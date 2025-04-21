New feasts for your palate

Bangkok is a city that never sleeps, at least in the food and beverage department. Blink and you’ll miss another new restaurant opening or a drink launch. Guru By Bangkok Post is making sure that even if you blink, you don’t miss out on the new taste tinglers that are worth mentioning.
Liang Tang Chai Shabu
I love a good hot pot, even though the Thai weather isn't really suited for it. But it offers so much comfort that despite the weather, it brings the warmth that is sometimes needed after a long day's work. Though entering Nihonmura Mall these days may seem daunting, it is what awaits on the first floor that is worth it.
Liang Tang Chai Shabu is the second culinary venture in Bangkok by chef Tsai Shih Wei of Chai Jia Chai restaurant. It is a modern take on the traditional Chinese soup experience. Chef Tsai places the art of soup-making in a refined dining environment and the restaurant offers Taiwanese-style hot pot. Though traditionally hot pot is a communal affair, at Liang Tang Chai one can choose from eight types of soups. Though you can always order an extra soup to taste it.
The soups or broths are Taiwanese stone hot pot, which was popular in the 80s and 90s and begins with stir-frying the meats with onions, garlic and sesame oil in the stone pot before simmering them in broth. After adding chicken and some secret seasonings to a 48-hour slow-cooked broth, it becomes a flavourful broth. The Pepper pork stomach chicken soup may not read very appetising but it is a renowned Hakka soup. According to legend, during the Qing Dynasty, the consort Yi drank a chicken soup enhanced with pork stomach and medicinal herbs, after giving birth in order to impress Emperor Qianlong.
The Fish maw, dried scallop and chicken soup is known for its beauty enhancing potions and the Lobster soup for its rich flavour. There is also the Lotus medicinal soup created according to the Chinese saying "One lotus holds the power of nine medicines". All parts of the lotus are used for making this soup and it has a bitter, sweet flavour with the broth being good for the heart and liver. The Vietnamese beef soup, the quintessential Taiwanese spicy mala hot pot and the Rich satay soup are also up for grabs.
Since this is a refined way of doing shabu, Liang Tang Chai offers set courses that come with lobster and or seafood, depending on what is chosen. The selections range from Thai lobster, Gillardeau oysters, abalone, grouper, squid, clams, shrimp, sashimi-grade scallops and A5 Wagyu striploin. These are complemented by starters like Cantonese-style vegetarian goose, Shanghai smoked fish and Black plum tomatoes. Additional dishes on offer are Prawn broth steamed egg, Japanese rice and organic vegetables.
There is even a palate cleansing tea in between the meal. Also, on offer is one of my favourite drinks, which is the winter melon, though this one is minus the bubble tea. As is with every shabu, there is a condiment trolly. Follow their IG for promotions and offers.
Tabula Trattoria
Though it opened in September last year, Tabula Trattoria (formerly Tabula Rasa) replaces Quince on Soi Somkid and is now headed by chef Daran Rungwattanasophon. In the last month, it has gone from being Tabula Rasa to a trattoria to serving Italian cuisine with an emphasis on wood-fire cooking, handmade pasta and pizza.
As the name suggests, the restaurant is a clean slate, moving away from the past. " The food is Italian and rustic, but since my background is in Thai food, there is a little bit of an Asian twist. We use some local products and ingredients from sauces, sourced directly from farmers and fishermen. This is my first opportunity as head chef, so I hope to do the food justice," says the young chef.
The restaurant is open all day and serves up a hearty brunch and lunch, while in the evening it moves to more serious but still casual menu. The focus is wood-fire, expect to find dishes like the Creamy burrata, 'nduja with a kick and crisp Chiang Mai tomatoes, served with fresh, wood-fired flatbread. I always love a good creamy burrata and Tabula did not disappoint. The revamped Avocado toast comes with a feta whip and the Focaccia Benedict is served with a tomato hollandaise and housemade focaccia.
For the dinner menu, since your teeth into the Duck proscuitto toast, which comes with cured duck breast, Amarena cherry and a goat cheese whip. Delish! Melon and coppa may seem like your traditioanl Italian sarter, but at Tabula, chef Daran serves a compressed melon with mascarpone, coppa and balsamic vinegar. The red onions add a touch of sweetness, too. The Burrata con 'nduja is a flatbread served with one of my favourite sausages, 'nduja an roasted Chiang Mai tomatoes. A dish that is best enjoyed without cultery.
The signature dessert at Tabula is a mille-feuille with hazelnut. The Amarena cherry mille-feuille is all about indulgence and a perfect way to end a meal. It has layers of lemon-infused Italian pastry cream, lighter-than-air hazelnut crackers, and dark, tangy-sweet Italian Amarena cherries. What's not to love?!
