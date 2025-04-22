Thailand's first online classic car auction platform launches

Collins Auction presents Thailand's first online classic and collectable car auction platform which will go live from Saturday to May 3.

Following the successful launch of its live auction event platform late last year, this pioneering digital marketplace represents a significant milestone in making classic car collecting more accessible to enthusiasts across Thailand and beyond. The inaugural online auction will showcase several exceptional vehicles including a rare Austin Mini Cooper S, fully restored and road-ready; a first-generation Morris Mini Traveller, featuring its distinctive wood frame; and a 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera (993), representing the final chapter of air-cooled 911 history.

Launched to modernise the country's classic car landscape, the online platform is bringing Thailand's classic car collections to the fingertips of collectors, allowing them to participate in auctions from anywhere.

It's also expected to bring greater transparency to pricing and valuations, while simultaneously expanding market reach beyond traditional geographical boundaries, providing accessibility to the most exclusive collections.

The company has secured exceptional consignments for future auctions, including Thailand's only 1963 Bentley S3 Continental and an iconic 1970 Mercedes-Benz W111 280 SE Coupe, demonstrating the platform's ability to attract prestigious vehicles. Complementing the auction platform, the company introduces a curated Classifieds section featuring select vehicles, including a single-owner 1995 Mercedes-Benz 230 GE (G-wagon) with military heritage; a 2002 Porsche 996 Turbo with unique all-blue specification; and Thailand's only 1958 Jaguar XK150 Roadster.

The vehicles can be viewed in person at 911 Assistant Showroom on Rama IX Road, until Saturday. Then, join the online auction on collinsauction.co.th.

Porsche 996 Turbo. Collins Auction