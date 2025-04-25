Guru's Weekly Buzz: April 25-May 1

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

STUFF

Collaborative collection / Maison Margiela x Christian Louboutin

Maison Margiela and Christian Louboutin unveil their first collaborative prêt-à-porter collection. Maison Margiela by Christian Louboutin features three styles that reimagine the Maison’s signature Tabi through the curvaceous and feminine design language of Louboutin, all finished with the designer’s signature red sole. Meanwhile, Christian Louboutin by Maison Margiela re-frames the seductive silhouettes of Louboutin. The capsule revolves around Margiela’s notion of his unique technique evolved from haute couture explorations, introducing four styles. Additionally, the collection features actress Chayanit “Pat” Chansangavej showcasing the Martinloula pointed-toe heels.

Special collab / H&M x Magda Butrym

H&M has collaborated with the celebrated Polish ready-to-wear designer Magda Butrym for a womenswear collection with accessories and jewellery available in select stores and online. The partnership marks the first time in H&M’s 20-year history of pioneering designer collaborations that the brand has worked with a Polish designer. The collaboration is a celebration of femininity in bloom and an invitation to explore a romantic universe of Slavic style. The collection also marks the 10-year anniversary of the Magda Butrym brand. It features various iconic garments from the house’s archive, from diaphanous dresses that recall petals and blooming flowers, through to wide-shouldered tailoring and structured, oversized coats. Key pieces include a red ruffled gown, which conjures the feel of a bouquet of red roses, a sweeping crochet lace gown and a rich burgundy leather coat.

New watches / Montblanc

Montblanc introduces two new Montblanc 1858 Annual Calendar Geosphere Limited Editions powered by a manually wound manufacture Minerva movement, featuring an annual calendar, a large date and a world-timer function. The movement has a power reserve of some 65 hours and is composed of 336 parts, all of which are hand-decorated using traditional haute horlogerie techniques such as Côtes de Genève and a rarely seen snail finishing. The Montblanc 1858 Geosphere 0 Oxygen Mount Vinson Limited Edition pays homage to mountaineer and Montblanc brand ambassador Reinhold Messner and his ascent of Mount Vinson in Antarctica, the final peak that completed his variation of the Seven Summits Challenge.

Signature loafer / Zegna

Evolving through generations of proud Italian craft, mocassin truly represents part of its country’s history and culture. The Italian way of life has shaped Zegna’s journey from the beginning and the unmistakable essence of “Italianità” is at the heart of mocassin. Mocassin is a meticulously crafted shoe and epitomises the long journey to perfection represented by the 232 Road, present as a symbol across the vamp of all Zegna shoes. Mocassin is the hero of the Summer 2025 campaign, where global ambassador Mads Mikkelsen showcases the timeless refinement of the Oasi Lino collection, whose fibres have been certified as 100% traceable.

EAT

A la carte buffet / Greenhouse Restaurant & Terrace Bar

Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok Hotel transforms the standard buffet experience into a personalised culinary adventure with its new all-you-can-eat offering at Greenhouse Restaurant & Terrace Bar. In Greenhouse’s garden-inspired dining room or out on the terrace, diners can take in city skyline views as they savour a selection of classic and innovative Thai appetisers, mains and desserts made fresh by Greenhouse’s chefs. Highlights include Deep-fried pork balls with Thai herbs, Spicy salmon salad with apple and corn, Northern Thai curry noodles with grilled pork neck, Stir-fried soft shell crab with chilli and garlic, Creamy Truffle mushroom soup and Deep-fried puffed rice with coconut ice cream. A premium menu is also available at the 90-minute all-you-can-eat à la carte buffet.

Family sundae / Chim Chim

Chim Chim has launched the Family Sundae, a fun-filled Sunday experience with food, unlimited ice cream and exciting activities for the little ones. Parents who order any brunch item will receive a free-flowing ice cream supplement for adults. Additionally, every week there will be rotating activities for kids, including DIY bracelet-making, plate-painting and colouring placemats and glittering tattoos. The new, expanded kids’ menu offers a larger selection of tasty dishes.

JOIN

Upgrade time / The Pantry at Apt 101

The city’s favourite social scene just levelled up with The Pantry at Apt 101. A gateway to the full penthouse party experience, this is where the night starts, with laid-back sundown vibes, drinks in hand and bites fresh from the kitchen, before the energy turns up in the clubhouse. Expect an evolving line-up of snacks, including pizza and other late-night cravings from 6pm onwards.

Escape the heat / Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie / Until June 30

Experience ultimate rejuvenation at the Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie, which is offering a limited time package bringing together the transformative benefits of cryotherapy and oxygen therapy until June 20. Beyond these rejuvenation experiences, there’s also the La Prairie body scrub, available for both men and women.