Daryaganj
Daryaganj, the Indian restaurant from Delhi, is spreading its wings and has opened its first international outpost in Bangkok, at Park Plaza Soi 18.
The restaurant brings more than seven decades of North Indian culinary tradition to a space that tells a story. Designed with Indian Art Deco influences, warm wood tones, brass accents and vintage Indian memorabilia, rattan panelling, patterned tiles and ambient lighting create a cosy yet contemporary atmosphere, while an open tandoor kitchen and heritage photo wall bring the brand’s legacy to life.
Diners in Bangkok can experience two renditions of the iconic butter chicken that India is known for. The Original 1947 butter chicken is a secret recipe preserving the rustic textureand deep flavours of the pre-modern kitchen era, while Today's butter chicken is a smoother, richer evolution of the classic, catering to contemporary tastes. Other legacy dishes from 1947 include the Original 1947 dal makhani, created by Kundan Lal Jaggi with black lentils simmered overnight, fresh butter, dry fenugreek leaves and freshly puréed vine-ripened tomatoes.
The Original tandoori chicken, which is yoghurt and secret spice-marinated, tandoor-roasted chicken on the bone, created by Mokha Singh, Jaggi’s mentor, in 20s Peshawar. The Original chicken pakoda, a crispy batter-fried boneless chicken flavoured with hand-pounded carom and coriander seeds. The Original butter paneer is cottage cheese tikkas in a tomato and butter gravy, finished with a tempering of green chillies and julienned ginger.
Exclusive to Bangkok, the Daryaganj Gold Menu is an interpretation of North Indian flavours and includes Stuffed Kashmiri morels, Amritsari soft shell crab, Lobster Afghani malai and 24 Carat lamb rack biryani, which is slow-cooked basmati layered with a tender rack of lamb, saffron, warm spices and fresh mint, finished with a lavish 24-carat gold leaf.
Desserts include traditional favourites like Gulab jamun and Ras malai, alongside modern innovations such as Rose tiramisu, Saffron rasmalai tres leches and Mango gold makhan malai.
Silver Waves By Boon
Chef Ho Chee Boon reimagines heritage Cantonese cuisine at Silver Waves, on the 36th floor of Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok.
The reimagined Silver Waves By Boon brings back breathtaking 360-degree views of the Chao Phraya River and Bangkok's skyline, alongside Cloud 36 bar, a chic rooftop bar for pre-dinner drinks or a nightcap with a view.
The restaurant has undergone an extensive renovation, emerging with a refreshed design concept. The new interior seamlessly blends contemporary elegance with traditional Chinese motifs, creating a stylish and welcoming ambiance. Guests can also savour dim sum creations by chefs Mo Jianming and Alex Liang. Together, the two head dim sum chefs bring a delicate balance of tradition and innovation.
The rooftop bar offers crafted cocktails, infused drinks and a thoughtfully curated wine list.
Trisara Phuket
As home to Pru and Jampa, Trisara has unveiled five new dining concepts, each offering a distinctive gastronomic journey. From the flavours of the French Riviera to the rich traditions of southern Thai cuisine and Silk Road-inspired creations, come La Crique, Thai Library and Noé On The Beach.
The elegance of the French Riviera meets the Andaman Coast at La Crique. The menu highlights French craftsmanship with a focus on locally-sourced seafood, offering dishes like fresh oysters, herb-crusted lamb racks and mille-feuille. The team is led by chef Worawit “Notty” Rattanachoochoke.
The Thai Library is a tribute to southern Thai heritage, showcasing time-honoured recipes with a contemporary and sustainable approach. Rooted in an upscale homestyle concept, the menu celebrates the region’s finest seasonal ingredients and a contemporary, sustainable approach. Dishes like goat satay, tom som 100-year soup, and puu phad prik lueng (mud crab) are on the menu.
Noé On The Beach is a chic seaside retreat with colourful drinks and global flavours, available only to Trisara guests for an intimate and private experience. Set beside the resort’s main pool, cushioned lounge chairs and private cabanas create a haven of comfort and privacy with sweeping views of the sea.
The 7.8° North Bar blends Italian coastal charm with timeless mixology. Anchored at the heart of 7.8804° North of Phuket Island, the signature cocktails make for a perfect soirée — Back to Pisco, crisp and bright; and the Latitude, a house favourite that captures the spirit of the place. Classics like the Manhattan, Negroni Sbagliato, and Spritz round out a menu designed for lingering moments and refined celebrations.
