Guru's Weekly Buzz: April 18-24

JOIN

Beer dinner / Nimitr x Vana Brewing / April 24

Nimitr at 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok will collaborate with Vana Brewing to present a "Thai Craft Beer Dinner" on April 24. The evening features a five-course Thai dining experience, each dish thoughtfully paired with an award-winning Thai craft beer. Each attendee will also receive an exclusive "137 Pillars x Vana Brewing" ceramic coaster as a keepsake. Guests also have the opportunity to meet Tharatip Thongchaiyaphum, art director of Beervana Thailand. Visit the hotel's website.

Himalayan sound bath / Devasom Hua Hin / Every Saturday

Devasom Hua Hin Resort has launched a "Himalayan Healing Sound Bath", an immersive wellness experience on Saturday afternoons. The session is hosted in a serene beachfront location where guests relax on comfortable mats as a skilled practitioner plays the singing bowls, allowing the healing vibrations to flow through them. A maximum of seven participants ensures a personalised experience and is complimentary for resort guests.

Film series / TK Park / April 26

The 2025 Contemporary World Film Series at TK Park will screen "Lao hu li" ("Old Fox"), a Taiwanese movie on April 26. The screening is in collaboration with the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office (Teco) in Thailand. The family drama is about an 11-year-old boy who befriends his landlord, nicknamed Old Fox, and learns from him how to survive in a rapidly changing world as well as things his poor father would never be able to teach him. The film won top awards at the Golden Horse and Taipei Film Festivals, and was Taiwan’s official entry for the Oscars in 2025. The Teco will host a reception of snacks and drinks after the screening, while representative Chang Chun-Fu will introduce the film. Email filmforum17@gmail.com for tickets, which are B20 and free for TK Park members.

Community market / 515 Victory / April 26

“The Good Market,” a community market that trades in pre-loved items and environment-friendly products, will be held on April 26 at 515 Victory. The Market will also host a range of fun activities like a Charity Market, where you can trade pre-loved fashion pieces for second-hand finds with part of the proceeds going to the Seven Clean Seas Foundation for ocean conservation. All untraded clothing will be donated to the "Pan Kan" shop by Yuvabadhana Foundation to support youth education through their second-hand programme. There will be sustainable food stalls, panel discussions and live entertainment and handcraft workshops.

New offer / Apple TV+ / Until April 24

Enjoy all of Apple TV+’s global hit original series and films for just B49 per month for three months, across all devices with no ads. With a limited-time offer available till April 24, new and qualified returning subscribers can avail of the reduced fee.

Collection offer / Ikea Thailand

Ikea Thailand has launched the Stockholm collection, featuring more than 90 pieces that embody timeless Scandinavian design. The collection also celebrates the brand's 40th anniversary. To mark the launch, Ikea Thailand is hosting the “Embrace Stockholm In Your Style” in collaboration with Thai Airways until May 31. Customers are invited to share how they style pieces from the Stockholm collection in their home spaces, with the winner receiving two round-trip Bangkok-Stockholm tickets. Thai Airways is also offering aท exclusive promotion for Ikea customers to experience the beautiful cities of Scandinavia. With direct flights to Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo, customers can take advantage of the offer by booking tickets through thaiairways.com and using a Mastercard to pay, using the promo code "TGIKEA" to receive an immediate discount of B3,000. Tickets can be booked until May 31 with travel until Nov 30.

New Exhibition / Curu Gallery / Until April 27

Sanctuary Gallery has unveiled a special project in collaboration with Curu Gallery featuring Thai and Japanese artists. Muebon and Takuji Honda (T9G), a renowned Japanese art toy artist, alongside Feebee and Shigeki Matsuyama, Japanese character artists will present a group exhibition "ties", which is on display until April 27 at Curu Gallery, Warehouse 30. The concept behind "ties" meaning "connections" or "linkages" is a reflection of the artists' story, blending their distinctive techniques and cultural influences to create an artwork. The exhibition features individual works with collaborative pieces reflecting to the powerful "connections" formed through art, creating a fascinating synergy among the four artists.

Flower workshop / Avani Ratchada Bangkok / April 26

To celebrate the refreshed look of its lobby and Metro Lounge, Avani Ratchada Bangkok will host a blooming afternoon of creativity, indulgence and charm. In collaboration with The Florist Bar Bangkok, the hotel presents a Flower Workshop and Afternoon Tea on April 26. Held at Metro Lounge, the workshop offers guests a chance to craft a flower basket, guided by a professional florist from The Florist Bar Bangkok. The hands-on session will be followed by afternoon tea. Guests will enjoy the experience along with a live solo piano performance. Visit the hotel's website.

STUFF

Next-gen tablets / Lenovo

Lenovo has introduced two next-generation tablets, Idea Tab Pro and Legion Tab Gen 3, with the former delivering productivity and immersive entertainment, while the latter setting a new standard for mobile gaming performance. Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is the all-in-one productivity and entertainment, featuring a 12.7-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 400-nit brightness. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, it supports seamless multitasking with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, expandable via MicroSD. The 10,200mAh battery provides up to 11 hours of streaming with 45W quick charging for minimal downtime. The Legion Tab (8.8”, 3) is a high-performance gaming tablet engineered for elite mobile gamers in Eclipse Black. Its 2.5K PureSight display with an ultra-smooth 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support delivers ultra smooth with 98% DCI-P3 colour accurate visuals. The tablet also comes with Android 14 (ZUI 16.1) and will receive updates through Android 17 with four years of security updates.

