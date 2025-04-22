The fake bookshop

Almost every wall, corner and even the staircase of a century-old two-storey shophouse is covered in books. Nestled in the historic community of Tha Tien, a new bookshop just opened its door to visitors in need of escape from the daily grind. They can grab soul-searching books, wind down or start a deep conversation. It looks like a real bookshop, however, everything is fake.

"If that is the case, it raises the question of what truth is. I don't know it as well," said a creator of the project, who requested anonymity and his imaginary friend Sigmund Fraud, a parody of Sigmund Freud.

"The books are fake. They don't have anything inside. Despite them being fake, they are imparting something true. Come see yourself. I can't give you a definite answer. I am doing it for a therapeutic purpose."

Following their collaborative debut titled "Fake Therapy: Uncensored" at GalileOasis last year, they -- the creator and his alter ego -- have returned with a second exhibition titled "Sigmund Fraud's Fake Bookshop" at Lou Hieb Seng until May 3. It features a 100 fake books covering a wide range of topics from economy, health and psychology. Upon closer look, some are parodies of original books while others are totally made up.

'Sigmund Fraud's Fake Bookshop' at Lou Hieb Seng. (Photo: Thana Boonlert)

Yolapath Ruchithamkul, a resident of Lou Hieb Seng, said this project fits the space's bill. As she is reviving her grandpa's palm sugar shophouse into an experimental space, the creator had a groundbreaking concept and adjusted his project to suit the condition of this century-old building. For example, magnets were stuck to an iron staircase and works of art were put on display to preserve character.

With a background in political science, the creator cut his teeth in social issues. Now, he is working in research and design, with an emphasis on mental health. Starting this side project last year, he explained that he wants to open an independent bookshop, but knows how hard it is to run a business in a competitive environment.

"This project didn't require a long-term commitment," he said. "I noticed that independent bookshops are struggling to survive. Selling books alone is not enough. They must diversify sources of income. To be fair, following your passion is not practical in this capitalistic world. Still, I love bookshops because they have a sacred status of nurturing one's intellect."

'Sigmund Fraud's Fake Bookshop' at Lou Hieb Seng. (Photo: Thana Boonlert)

In terms of production, the creator said working with Sigmund Fraud provided a different perspective. They choose books as an art object because people understand them. Although these best-selling titles were picked at random, they mirror the collective mind of society. Common challenges range from unhealthy food consumption to mental illness to political issues.

The creator said each fake book can provide a starting point for meaningful conversation. The Grown-Up Little Prince, for example, is based on the hypothesis that the adult version of the famous protagonist can ask different questions. Low Sugar Monster by Sigmund Fraud Jr is a diary of how his parents have stopped eating sugar and metamorphosed into someone he does not recognise.

"The Wall Facade by Donald Tramp is my favourite [parody]. It addresses the construction of walls in all aspects, whether they be physical, mental or psychological. But I don't know Uncle Fraud's favourite. He is not here at the moment. He comes only when I am half-awake, half-asleep. Whatever it is, I am doing it for my own sake. I am faking books to heal myself," he said.

A poster for fake books. (Photo: Thana Boonlert)

"I feel there is no future, whether personally, nationally or globally. I am quite pessimistic. If it were better, we would be able to dream. Satire comes in handy. It is probably a defense mechanism. I got stressed to the extent that I realised the futility of it, so I turned the tables by making fun as you can see from the titles."

When asked about the cause of stress, he said: "I feel that I have been living my whole life intentionally until it hit a dead-end. Would it make a difference if I were born in Europe? I don't know. I have been trying very hard, but it is still difficult to live. This question is not only for me but also for humanity. Why can't human beings who place themselves and their civilisation above other species create a better world? Why are there a lot of losers and a few winners? Human beings are selfish.

"Of course, it is not a consensus that the world should perpetuate inequality. But the question is if winners are in the minority, why are not losers fighting back? It is a bit socialist. Is there a better world? Are there other models?. In The Dawn Of Everything [David Graeber and David Wengrow], the authors challenge the common belief that we developed from hunter-gatherer societies to the world system. It is very eye-opening. We never imagined how fluid political organisations can be. Are there alternatives to capitalism?" When asked whether he feels better upon completion, he said: "No but I already vented it all. It may not lead to a solution or anything, but at least, it is starting a conversation which is the goal of this project."

Sigmund Fraud's Old Man And The South China Sea and Donald Tramp's The Wall Facade. (Photo: Thana Boonlert)

When asked why his reference to the post-capitalist world evokes Mark Fisher, he said he read some secondary sources of this theorist, such as Soravis Jayanama's When The World Is Depressed: Mark Fisher, Capitalist Realism and Laddaland. He cited primitive communism and distributed sovereignty as examples of alternatives.

"Is it possible to rule by direct democracy? I am not sure, but it is better than sitting idle," he said. "Can we design a system in which our representatives perform duties for 30 days? A four-year term is too long in case they flout a consensus."

When asked whether he thinks his project is an act of resistance, he said: "If mental illness is caused by society, resistance would make sense," but he is doing it by "making people see things from a different perspective rather than organising a protest".

Examples of fake books made of wood painted in white. (Photo: Thana Boonlert)

"Sigmund Fraud's Fake Bookshop" is running at Lou Hieb Seng near MRT Sanam Chai until May 3. It is open from 11am to 7pm every day except Tuesday. ￼ For more information, visit facebook.com/notsigmundfraud or sigmundfraud.wtf.