Cielo & Spice is a fusion of flavours inspired by the ancient Silk Road, featuring a family-friendly atmosphere a signature Sunday Brunch with live jazz. Perched on a stunning deck overlooking the Andaman Sea, it provides the perfect backdrop to enjoy breathtaking sunsets. Guests can indulge in signature dishes such as river prawn fettuccini, mezze platters, and tandoori chicken, while the signature Sunday Brunch, set to the smooth rhythms of live jazz, offers an indulgent and elegant dining experience.
Indulge in the Trisara Culinary Experience, which includes a one-night stay in a private pool villa or suite with panoramic ocean views, daily breakfast by the Andaman Sea, roundtrip private airport transfers and a curated lunch or dinner at either La Crique or Thai Library. Additional privileges include nightly food and beverage credit, in-room delicacies, and access to complimentary resort experiences and wellness facilities.
Belvedere
Belvedere Vodka has launched the new Belvedere Phuket Limited Edition bottle, a tribute to Thailand’s rich heritage and the vibrant essence of Phuket. The exclusive release captures the island’s breathtaking beauty and deep cultural traditions, seamlessly blending artistry with luxury.
The Belvedere Phuket Limited Edition is a visual masterpiece, adorned with intricate patterns inspired by traditional Thai motifs, an homage to the craftsmanship and artistry that define the region. The bottle’s striking turquoise hue mirrors the crystalline waters of Phuket’s iconic beaches, while golden accents symbolise the island’s radiant sunsets and the opulence of Thai culture.
The Belvedere Phuket Limited Edition will be available exclusively in Phuket, only at the island’s most prestigious venues, such as exclusive beachfront lounges Yona Beach club, the luxury resorts Anantara Layan and elite night club Illuzion.
Belén by Paulo Airaudo
A high-end gastronomic restaurant from the chef behind Sartoria by Paulo Airaudo, will open in Chiang Mai at the Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts.
The restaurant will use only the finest, freshest and locally-sourced ingredients to create exquisite dishes that showcase the rich flavours and culinary traditions of the region. There is no fixed opening date for Belén.
Choeng Doi Distillery
Choeng Doi Distillery is a Thai-founded and independently operated distillery in the foothills of Chiang Dao.
The distillery’s water runs from Doi Luang Chiang Dao Unesco Biosphere Reserve, a protected highland area known for its purity and ecological richness. This mountain water is naturally soft and mineral-balanced, forming the perfect foundation for clean, expressive fermentation.
All raw ingredients used in production are either grown on the estate or sourced within a two-hour drive from the distillery. This ultra-local sourcing model isn’t just about traceability — it’s about terroir. From the specific rice varietal of khao niew Sanpatong (Sanpatong sticky rice) to the surrounding flora that influence fermentation, every element is shaped by the region’s soil, climate and biodiversity.
Choeng Doi delivers a uniquely Thai spirit experience in Sonklin, which is the debut release from the distillery. The spirit is fermented, double-distilled in a copper pot and column stills, and gently filtered through coconut carbon to create a clean, lightly aromatic profile. Balancing subtle grain notes with a lightly sweet finish, Sonklin pays homage to Thailand’s agricultural heritage.
The label design draws inspiration from Hong Nai Khom, a traditional Northern Thai fabric motif that depicts a swan cradled inside a lantern. Symbolising grace, light and the balance between earth and sky, the pattern reflects Sonklin’s dual nature.
Suggested servings are Sonklin with yuzu, Khao Hom Nin syrup, shiso leaf and shiso leaf powder. Refreshing, subtly sweet with notes of pandan and sticky rice with custard, balanced by herbaceous tones of shiso.
Blue by Alain Ducasse
Do not be alarmed by the name, but Blue by Alain Ducasse has added a new facet offering casual all-day dining. Showcasing a new menu of international favourites, the extension brings a relaxed yet refined approach to dining, allowing guests an informal experience different to the main restaurant.
The new space offers an accessible all-day à la carte menu and diners can expect savoury dishes and desserts alongside crafted afternoon tea, signature cocktails and refreshing mocktails inspired by seasonal ingredients. Helmed by executive pastry chef and artisan baker Christophe Grilo, the new experience celebrates classic French cuisine like Avocado toast, featuring toasted bread topped with Hass avocado and sunny side-up egg, Grilled ham and cheese, classic sandwich with layers of Paris ham and Comté on white bread, lightly buttered and grilled.
Boston lobster roll, Tomato minestrone and Paccheri with slow-braised beef cheeks are also on offer. The dessert selection includes Eclair vanilla and the Pineapple cheesecake served with lime, red wine reduction, and aged Parmesan. For a cooling finish, the Ice cream parfait comes in flavours like chocolate hazelnut, pistachio praline and pineapple rum raisin.
Complementing the culinary offerings, Blue’s casual dining beverage list includes cocktails such as the Blue Mimosa and Aperol Spritz.