New bag / Loro Piana

Loro Piana has unveiled the Bobbin Bag in Golden Chestnut. Inspired by the spool that holds thread or yarn, the Bobbin draws from Loro Piana’s rich heritage in fabric-making. Hand-crafted in Italy, the sleek crescent shape and half-moon silhouette showcases the brand's craftsmanship. Featuring a polished toggle closure and subtle Bale bag references, the Bobbin is available in medium size and crafted from leather, suede and fresh linen canvas.

Watches collection / Versace

The Versace Watches Spring-Summer 2025 collection shares in the rich codes of the brand's fashion collections and its signature sculptural approach to design. These highly crafted shapes impart impact when worn and each watch can be considered a piece of wearable design. Reference points within classical arts, mythology and the celestial, which are ever prevalent in Versace design. They include the iconic Medusa and the Greca motif, which are reworked across the seasonal collection in both explicit and more subtle, enticing ways.

Blossom collection / Swatch

Swatch steps into spring with the launch of the "Blossom Time Collection", four floral inspired yet edgy watches that feel as light as a flower petal and look as vibrant as the season. The watches are crafted from stainless steel with 33mm dials, sized for those who prefer smaller timepieces. Each watch is a tribute to a beloved flower — Magnolia, Crocus, Gerbera and Camellia — which lend their colours to the engraved designs on the sun-brushed dials. Choose between a metal bracelet or a pink leather strap.

New collection / Jim Thompson Siamese Palm Sky Collection

Jim Thompson launches the Siamese Palm Sky Collection, which encapsulates tropical beauty and modern elegance for a resort-chic casual vibe. The collection inspires a sense of freedom and wanderlust, with a range of fluid silhouettes making it the perfect addition to the summer wardrobe. From palm leaf and tropical element print-adorned maxi dresses to sky-inspired Hawaiian shirts, every piece exudes effortless style. The collection celebrates island living with day-to-night lifestyle looks ideal for casual resort wear.

EAT

River prawns / Courtyard By Marriott Phuket Town

Courtyard By Marriott Phuket Town is showcasing river prawns at Krua Talad Yai, the all-day restaurant. The Market Place Buffet offers succulent seafood, cooked to-order, alongwith the highly-prized delicacies from Ayutthaya in a variety of styles. Meang goong mae nam (poached giant river prawns wrapped in green leaves with sea grapes, sweet basil, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, chilli, garlic and peanut sauce), Goong pair (crispy river prawns deep-fried in a curry batter, with betel leaves and a sweet chilli sauce) or Tom yum river prawns are on offer. A South American-inspired dish can be found in the Giant river prawn ceviche.

Weekday lunch / Mott 32

Mott 32 Bangkok at The Standard Bangkok is offering its signature dim sum served Monday through Friday. The Standard Dim Sum Set Lunch includes six varieties, a daily soup special, a main dish, and a dessert. The Premium Dim Sum Set Lunch offers a more indulgent selection with BBQ Pluma Iberico pork with yellow mountain honey and Crispy roasted pork belly.

Khao chae / Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok / Until May 15

The Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok is offering khao chae until May 15 at Mandarin Oriental shops. This year, chef Pom Phatchara presents a heartfelt rendition, drawing inspiration from recipes passed down through generations. Each element is a tribute to her grandmother’s culinary wisdom and the beauty of Thai craftsmanship. Choose from two sets: Khao Chae Classic Box or the Khao Chae “The Pinto”.

New website / Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong

Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong has launched a new website dedicated to its F&B offerings. The new site serves as a one-stop hub to explore menus, reserve tables and stay updated on the latest happenings and promotions at all eateries. A rooftop bar is also set to debut soon.

STAY

New villas / Elite Havens x Cohiba Villas Phuket

Elite Havens has partnered with Cohiba Villas Phuket to open a new villa development late this year, in the serene hills of Layan, Phuket. Cohiba Villas Phuket presents three-, four-, five-, and six-bedroom residences, boasting private pools, ocean vistas and a tranquil forest backdrop. Residents and guests will have access to tennis courts, a gym and exclusive wellness facilities featuring a sauna and steam room.

Opening rate / Centara Villas Phi Phi Island / Until May 31

Centara Hotels & Resorts is about to launch Centara Villas Phi Phi Island as its newest island retreat on May 1. Looking out onto the Andaman Sea, this serene sanctuary offers breathtaking sea views from a secluded corner of the island. After a scenic two-hour ferry ride from Phuket, guests will arrive at Centara Villas Phi Phi Island to enjoy an infinity pool, direct access to turquoise waters from the resort's deck, rejuvenating treatments at Cense by Spa Cenvaree, exceptional restaurants and bars and an array of activities catering to all types of travellers. Until May 31, guests booking stays until Oct 31 will enjoy special rates, which include daily breakfast for two, daily resort credit, early check-in and late check-out. Guests who book a minimum of three consecutive nights will also receive complimentary round-trip boat transfers from Tonsai Pier. In addition, CentaraThe1 members will earn triple points for their stay. Visit Centara's website.