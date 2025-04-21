A Seafood Symphony 

Here in Thailand, seafood isn't just a meal—it's a passion woven into the country's culinary identity. From coastal markets to street-side grills, there’s an innate love for the ocean's bounty, craving the freshness, bold flavours, and delicate textures that define a perfect seafood experience. Whether it's sweet river prawns, briny crab, or perfectly seared fish, seafood celebrates Thailand's heritage and its connection to abundant waters.

Now Espresso has crafted a seafood dinner buffet that honours this cultural connection with remarkable authenticity. Upon entering the elegant space, the scene unfolds like a love letter to the ocean’s bounty—displays of fresh oysters nestled in ice, massive Alaskan king crab legs arranged in towering sculptures, and live cooking stations where chefs transform tiger prawns and rock lobsters into aromatic delicacies. The Friday, Saturday and Sunday night Premium Seafood Dinner Buffet priced at THB 2,250++ captures that quintessentially Thai approach: respectful of natural flavours while enhancing them with bold, complex seasonings.

At the heart of the feast is a breathtaking seafood-on-ice display—a glistening cascade of oceanic treasures arranged with artistic precision. Among the highlights is the signature Goong Ta Krai: roasted river prawn infused with garlic, lemongrass, and turmeric, served with a vibrant chili sauce.

The ice display showcases an unmatched variety: Fine de Claire and Irish oysters are joined by caviar selections including Avruga, salmon roe, and lumpfish. Golden king crab legs stretch alongside swimmer crabs, while poached white prawns and New Zealand green mussels add vibrant textural contrast. Canadian lobster portions and a second wave of briny oysters complete not just a display, but a visual overture to the feast that follows.

The seafood extravaganza continues at a BBQ station where skilled chefs transform fresh catches into aromatic masterpieces. Options include marinated tuna steak, grilled grouper with dill crème sauce, and rock lobster with seafood sauce. River prawns are roasted with lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, and chili—flavours that honour Thailand's culinary heritage. Grouper, shrimp, and Australian lamb chops sizzle alongside premium Australian wagyu beef steak, each cooked to guests' specifications.

Nearby, live wok stations sizzle with beef in black bean sauce and stir-fried bok choy in oyster sauce—Cantonese delights curated by Executive Chinese Chef Shui Wing Yau of the hotel’s Summer Palace. Chef Shui brings Michelin-starred acclaim from his time at celebrated restaurants in Hong Kong and Shanghai, infusing each dish with world-class finesse.

From the Chinese BBQ station, Peking duck is presented with paper-thin slices wrapped in flour-soft pancakes and dressed with sweet bean sauce. Equally impressive are cubes of Chinese crispy pork belly, their crackling skin shattering to reveal tender layers beneath, complemented by mustard. The honey-roasted barbecue pork deserves special mention—each slice bears the perfect ratio of caramelised exterior to succulent meat.

During our visit, we navigated this gastronomic wonderland strategically. The cooked-to-order ravioli arrived al dente, cheese-stuffed pockets in sauce speckled with black truffle. Roasted pork collar found perfect counterpoints in sharp mustard and sweet apple sauce, while pan-seared salmon remained moist beneath a vibrant capsicum sauce.

The seafood Thermidor proved superbly rich, its decadence balanced by the natural sweetness of the marine treasures within. Tender beef cheek stew demonstrated the kitchen's skill with slow-cooking techniques. Carved as desired are roasted Australian beef striploin with fresh herbs and whole salmon baked in rock salt and Thai herbs.

Deep-fried crab cakes remained light, the sweet crab meat enhanced by gentle onion notes. Steamed sea bass with soya sauce exemplified minimalist perfection. The pork curry with wild betel leaf delivered aromatic complexity, while braised fish maw in red gravy showcased textural mastery.

The cheese selection ranges from tangy goat cheese to robust Shropshire blue and creamy Brie, accompanied by artisanal breads. Desserts assembled live include Crêpe Suzette and the famed Thai mango with green pandan-infused sticky rice. Nine ice cream varieties, traditional Thai desserts, and sweet dainties complete the offering, including a chocolate fountain with fresh seasonal fruits.

Espresso doesn't merely serve a buffet—it orchestrates a celebration of global cuisine with precision and passion. As evening unfolds, live jazz (18:30-21:15 – Friday only) adds refined charm. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame dynamic cityscapes—the iconic Ratchaprasong intersection, Erawan Shrine, and bustling skywalks—offering diners a sense of Bangkok's pulse.

Despite its prime location and accessibility, Espresso retains an air of exclusivity and elegance. Every dish reflects five-star à la carte quality, making this far more than a buffet—it's a curated culinary journey in a space of modern elegance and sophistication, where crisp linens, polished surfaces, and soft lighting create an atmosphere of understated indulgence.

The Premium Seafood Dinner Buffet at Espresso is served every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 18.00 to 22.30 hours, and is priced THB 2,250++ per person and THB 1,200++ per child. Espresso is located on the Mezzanine level of InterContinental Bangkok.