Celine turns Japanese at Osaka-Kansai Expo

The elegance of Celine's heritage infused with the unique spirit of Japanese aesthetics is presented during the "Celine Maki-e Exhibition", which is running in the France Pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai World Expo 2025 in Japan, until May 11. Maki-e is a traditional Japanese lacquerware technique where gold and silver powders are delicately applied to lacquered surfaces. The exhibition features reinterpretations of the brand's iconic Triomphe logo, engaging with elements from Japan's illustrious history and vibrant modernity, in a cultural exchange between Japanese artists and the house's emblem. It is home to several art pieces and video installations, highlighting Japanese Urushi art pieces from Hikoju Makie, alongside Celine's exclusive bags. A theatrical and immersive set-up brings life to a collaborative video work between Japanese artist Soshi Nakamura and Celine, displayed in an embracing and futuristic manner by an LED screen wall facing multiple mirrors.

2. Rolls-Royce chess set. photo courtesy of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce unveils handcrafted chess set

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars presents the Rolls-Royce Chess Set, a discreet, beautiful and authentic extension of the brand into clients' homes. Serving as a contemporary work of art, as well as a practical, playable game, each set is meticulously handcrafted using the marque's signature materials and techniques. With a discreet drawer on each side, the playing board opens in a smooth, single theatrical motion, echoing the sense of occasion of a Rolls-Royce motor car. Each of the highly sculptural chess pieces is made of ceramic-coated aluminium, contains a hidden magnet and is crowned with a jewel-like polished stainless-steel head. A result of one year of design, engineering and experimentation, the chess set is available in four veneer finishes, with a choice of 13 leather colours. The chess set is now available for commission in Rolls-Royce showrooms and private office boutiques.

3.1 Swarovski Spring-Summer 2025 collection. photo courtesy of Swarovski

Swarovski explores transformation with Ariana Grande

Academy Award nominee and global pop icon Ariana Grande appears in her third campaign for Swarovski's spring/summer 2025 collection, which reinvigorates the concept of metamorphosis that uses beauty as a medium to showcase the brand's stylistic evolution and cement its iconic status. As brand ambassador, Grande undergoes a transformation through light-filled jewellery, exploring the symbiotic relationship between style and self-expression in images rooted in the highly curated pop style of the 1960s. The collection and campaign pay homage to high fashion aesthetics, the dynamic nature of crystal and the house's enduring ability to shape the pop culture conversation. The power of Swarovski's savoir-faire shines through joyful pieces that span the full spectrum of creativity. Signature Swarovski families -- Millenia, Idyllia, Dulcis and Chroma -- highlight their distinctive DNA while evolving to embrace new colourways, fantastical forms and emerging materials for the season.

4.1 Dolce & Gabbana global ambassador Jung Hae-in. photo courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana

Jung Hae-in is new D&G ambassador

South Korean actor Jung Hae-in has become a new global ambassador for Dolce&Gabbana. Renowned for his unique charisma and exceptional acting talent, the 37-year-old heartthrob has captivated international audiences with his compelling screen presence. Following his debut appearance in Milan at the recent Dolce&Gabbana Men's Fashion Show, the actor charmed attendees with his refined sense of style, marking the beginning of a highly anticipated and promising collaboration. In the visuals created to celebrate this appointment, Jung Hae-in showcases the Dolce&Gabbana spring/summer 2025 collection, embodying the elegance and masterful craftsmanship that define the brand's signature aesthetic.

5. Rimowa x Mykita eyewear collection. photo courtesy of Rimowa

Rimowa and Mykita join for eyewear collection

Rimowa has joined forces with Mykita to launch an eyewear collection based upon a shared legacy of lightweight and built-to-last construction. Meticulously handcrafted at Mykita Haus in Berlin, this first collaborative collection expresses the essence of German design where innovation and aesthetics come from owning both engineering and manufacturing expertise. Drawing on Rimowa's signature lightweight aluminium designs and Mykita's advanced eyewear engineering, the collection presents a new generation of iconic sunglass designs in a timeless blend of form and function. It showcases two distinct design concepts, each reflecting the essence of both brands while delivering on the shared promise of durability and lightness. Combining stainless steel craftsmanship with anodised aluminium, the Heritage series offers three archetypal shapes -- panto, square and aviator. The Visor series is a sleek, ultra-lightweight shield concept designed for life on the move. They are available at select Rimowa and Mykita stores and exclusive retail partners worldwide.

6. Asics x A.P.C. tennis collection. photo courtesy of ASICS

Asics and A.P.C. launch tennis collection

Asics and French fashion label A.P.C. have teamed up to launch a new tennis collection, marking a milestone for Asics' first-ever head-to-toe collaboration in tennis. Comprising both on-court and off-court pieces, the collection features a unisex look in a crisp blue and white colour palette -- true to A.P.C.'s signature monochromatic aesthetic. The designs embrace a minimalist yet distinctive approach, channelling a 70s preppy style with classic A.P.C. silhouettes. The 20-piece on-court collection fuses Asics' industry-leading performance technology with A.P.C.'s elevated style, to boost confidence on court. It incorporates three core design elements from Japanese heritage -- Kasane layering, Enso motif and Shibori tie-dye technique. Meanwhile, the 30-piece off-court collection, designed by A.P.C., embraces an active lifestyle in everyday life. The Asics x A.P.C. tennis collection is now available to purchase online at asics.com.