Connect with manufacturers at jewellery expo

Entrepreneurs, businesspeople and manufacturers in the jewellery and gemstone industry are invited to unlock their potential during Jewellery & Gem Asean Bangkok 2025, which will take place at Hall 5-7, LG floor of Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Ratchadaphisek Road, from Wednesday to Saturday.

Held by Informa Markets Thailand in collaboration with the Federation of Thai Industries' Gem and Jewellery Industry Group, this is an international platform where participants will have the chance to network and negotiate with top buyers from over 15 countries, including China, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Turkey, the Middle East and Asean countries.

Participants will also find a crucial sourcing hub for the jewellery business, including gems like sapphires, jade, pearls and other precious stones and meet manufacturers who cater to all their business solution needs with diverse capabilities and modern technology.

Whether for small or large production orders, the trade fair offers a full range of options with high-skilled artisans from Thailand and Asean and competitive production prices to help you manage your jewellery production budget efficiently.

The event will cover all product and service categories in the jewellery industry, from 400 quality companies worldwide, including diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, gemstones, silver, fine jewellery, and tools and equipment.

Highlights of the event will be "The Gallery of Thai Silver", featuring silver jewellery designs by Thai artisans; "Asean's Masterpieces Gallery" showcasing Asean jewellery and gemstones; and "The Next Gems Showcase" for emerging designers. There will also be engaging seminars and workshops from experts throughout the four days.