Retreat and relax / W Koh Samui / May 1-5

W Hotels has launched the “W Presents Retreat”, a live music series showcasing a mix of emerging and established artists. Curated, hosted and headlined by W Hotels Global music director and renowned DJ, LP Giobbi, the escape is being offered at W Koh Samui. Guests will embark on a highly curated itinerary designed to surprise and delight; from exploring an elephant sanctuary and challenging themselves in a Thai boxing session to cruising the surrounding islands by boat, visiting the vibrant Fisherman’s Village night market and more from May 1-5. Visit the resort’s website.

Epicurean voyage / InterContinental Khao Yai Resort / May 1-3

Embark on a journey of taste from the vineyards of GranMonte to the flavours of Poirot, the signature restaurant at InterContinental Khao Yai Resort, inspired by the golden age of luxury train travel. The evening begins at Papillon Bar, where guests will savour a curated selection of GranMonte’s wines. Each pour will be guided by GranMonte’s wine master, who will share tasting notes and stories behind the vintages in the enchanting ambiance of our vintage rail-themed bar. Continue to Poirot, where a specially crafted multi-course dinner, with each dish designed to complement the evening’s wines, featuring premium beef sourced by World of Food and artisanal cheese from Bangkok Fine Foods – The Cheese Maker. The "Epicurean Voyage: A Wine & Gastronomy Adventure" will take place from May 1-3. Visit the resort's website.

French affair / La Crique x Maison Dunand / April 25

In the next Trisara Culinary Series, Trisara’s La Crique restaurant will host an exclusive collaboration with Maison Dunand on April 25. For one day only, chef Arnaud Dunand Sauthier of Maison Dunand and chef Worawit “Notty” Rattanachoochoke of La Crique will unite to craft two intimate dining sessions: a five-course lunch and a seven-course dinner, each paired with exceptional French wines. With only 30 seats available per session, this refined experience is a celebration of French culinary artistry, allowing guests to indulge in signature dishes from both chefs in an intimate setting. This collaboration will focus on culinary craftsmanship, offering an elegant and immersive dining experience. Visit the resort's website.

Astrocartography / Slowcombo / April 27

Discover your ideal destination with astrocartography, which is a branch of astrology that maps out how planetary positions influence different locations on Earth. This can provide insights into how moving to or visiting different places might impact aspects of life. Discover more at the workshop at Slowcombo on April 27.

Four hands collab / Madi Paidi Bangkok x Bangkok Marriott Hotel / April 25 to June 25

Ekkaluck at Madi Paidi Bangkok has unveiled a four-hands culinary experience, "Taste Of Childhood Memories", featuring Teerathep “Tor” Tishabhiromya, executive chef of Madi Paidi Bangkok and Attapol “X” Thangthong, executive chef of Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse. Over the next two months, the duo will share their most cherished dishes, including traditional Thai recipes passed down through generations from their grandmothers, offering a unique culinary journey that highlights their creativity, skill, and culinary heritage. The collab will start at Ekkaluck from April 25 to May 25. From May 26 to June 25, the chefs will present at Praya Kitchen's dinner buffet.

Champagne dinner / Coba / May 1

In collaboration with Champagne house Tribaut-Schloesser from the Marne in the Brunet Valley in France, Coba will host a five-course Champagne dinner curated by chef Olivier Limousin on May 1. Each course will be paired with the refined sparkle of Tribaut-Schloesser Champagnes.

Art talk / Chang Canvas, One Bangkok / May 2

A special BAB talk hosted by Prof Dr Apinan Poshyananda will feature artists Michael Elmgreen and Young-jun Tak. Elmgreen of Elmgreen & Dragset group is responsible for the “Zero” sculpture, which stands in front of One Bangkok while Tak is best known for his film “Love Your Clean Feet On Thursday”. This is an opportunity to learn about their creative processes. The talk will be conducted in English (with translation in Thai) and take place on May 2 from 6-8pm. Free admission.

STAY

Global offer / Dusit Hotels and Resorts / Until April 27

Dusit Hotels and Resorts is inviting travellers to stay longer for less with the launch of "A Night On Us", a limited-time global offer available on their website. Available until April 27, the campaign includes a complimentary night with every night booked, for up to four free nights per stay at participating Dusit Hotels & Resorts across Thailand, Japan, the Maldives, the Philippines, Vietnam, the Middle East and beyond. The offer is valid on stays until Dec 20.

New hotel / Dusit Hotel AG Park / June 1

Dusit International is opening Dusit Hotel AG Park, Chengdu as a serene retreat in one of China’s most dynamic and culturally rich destinations. Slated to open doors on June 1, the 250-room hotel is within the expansive Tianfu Agricultural Expo Park, 30 minutes by car from Chengdu city centre and Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, and 20 minutes from the Xinjin high-speed rail station. A range of private villas and spacious guest rooms are set around gardens and the hotel includes an all-day dining restaurant with a farm-to-table focus, a specialty restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, a lobby lounge, an indoor swimming pool, a gym, a kids' club, mahjong rooms and a pillar-less multi-functional conference hall. Visit the website.