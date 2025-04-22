Connect with top business leaders at Asia Pillars

Asia Pillars, Bangkok's premier network of C-level executives, department heads, experts, founders and business owners is holding an "Open Doors" business networking event tomorrow, at 6pm. The venue is The Fig Lobby Bangkok, Rimtangrodfaisaipaknam Road, Klong Toey.

This special occasion offers a unique opportunity for non-members to connect and engage with Asia Pillars' vibrant community of influential business leaders.

The event is expected to gather over 350 attendees, including 300+ C-level executives and top management from various industries across Thailand and is open to all. It promises to be an evening of insightful conversations, knowledge sharing and invaluable relationship building.

Participants will have the chance to expand their network and accelerate their business growth by connecting with a diverse group of top management eager to share their experiences and insights, engage in thoughtful discussions, and learn from the expertise of Thailand's leading business professionals.

To help them form invaluable relationships, Asia Pillars has provided a comprehensive directory of its members and their profiles, available at asiapillars.com/directories. Guests are encouraged to familiarise themselves with these profiles before the event to maximise their networking.

The fee is 500 baht (free for members) and payment can be made via ticketmelon.com and at the door. Places are limited.