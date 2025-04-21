Join the global research community at ICBIR 2025 in Bangkok

The Thai-Nichi Institute of Technology (TNI) is proud to announce the 10th International Conference on Business and Industrial Research (ICBIR 2025), set to take place from May 22–23, at the TNI campus in Bangkok. Hosted by Research TNI, this milestone event continues its tradition of bringing together academics, students and industry professionals for two days of dynamic knowledge exchange and innovation.

This year's conference theme, "Advanced Technology and Innovation for Sustainable Society", highlights the critical role of research and development in shaping a more resilient, inclusive and eco-conscious global future. ICBIR 2025 will serve as a platform to explore how cutting-edge technologies and interdisciplinary collaboration can be harnessed to address today's most pressing challenges.

Since its inception in 2010, ICBIR has grown into a respected multidisciplinary academic conference, covering a diverse range of topics across engineering, informatics, modern business, social sciences, linguistics and more. Organised in collaboration with the Technology Promotion Association (Thailand-Japan) (TPA), IEEE Computational Intelligence Society Thailand Chapter, and the Artificial Intelligence Association of Thailand (AIAT), the event reflects a strong commitment to academic excellence and cross-border cooperation.

ICBIR 2025 invites researchers, lecturers, students, entrepreneurs and professionals from around the world to present and discuss their latest work, share insights and form new research collaborations. Accepted papers will be submitted for publication in IEEE Xplore, subject to standard IEEE scope and quality requirements. In addition to academic presentations and keynote sessions, the conference will offer networking opportunities, panel discussions and a chance to explore Bangkok through organised sightseeing programmes. Special registration benefits are available for IEEE members, AIAT members and faculty or students from partner universities.

The conference will be held onsite at the E Building, Thai-Nichi Institute of Technology, offering an engaging and interactive environment for meaningful connections and idea-sharing.