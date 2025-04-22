Oreo launches into space

Oreo has made history on a cosmic scale.

The biscuit brand has launched into space for the first time and Thailand welcomes the cookie’s return to Earth, carrying with it a sweet, dreamy flavour and rare galactic embossments inspired by its journey through the stars.

Introducing "Oreo Space Dunk" and the limited-edition "Space Burst Creme", which is a new taste landed in Bangkok to let fans be among the first to experience this one-of-a-kind treat. Joining the return from space are two of Thailand’s hot stars, William (Jakrapatr Kaewpunpong) and Est (Supha Sangaworawong).

"Oreo Space Dunk" reimagines the iconic "Twist, Lick, Dunk" ritual with a new limited-edition flavour — Spaceburst. The indulgent treat features a soft blue, fruity-scented creme with a cool, refreshing finish. Adding to the excitement are five rare galaxy-themed cookie designs — Rocket, Helmet, Telescope, Star Gaze and the Shooting Star. The special designs can be scanned via the QR code on the packaging or entered at oreospacedunk.com for a chance to win prizes, including a dream trip to Japan, luxury stays at space-themed hotels and more.

Fans can also participate in a lucky draw using their purchase receipts for even more chances to win. And to bring the magic of space down to Earth, Siam Square One has been transformed into a "Cosmic Playground" — a fully immersive experience featuring futuristic photo ops and a one-of-a-kind inter-dimensional tunnel that’s only available at this event.

In addition to the limited edition Spaceburst Cream cookie, Oreo Space Dunk will also include the fan-favourite core flavours of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry across the country.