some cash handy and skip splurging. Don’t jump into investments just because a friend recommends them. Fomo investing could turn into a major loss.

(♥) Different schedules might make couple time or date nights harder to plan. There's probably some unresolved feelings going on, while some messages might get lost in translation between you two. However, your connection's still strong.

(⚤) An opportunity to get close to someone you fancy is on the cards. Just enjoy their company as a new friend and don't expect too much, as this may be a one-sided attraction.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You may encounter challenges that’ll test your grit, but it's also an opportunity to level up your skills and grow. You’ll work smart, stay focused and collaborate well with others. Your efforts won’t go unnoticed — higher-ups may spot your potential, giving you a shot to take the lead and make big decisions.

(₿) You might receive some valuable insider information or business prospects from close friends. You'll hold all the aces when negotiating your pay or rate. Watch your spending on entertainment, leisure activities and gambling.

(♥) You and your partner might disagree over different beliefs and life perspectives. Some mixed signals might lead to frustration or a sense of disconnect. Still, your love for each other remains, and with some effort, you two may find middle ground.

(⚤) You meet someone interesting, and the feeling is mutual. Bad memories from past relationships may hold you back from exploring a potential love interest. Leave your emotional baggage behind.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) No need to stress over challenges. Your creative thinking and support system will help you get through them. An opportunity to switch teams, change department or even relocate may be yours. Next week is the best time to expand your network and form valuable partnerships.

(₿) Life's curveballs could require you to revise how you manage income and expenses. Double-check everything, whether you're buying or selling property; even the small details can make a big difference. Examine all documents with extra care.

(♥) You achieve a stronger bond with your partner through better conversations, more affection and harmony in your relationship. You two don't tend to disagree and always try to see things from each other's POV. Don't get too acrobatic in the boudoir, or else you may sustain small injuries.

(⚤) You're giving the main character energy. If you ask someone you like out, they're likely to say yes. What's more? Someone older in your circle might be dropping hints that they're into you.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle eat up most of your time. However, you tackle them with a positive attitude and appreciate them. New work projects could mean more cash flowing into your pocket, making up for that Songkran spending. Your sharp instincts and cleverness help you crush any obstacle. You deliver great results and make everyone say "wow”.

(₿) A property deal may be concluded. Either a sale with nice profits or a buy at a fair price. You manage earnings and expenses well, but a friend may ask you for a handout. Don't lend money because you feel guilty that you're doing better than them.

(♥) You maintain a healthy love-life balance. Your relationship and life will dance in perfect harmony. Slight friction or a few little tiffs may happen, albeit with no serious impact. Your sexy time won't be as frequent, but it'll be quite explosive when it happens.

(⚤) Someone may suddenly ghost you, but you kinda see it coming. You move on rather quickly and connect with someone new. Expect some action between the sheets. Remember to play safe and enjoy the ride.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You'll quickly get the hang of new tech tools as you're a fast learner (like you said in your CV). Your innovative mindset, sharp eye and positive attitude impress everyone. Connecting with colleagues across generations and office tiers will be easy for you. You meet all deadlines.

(₿) Watch your notifications as an opportunity to earn extra cash through behind-the-scenes and uncredited work may come to you that way. Lady Luck isn't on your side — steer clear of risky bets and investments. Scroll less and stash more coins in your rainy day jar.

(♥) Your relationship thrives on mutual respect and understanding. You're both really listening to each other. You two might check out the latest hip spot or spice things up with a totally new experience together. Unmarried couples seek parental approval for their plan to wed.

(⚤) Your cousin or bestie may introduce you to someone who seems eager to get to know you. If you're already seeing someone, you two may decide to come out as a new couple.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) You usually finish daily tasks before the punch-out time, but your stressed-out colleague may ask you for help. Your supervisor may entrust you with a secret assignment and some confidential documents. This elevates your standing and positively impacts your work life.

(₿) Next week is the best time to seek new income streams as the chances of success are high. A quick chat with ChatGPT might spark a money-making idea that clicks with you. Whether you're selling your asset or someone else's, you should close the deal soon. Skip the roulette wheel and dice if you want to keep your wallet happy.

(♥) You'll find it easier to be real with your partner and say what's on your mind. Expect cosy vibes at home, plus a chance to try a fresh, healthy activity together. An unexpected romantic gesture, a sweet surprise, or even a marriage proposal from your partner might be coming your way.

(⚤) Your crush has many romantic options, so they play hard to get and keep you guessing. A big spender might catch feelings for you and spoil you with dinners and gifts, but they don't tick your boxes.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You can shut down drama before it escalates. Your creativity and intuition are at their peak. You perform way above the average, and your efforts will be well-appreciated. Pitching new ideas or projects is very likely to land well with your audience.

(₿) You make new friends or find more opportunities through them. Financial negotiations are likely to go your way or end in a win-win situation. A friend might treat you to dinner or stop by with a little gift. Watch out for online shopping. Those "too good to be true" deals probably are scams.

(♥) You're better at detecting your partner's love language and showing them your appreciation. You two treat each other the same, whether at home, online or in public. Expect extra lovey-dovey texts, cute emojis and stickers from your partner.

(⚤) New romantic prospects pop up from within your social circles and in your inbox. You're open to getting to know them, but keep it casual. You're happily living your best single life while exploring what (and who) truly clicks with you.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) You usually finish daily tasks before the punch-out time, but your colleague may ask you for help. You may be asked to mentor a newcomer or be sent on a business trip on short notice. You're likely to do well in competitions.

(₿) Stay mindful of your spending because you may have to pay for something you don't see coming and it's not cheap. Don't lend money or jump into high-risk ventures. If you're travelling abroad, beware of travel scams. A freelance opportunity may come to you through your professional network or online community.

(♥) Couple time or date nights are difficult to plan because of different schedules. Negative feelings might be brewing underneath the surface. Words might get misconstrued. You two don't see eye-to-eye on everything.

(⚤) Your single life might feel meh and you're ready for a change. You're totally open to meeting someone new, but no one's really clicking with you just yet. Don't stress yourself out. Finding the right person for you can take time. Your perfect match is worth waiting for.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Your hard work's about to pay off. Higher-ups will take notice and give you a chance to level up your career or change roles. Your communication skills are your superpower. You navigate relationships and expectations well. You may launch a new service or product and it'll be well-received not just locally, but also abroad.

(₿) Negotiations may seem slow at first but you'll end up scoring a deal that makes everyone happy. You spend more money on online fun and retail therapy. Skip the endless screen scrolling and stack some cash for backup instead.

(♥) You two show love and care for one another and treat each other the same, whether at home or out in public. Couples are a source of encouragement and wisdom for one another. Some couples are compatible not only as life partners but also as business partners.

(⚤) You meet several potential love interests in the flesh and online. Someone familiar to you may confess their love for you. If you don't know who to choose, take some time to connect with yourself. Your inner voice will be your GPS to romance clarity.