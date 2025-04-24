Rare durians and premium fruits come to Siam Paragon

Rare durian varieties and premium fruits from across the country will take centre stage during Siam Paragon Tropical Fruit Parade 2025, which will take place at Parc Paragon of Siam Paragon, Rama I Road, from tomorrow until May 5.

A delightful festival for durian lovers, this is a chance to taste and take home over 40 rare durian varieties sourced from renowned orchards nationwide.

Highlights include thong bangsaphan, nonthaburi monthong, phan prasri, kop suwan, musang king, thongkham lung somwong, nok khamin, nok yip, thong yai-am, phet samut and kop na san.

The event will also bring back the much-anticipated durian buffet, offering an all-you-can-eat premium selection of Thailand's most favourite durian varieties, covering monthong, puangmanee, nuanthongchan, chanee kai and kan yao.

Each session will offer rare varieties such as musang king, ochee (black thorn), chanee koh chang, thong linjong, long laplae, kop chainam, kop pikun, and even durian French fries.

Also served at the buffet will be creative durian dishes that offer fresh new takes on the "king of fruits". They include durian lasagna, durian custard, sticky rice with durian, and homemade durian ice cream.

Tubtim Siam pomelo.

The buffet offers seven sessions daily, each lasting for one hour at the price of 899 baht per person (869 baht for a special morning session from April 28-30).

Among premium fruits from local farmers and producers presented under the theme "From Farm To You" will be 100-year mangosteen, brackish water rambutan, crystal longan, Dinolon melon, golden egg melon, Tubtim Siam pomelo, ancient jackfruit varieties; as well as GI-registered fruits (geographical identification) such as Phulae pineapple, Siam Gold pineapple, honey tangerines, organic golden coconut, puang roy coconut, Baccania and Hass avocado, puifai santol, Koh Sukorn watermelon and rainbow rose apple.

Also available will be community products, regional delicacies and a wide range of flavourful and creative treats like tamarind slushy, spicy fruit salad, authentic Thai desserts, Thai-style ice cream, smoothies and healthy bites.

Prepare to get the most out of the Buy 1 Get 1 Free golden hour which will run daily from noon to 1pm and 5pm to 6pm.

Jackfruit.